All-Midlands women's basketball: Doane freshamn Mak Hatcliff named captain of NAIA team

A lack of size forced Doane to play a five-guard lineup this season.

When it came to the Tigers' strategy, no one stood taller than Mak Hatcliff.

The 5-foot-7 freshman from Beatrice had a spectacular season for Doane as she became the first true freshman to lead the GPAC in scoring at 24.2 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. She also averaged 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

"It was a unique style we had to play. Everyone kind of had a lot of freedom, and Mak just sort of latched on to that and became ultra-aggressive," Doane coach Ryan Baumgartner said. "What she did at 5-7 was incredible, offensively and defensively."

Hatcliff, named captain of the All-Midlands NAIA women's team, was a high school all-stater in volleyball and basketball. She had more than 1,600 career digs as a volleyball libero, and she averaged 16.1 points as a senior in basketball.

She decided to go the basketball route in college, and she's found a fit with the Tigers.

"We knew she was really good in high school just with her competitiveness. But you wouldn't expect an 18-year-old to come in and change her physique and lead one of the best conferences in the country in scoring," Baumgartner said. "She's one of the best competitors I've been around."

She set Doane's single-game scoring record when she went 15 of 18 from the field and had 42 points in the regular-season finale against Briar Cliff. Baumgartner said Hatcliff also was able to stay out of foul trouble despite playing heavy minutes, and she helped Doane go from five wins last season to 12-18 this season.

"She's a very smart player," Baumgartner said.

Also on the first team are College of St. Mary's Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, who averaged 12.6 points per game; Concordia's Taysha Rushton, who averaged 17.7 points and made 72 3s; Peyton Wingert, who averaged 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for Midland; and Bellevue's Elexis Martinez, who averaged 14 points this season and finished her career as the program's all-time leader in points (2,121), rebounds (954) and blocked shots (140).

NCAA D-II: Wayne State leaned on point guard Kylie Hammer as its primary scorer, and she delivered.

The Wayne High graduate, who averaged 9.3 points as a part-time starter last season, was named the Northern Sun South Division player of the year as she led the conference at 20.1 points a game.

Hammer, the D-II All-Midlands captain, also led the NSIC in free throws and shot 39.1% on 3-pointers.

The 5-foot-6 Hammer topped 1,000 points for her Wayne State career.

UNK has three players on the team as the balanced Lopers (24-8) had another strong defensive team, holding opponents to 56.1 points a game.

Elisa Backes was the only Loper averaging more than nine points as she led the team in scoring (12.4), 3-pointers (51) and blocked shots (28). Klaire Kirsch averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds.

Ashayla Powers led 7-19 Chadron State in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (6.0).

Junior college: Omaha Northwest grad Ale'Jah Douglas went across the state to improve her game, get herself more Division I offers and help Western Nebraska Community College be one of the nation's top NJCAA teams. The journey paid dividends for both Douglas and the Cougars.

Douglas signed with Clemson in November and then led Western Nebraska to a 30-win season that ended in the NJCAA tournament semifinals.

The 5-foot-5 guard averaged 17.9 points and became the fourth player in program history to top 1,000 career points. She had more than 130 assists and steals this year and finished second on the school's career list in both categories.

Ashley Hassett averaged 20.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals for Northeast. Hassett, from Hershey, also led NJCAA Division II in made free throws with 231. Brittney Veik led Central with 14.6 points and led Division II in free-throw percentage (92.8). Diamond Moore-Heath helped North Platte win 22 games as she averaged 14.3 points and 8.6 rebounds and had 14 double-doubles.

TEAMS

* — denotes team captain

NCAA Division II

G, *Kylie Hammer, Sr., Wayne St.

G, Klaire Kirsch, Jr., UNK

F, Elisa Backes, Jr., UNK

F, Ashayla Powers, Fr., Chadron St.

C, Brooke Carlson, Jr., UNK

Honorable mention: Chadron: Jori Peters, Samiyah Worrell. UNK: Trinity Law, Haley Simental. Wayne: Logan Hughes, Lauren Zacharias.

NAIA/D-III

G, *Mak Hatcliff, Fr., Doane

G, Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, Sr., College of St. Mary

G, Taysha Rushton, Fr., Concordia

G, Peyton Wingert, Sr., Midland

C, Elexis Martinez, Sr., Bellevue

Honorable mention: Bellevue: Faith Ross, Asha Scott. Concordia: Rylee Pauli, Sadie Powell, Mackenzie Toomey. Doane: Maddie Davis, Olivia Nall. Hastings: Taylor Beacom, Riley Clavel, Ali Smith. Midland: Erin Prusa. Nebraska Wesleyan: Delaney Roberts, Anna Vandenack. Peru State: Maddy Duncan, Hailey Ingram, Samantha Stewart. CSM: Sidney Anderson, Honnah Leo. York: Amaia Diez, Jula Trujillo.

Junior college

G, *Ale’Jah Douglas, So., Western Nebraska

G, Ashley Hassett, So., Northeast

G, Brittney Veik, So., Central

F, Diamond Moore-Heath, So., North Platte

C, Aminata Zie, So., Western Nebraska

Honorable mention: Central: Madisen Jelinek, Amy Mitchell. McCook: Sonia Sato, Vanessa Jurewicz, Alyssa Van Vleet. North Platte: Janay Brauer, Kayla Pope. Northeast: Autumn Dickmander. Southeast: Hunter Hartshorn, Jordan Koehler, Joslee Sobotka. Western Nebraska: Martrice Brooks, Amani Brown, Payton Fields, Shanti Henry, Ashley Panem.

