An Omaha Final Four without Nebraska has plenty of local ties

No Nebraska? No Big Ten? No Pac-12? No problem. The show will go on.

Omaha will host the volleyball national semifinals and championship match for the fourth time later this week and it will be the first time (under normal tournament circumstances) that Nebraska is not part of the field.

In addition, the Big Ten’s streak of having a participant ended after 15 years. This will be the first time in tournament history that neither the Big Ten nor Pac-12/10 is represented among the final four teams. The leagues have combined to win 28 of the 41 national championships but went 0-4 in regional finals this year.

While some might view the last of traditional powers as a crisis, NU coach John Cook said it’s a sign of the sports’ growth and how the region embraces the sport. In addition to the action on the court, hundreds of coaches will travel to Omaha for the annual AVCA convention.

“We're the epicenter of volleyball in the country. This Final Four being there is just the cherry on top of the cake,” he said. “People love coming to Omaha. It's a great trade town. They'll have a great time and there'll be some great volleyball.”

Volleyball has reached a point where a local team is no longer required to fill the arena for the Final Four. An NCAA record crowd of 18,755 watched Wisconsin and Nebraska play for a title in Columbus, Ohio, last year. In 2019, Stanford and Wisconsin played in front of 16,290 fans in Pittsburgh. The 2017 and 2018 Final Fours hosted more than 18,000 people in Kansas City and Minneapolis, respectively.

This year’s Final Four features three teams looking for their first championship. No. 1 Texas claimed titles in 1988 and 2012. Louisville and Pitt are back in the national semifinals for a second time after bowing out in that round a year ago. Meanwhile, San Diego is making its first appearance.

Each team has a local connection. The biggest is Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly, a former Nebraska assistant coach and player, winning a national title in each role. The Cardinals also have Wahoo native Elle Glock on its roster.

Pitt’s Sabrina Starks is a Platteview graduate. The fifth-year senior has 84 kills and 44 blocks this season. San Diego is the alma mater of Nebraska coach John Cook and Kate Galvin, a Millard North product, appeared in one set and served twice this year for the Toreros Diego.

Texas features two players — Keonilei Akana and Kayla Caffey — who played two seasons at Nebraska before transferring to the Longhorns.

We talked to some experts to get a better grasp on each of the teams and their journey to the Final Four. Below are the thoughts from Lee Feinswog, editor of VolleyballMag.com; Emily Ehman, Big Ten Network analyst; and Terry Pettit, former Nebraska coach.

Texas

The Longhorns have lived up to their billing as the most talented team all season. Only a loss at Iowa State is UT’s only blemish this year. Texas proved its status as the top seed in the field with dominant performances in its first four matches, dropping just two sets. They knocked out No. 8 seed Marquette and No. 3 Ohio State on their home court to return to the Final Four after falling in the regional final a year ago.

Feinswog: The joke we’ve made all year is it's Texas and the peloton. I still think it’s Texas and the peloton. That’s a remarkably efficient team. The team playing Texas has to work so hard for every single point and every side out. Texas keeps coming at you in waves, blocks you in waves. Zoe Fleck is better than ever playing libero for them.

Ehman: I thought the only team that had a chance at beating Texas was Wisconsin. I don't think there's a team left in the tournament that has the right side's blocking ability that Wisconsin does. If that's the case, I don't think a team beats Texas because if you can't slow down (Logan) Eggleston, and you can't slow down (Madisen) Skinner, there's really no way to beat this Texas team.

Pettit: Texas has players that don't necessarily have to use the block. (Middle blocker Asjia) O'Neill is capable of going over everybody. Skinner's capable of going over everybody. Eggleston is capable of going over everybody. You’re not passing judgment in a National Championship on what the kill looks like; it’s your ability to get kills… Eggleston is one of the best players in taking a less-than-great set and doing something with it. She'll tip, throw the ball or take the ball deep cross-court. One of her great talents, and she's talented in everything she does, is she's capable of taking a situation where you think you have a great advantage and putting the other team on defense.

San Diego

The Toreros put the nation on notice in the first few weeks of the season with wins over Pitt and Ohio State. Its only loss came against Louisville in early September. Since then, USD swept through the West Coast Conference. However, the Toreros' sparkly record wasn’t enough and they were sent on the road for the regionals. San Diego swept Kentucky and went toe-to-toe against Stanford on the Cardinal’s home court. In the fifth set, USD delivered in the clutch scoring the last nine points of the match after it was tied 9-all.

Feinswog: Winning that (Stanford) match, not only winning the fourth set, but then winning the fifth set, San Diego put to rest any doubt about whether they should have been a top-four seed and if it’s legit.

Ehman: I was still surprised they took Stanford to five and beat him on their home court. Not just a team that has players that have won the national championship before. They've been there. They know what it takes to get there. For a team that has most certainly never been there, that was pretty surprising for me. Late in the tournament, experience matters. Now we're seeing that it's really that talent matters.

Pettit: (Setter) Gabby Blossom has been in situations like this when she was at Penn State. I don't think the moment is too big for her. If I had my choice for that position there are a lot of good setters in Division I volleyball, but I don't know that there are many elite setters and I certainly put her in that category.

Louisville

The Cardinals changed setters in the offseason after All-American Tori Dilfer graduated. UL lost to Ohio State early and only dropped one match in the ACC: a five-setter at Pitt. In the tournament, they easily advanced through the first three rounds with sweeps but had to work to fight off No. 3 Oregon. The Ducks earned a match point in the fourth set, but Louisville forced a fifth set by winning four of the last five points. Then, in the fifth, the Cardinals used an 11-2 run to pull away and return to the Final Four again.

Feinswog: They are just fabulous. I’m guilty of not giving them enough credit even though I’ve seen them and know how good they are.

Ehman: They made it to the Final Four last season and know what it feels like to lose. And they have players that have thought about that moment all season long and getting back there was one thing but now they want to take that even a step further. This Louisville team has that chip on their shoulder. They deserve to be back there. They've worked really hard to get back there and they have the pieces to be a really elite and national championship-winning team potentially.

Pettit: If the (Anna) DeBeer doesn't do what she did the other night, they were down on the mat and she was the heartbeat. Their other outside hitter (Claire Chaussee) was a really nice player and got ACC Player of the Year, but there's no question in my mind that the head and heart of that team is DeBeer. The fact that she was able to play six rotations and the fact that she was able to take charge when they needed someone to do it, I think is impressive.

Pittsburgh

The Panthers have the most puzzling loss of the group as they fell to Towson in September, but Pitt has been steady the rest of the year and tied Louisville for the ACC regular season title. The Panthers had little trouble with Colgate and BYU in the tournament and then took down Florida in four sets. In the regional final, Pitt took the upper hand against defending champions Wisconsin in Madison. Even trailing 13-12 in the fifth set, the Panthers didn’t flinch and won the match with three straight kills.

Feinswog: To think someone could go into Wisconsin and do what they did is almost incomprehensible. What an unbelievable effort by those guys at clutch times.

Ehman: Pitt just never backed down and I think that's a reflection of Dan Fisher and how good he is as a coach — keeping it calm, yet motivated and staying competitive the entire time in the craziest college volleyball atmosphere is really admirable… In the last, two to three weeks, I think this is a different Pitt team. They're playing with so much more fire, they look a lot sharper than they did during that (second Louisville) match, especially in the tournament. It seems like they're coming into their own at the right time, which is exactly what you want from a team to win the tournament.

Pettit: Their go-to player has been their right side (Courtney Buzzerio), but the player that may be the heart of their team is their setter and hitter who played hits from the right side — (Rachel) Fairbanks.

Final Four Picks

Ehman: Texas over Louisville in four sets. Most Outstanding Player: Logan Eggleston. You could have asked me (who wins MOP) in August and I would have had the same answer before they even started playing. There isn't a player in the country that's playing as consistently as she is, as dominant as she is and can take over a match in the way she can.

Feinswog: Texas vs. Louisville. MOP: Eggleston; I can’t pick against Texas. They show no chinks in the armor. Louisville, I think, is better than Pitt and didn’t just sweep them. They beat them comfortably.

