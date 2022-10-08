Back from injury, Noah Vedral falls short of beating former team

Mickey Joseph, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday, October 7, 2022. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — If at times it looked like Rutgers' quarterbacks spent more time in a revolving door Friday, there was a reason for it.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano went into detail why Noah Vedral and Evan Simon shared snaps throughout the 14-13 loss to Nebraska.
“Noah had a hand injury, and he has healed. He had it repaired and he has healed," Schiano said. "But his stamina isn’t what it needs to be yet. So he’s not in danger of hurting himself worse, but he can’t always grip the ball the way he wants to.
“When he can sometimes, then it comes and goes. And part of it is fatigue, muscle fatigue. His hand was in a cast, or whatever that thing he had on for quite some time, and it takes a little time to get back. So he has fought his guts out to get back.”
Vedral, a Wahoo Neumann grad, played for former Nebraska coach Scott Frost at Central Florida before following Frost to NU in 2018. Vedral transferred to Rutgers in 2020 and is in his sixth and final season of eligibility.
When Vedral couldn’t go, the sophomore Simon came in to spell him. Schiano said sophomore Gavin Wimsatt was out with an injury.
“Evan is the most healthy but certainly he’s been banged up, as well,” Schiano said. “Gavin, he actually has an injury that if he played tonight, he would have risked hurting himself worse. So we are never going to do that.
“It’s unfortunate the quarterback situation is the way it is. It’s not the way you want it as a head coach for sure, but you don’t get to pick that.”
Vedral and Simon each completed 6 of 15 passes. Vedral had 133 passing yards and Simon had 100 with three interceptions. Aron Cruickshank caught five passes for 71 yards and Shameen Jones caught two for 76 yards.
Schiano again praised Vedral when asked how he determined how to utilize the quarterbacks.
“Noah was the most healthy he’s been,” Schiano said, “So when he’s the most healthy, he’s the most experienced. He’s the guy that needs to play right now. But he can’t do it a whole game, and you could see some of those passes got away from him.
“It’s frustrating for him because you know he’s used to being able to do that and now sometimes he can and sometimes he can’t.”
Photos: Nebraska football vs. Rutgers
Nebraska's Tommi Hill (2) celebrates following their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) rushes between Rutgers' Desmond Igbinosun (4) and Kessawn Abraham (5) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) goes up for the ball with Rutgers' Shaquan Loyal (25) on hi, during their game on Friday in Piscataway. It was ruled an incomplete catch after further review. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) rushes past Rutgers' Shaquan Loyal (25) and Tyreem Powell (22) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) rushes over Rutgers' Shaquan Loyal (25) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) throws the ball out of reach of Rutgers' Troy Rainey (51) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph talks to his team during a break in their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Evan Simon (3) passes the ball during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) eyes Rutgers' Christian Braswell (6) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) rushes during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (89) runs is bookended by Rutgers' Tyreem Powell (22) and Shaquan Loyal (25) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (89) eyes Rutgers' Christian Braswell (6) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) breaks up a pass intended for Rutgers' Shameen Jones (7) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) comes up with the ball after an interception during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch during the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) celebrates with teammates Travis Vokolek (83) and Nate Boerkircher (49) after his extra point put the Husker ahead during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Colton Feist (82) gets a hold of Rutgers' Noah Vedral (0) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Colton Feist (82) celebrates a play during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) outruns Rutgers' Kessawn Abraham (5) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (89) is taken out of bounds by Rutgers' Kessawn Abraham (5) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. A personal foul was called on Abraham for unnecessary roughness after the play. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) comes out to the field to celebrate an interception by teammate Malcolm Hartzog (13) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch celebrates following their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (24) celebrates with teammates after an interception on a pass that was intended for Rutgers' Johnny Langan (21) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (24) and Nick Henrich (42) take down Rutgers' Evan Simon (3) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (24) looks to an official after a play during their game on Friday in Piscataway. The play was called by for holding by Rutgers. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) rushes during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) makes a catch in the end zone past Rutgers' Kessawn Abraham (5) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) starts to lose his helmet while taking down Rutgers' Noah Vedral (0) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Sean Ryan (5) makes a catch with Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) trailing behind during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Noah Vedral (0) is brought down by Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) and Caleb Tannor (2) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph runs onto the field during a break during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A punt by Nebraska's Brian Buschini (95) is blocked by Rutgers' Max Melton (16) and recovered by Rutgers' Parker Day (33) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Christian Braswell (6) makes an interception ahead of Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) trips up near Rutgers' Max Melton (16) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Christian Braswell (6) comes away with an interception during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple talk on the sideline after an interception during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) catches the ball ahead of Rutgers' Max Melton (16) during their game on Friday in Piscataway. The play was called by for offensive pass interference.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) and Omar Brown (12) try to take down Rutgers' Al-Shadee Salaam (26) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Noah Vedral (11) passes the ball during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers' Shameen Jones (7) rushes during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) is pushed out of bounds by Rutgers' Avery Young (2) during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes during their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (1) and Myles Farmer (8) warm up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutger's Noah Vedral (0) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska interim defensive coordinator Bill Busch watches his team warm up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple watches his team warm up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) takes the field ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Jospeh watches his team warm up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutger's Noah Vedral (0) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Rutgers marching band performs ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts arrives ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Christopher Morava, 9, talks to his dad, Devin Morava, of Chappell, Neb., ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans arrive ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cindy Sark, of Denver, Colo., and Amy Belt, of St. Cloud, Fla., take photos as the Nebraska buses arrive ahead of the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday. Belt is the mother of Nebraska wide receiver Brody Belt (32), and Sark is his aunt.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano with his team before the start of their game on Friday in Piscataway.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Laura Buchman and Edward Duncklee attend the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game in Piscataway on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
