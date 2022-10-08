Back from injury, Noah Vedral falls short of beating former team

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — If at times it looked like Rutgers' quarterbacks spent more time in a revolving door Friday, there was a reason for it.

Injuries.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano went into detail why Noah Vedral and Evan Simon shared snaps throughout the 14-13 loss to Nebraska.

“Noah had a hand injury, and he has healed. He had it repaired and he has healed," Schiano said. "But his stamina isn’t what it needs to be yet. So he’s not in danger of hurting himself worse, but he can’t always grip the ball the way he wants to.

“When he can sometimes, then it comes and goes. And part of it is fatigue, muscle fatigue. His hand was in a cast, or whatever that thing he had on for quite some time, and it takes a little time to get back. So he has fought his guts out to get back.”

Vedral, a Wahoo Neumann grad, played for former Nebraska coach Scott Frost at Central Florida before following Frost to NU in 2018. Vedral transferred to Rutgers in 2020 and is in his sixth and final season of eligibility.

When Vedral couldn’t go, the sophomore Simon came in to spell him. Schiano said sophomore Gavin Wimsatt was out with an injury.

“Evan is the most healthy but certainly he’s been banged up, as well,” Schiano said. “Gavin, he actually has an injury that if he played tonight, he would have risked hurting himself worse. So we are never going to do that.

“It’s unfortunate the quarterback situation is the way it is. It’s not the way you want it as a head coach for sure, but you don’t get to pick that.”

Vedral and Simon each completed 6 of 15 passes. Vedral had 133 passing yards and Simon had 100 with three interceptions. Aron Cruickshank caught five passes for 71 yards and Shameen Jones caught two for 76 yards.

Schiano again praised Vedral when asked how he determined how to utilize the quarterbacks.

“Noah was the most healthy he’s been,” Schiano said, “So when he’s the most healthy, he’s the most experienced. He’s the guy that needs to play right now. But he can’t do it a whole game, and you could see some of those passes got away from him.

“It’s frustrating for him because you know he’s used to being able to do that and now sometimes he can and sometimes he can’t.”