2021 College World Series bracket and schedule

The schedule has been set for the 2021 College World Series at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park, with only one berth still up for grabs.
The eight-team tournament will begin Saturday and conclude with the best-of-three championship series June 28-30.
The double-elimination format consists of four teams in each bracket. Bracket One has No. 4 national seed Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 9 Stanford and North Carolina State. Bracket Two includes No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee and Virginia, with No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 10 Notre Dame battling for the final spot.
Here's the schedule:
Saturday
Bracket One
Game 1: No. 9 Stanford vs. North Carolina State, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday
Bracket Two
Game 3: Virginia vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 4: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi State/No. 10 Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Monday, June 21
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Tuesday, June 22
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Wednesday, June 23
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser
Thursday, June 24
Game 10: Game 7 winner, vs. Game 8 loser
Friday, June 25
Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Saturday, June 26
These games will be played only if the losing team in Games 11 and 12 suffered its first loss of the CWS.
Bracket 1 finals (if necessary)
Bracket 2 finals (if necessary)
CWS Championship Series
Game 1: Monday, June 28
Game 2: Tuesday, June 29
Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 30