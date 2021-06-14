2021 College World Series bracket and schedule

The schedule has been set for the 2021 College World Series at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park, with only one berth still up for grabs.

The eight-team tournament will begin Saturday and conclude with the best-of-three championship series June 28-30.

The double-elimination format consists of four teams in each bracket. Bracket One has No. 4 national seed Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 9 Stanford and North Carolina State. Bracket Two includes No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee and Virginia, with No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 10 Notre Dame battling for the final spot.

Here's the schedule:

Saturday

Bracket One

Game 1: No. 9 Stanford vs. North Carolina State, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday

Bracket Two

Game 3: Virginia vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi State/No. 10 Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 21