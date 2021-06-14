 Skip to main content
2021 College World Series bracket and schedule
BASEBALL

The schedule has been set for the 2021 College World Series at Omaha's TD Ameritrade Park, with only one berth still up for grabs.

The eight-team tournament will begin Saturday and conclude with the best-of-three championship series June 28-30.

The double-elimination format consists of four teams in each bracket. Bracket One has No. 4 national seed Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 9 Stanford and North Carolina State. Bracket Two includes No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Tennessee and Virginia, with No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 10 Notre Dame battling for the final spot.

Here's the schedule:

Saturday

Bracket One

Game 1: No. 9 Stanford vs. North Carolina State, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday

Bracket Two

Game 3: Virginia vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 4: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi State/No. 10 Notre Dame, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser 

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: Game 7 winner, vs. Game 8 loser 

Friday, June 25

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner 

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner 

Saturday, June 26

These games will be played only if the losing team in Games 11 and 12 suffered its first loss of the CWS.

Bracket 1 finals (if necessary) 

Bracket 2 finals (if necessary) 

CWS Championship Series

Game 1: Monday, June 28 

Game 2: Tuesday, June 29 

Game 3 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 30 

