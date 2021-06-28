2021 College World Series by the numbers

A breakdown of significant digits in the 2021 College World Series.
Ten
In the 64-team era, this is the 10th time that two national seeds will meet in the championship. It happened in three of the past four tournaments — 2017: No. 3 Florida vs. No. 4 LSU, 2018: No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Arkansas, 2021: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Mississippi State.
Eight
Mississippi State would be the eighth first-time CWS champion in the past 13 tournaments, following Fresno State 2008, South Carolina 2010, UCLA 2013, Vanderbilt 2014, Virginia 2015, Coastal Carolina 2016 and Florida 2017.
Six
Mississippi State would be the sixth SEC school to win a CWS title (Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Florida).
Vanderbilt would be the sixth school to repeat as champions following Texas 1949-50, Southern Cal 1970-74, Stanford 1987-88, Oregon State 2006-07, South Carolina 2010-11.
Five
This will be the fifth time that teams from the same conference have played for the CWS title. It’s happened three times for SEC teams (2011: South Carolina vs. Florida, 2017: Florida vs. LSU, 2021: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State) while the Pac-12 has done it twice (1988: Stanford vs. Arizona State, 1998: Southern California vs. Arizona State).
Four
Vanderbilt reached the championship series in four of its five CWS appearances.
One
Since the start of the 64-team era, the No. 4 national seed has won the College World Series once — that was South Carolina in 2011. Vanderbilt would be the second team to win from that position. Teams who earned the No. 7 national seed have never won the CWS, so Mississippi State could be the first.