2021 College World Series by the numbers

A breakdown of significant digits in the 2021 College World Series.

* * *

Ten

In the 64-team era, this is the 10th time that two national seeds will meet in the championship. It happened in three of the past four tournaments — 2017: No. 3 Florida vs. No. 4 LSU, 2018: No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Arkansas, 2021: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Mississippi State.

Eight

Mississippi State would be the eighth first-time CWS champion in the past 13 tournaments, following Fresno State 2008, South Carolina 2010, UCLA 2013, Vanderbilt 2014, Virginia 2015, Coastal Carolina 2016 and Florida 2017.

Six

Mississippi State would be the sixth SEC school to win a CWS title (Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Florida).

Vanderbilt would be the sixth school to repeat as champions following Texas 1949-50, Southern Cal 1970-74, Stanford 1987-88, Oregon State 2006-07, South Carolina 2010-11.

Five