2021 College World Series has been a weird, wet and wild return to TD Ameritrade Park

They wandered in. It had been so long.

They hadn't been to the ballpark — with people (!) — in two years. The College World Series was finally back in Omaha. The entire family was headed to TD Ameritrade Park.

The smell of the food hit the six (or more) right away. The dumpsters were a gold mine. ...

Um, huh?

Yes, we're talking about the raccoons that have become social media stars. And that's just the tip of the iceberg so far as this weird, wet and wild 2021 CWS hits the home stretch Monday with the start of the championship series.

The return after a one-year pandemic absence has had a little bit of everything: Dramatic finishes. Pitching duels. Lengthy rain delays. A team sent home early.

It all started on a somewhat odd note when the pre-CWS festivities were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. The CWS officially started June 19 with a rarity — a 10-4 blowout as North Carolina State rolled past Stanford.