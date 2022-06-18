21 hits power Arkansas to win over Stanford in CWS opener

After Friday’s offensive outburst to open the 2022 College World Series, the Arkansas Razorbacks joined the trend Saturday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.

The Razorbacks struck early and scored 16 runs over the game’s final five innings on their way to a 17-2 win over the Stanford Cardinal. The win moves Arkansas into the winner’s bracket, where they will face the winner of Ole Miss and Auburn on Monday night.

Braydon Webb sent the first pitch of the game to the right field warning track for a leadoff triple, which was the Razorbacks first triple since April 12. Webb came in to score a batter later via a Brady Slavens sacrifice fly to left to give Arkansas an early 1-0 lead.

However, the Cardinal wasted no time responding in the bottom half of the inning. Stanford center fielder Brock Jones, a likely first-round pick in next month’s MLB Draft, sent a line drive into the left field bullpen for an opposite-field home run.

But Arkansas starter Connor Noland, who went 7.2 innings, silenced the Stanford bats. Noland allowed just two runs — both earned — on six hits and one walk. Noland retired 10 straight batters at one point from the first through the fourth and remarkably only threw 79 pitches — 55 for strikes.

But the story of Saturday afternoon was the Arkansas offense, which finished the day with a season-high 21 hits — the most in a CWS game since moving to downtown Omaha — and came alive over the game’s final five innings. All nine Arkansas starters had at least two hits on the day while Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner had three and four respectively.

Slavens and Wallace led off the fifth inning with back-to-back singles, which brought Chris Lanzilli to the plate with two on and one out.

Lanzilli deposited a 389-foot shot into the left field bleachers, giving the Razorbacks a 4-1 lead.

Arkansas went on to score five runs on six hits in the inning as Robert Moore scored on a wild pitch and Peyton Stovall came in on a Zack Gregory single. The Razorbacks then tacked on a three-spot in the seventh, two in the eighth and six in the ninth.

Moore reached base five times and scored three times on the day, but was one of only two Arkansas starters who did not record an RBI on the day. Stovall led Arkansas with four, while Wallace and Lanzilli both drove in three on the day.

As for the Cardinal, Stanford will now play an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m. against either Ole Miss or Auburn.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.

