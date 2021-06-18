A complete fan guide for the 2021 College World Series

In the stadium

TD Ameritrade Park will be at full capacity for this year’s event. The park has a capacity of 24,000.

The 2019 CWS saw a total attendance of 332,054, a couple of years after the 2017 version brought in 357,646 — the highest figure in the 70-plus year history of the event.

No fan events

Besides no opening ceremonies, an event that includes autograph sessions with players and a the parade of teams that culminated with fireworks, team practices — often at local high schools — are closed to the public.

“Tier 1” participants — the players, coaches, trainers, medical staff, officials, etc. — will remain in a controlled environment during the series. Which means players won’t be making the usual stops at local hospitals or other events.

No Derby

The annual home run derby will not be held this season. It was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Tickets

All tickets have to be purchased online, and one of the biggest differences is no general admission seating in the outfield bleachers.