A complete fan guide for the 2021 College World Series

In the stadium
TD Ameritrade Park will be at full capacity for this year’s event. The park has a capacity of 24,000.
The 2019 CWS saw a total attendance of 332,054, a couple of years after the 2017 version brought in 357,646 — the highest figure in the 70-plus year history of the event.
No fan events
Besides no opening ceremonies, an event that includes autograph sessions with players and a the parade of teams that culminated with fireworks, team practices — often at local high schools — are closed to the public.
“Tier 1” participants — the players, coaches, trainers, medical staff, officials, etc. — will remain in a controlled environment during the series. Which means players won’t be making the usual stops at local hospitals or other events.
No Derby
The annual home run derby will not be held this season. It was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Tickets
All tickets have to be purchased online, and one of the biggest differences is no general admission seating in the outfield bleachers.
So instead of waiting in line on gamedays for a first-come, first-served seat in the outfield, fans must visit NCAA.com/CWStickets and purchase reserved tickets for either $30 (first four games and CWS finals), $25 evening weekday games or $20 afternoon weekday games.
Tickets — from $20-$60 — for other seats are capped at a maximum of eight tickets per purchase.
College World Series season ticket holders will be granted entry to every game this summer, but if they opt out those tickets will be available on the NCAA Ticket Exchange service.
This is also all mobile tickets, meaning no paper tickets. Tickets will be on your smartphone. More information is available at NCAA.com/CWSTickets.
Going cashless
Concessions and the box office will be cashless, and reverse ATMs will be available.
Parking
Parking is available near TD Ameritrade Park in Lot A or the CHI Health Center garage for $15. Lots B and D are open for CWS season ticket holders with a pass. Limited accessible (ADA) parking is free in Lots A, B and D on a first-come, first-served basis.
All stadium lots will open at 8 a.m. on game days and will close 90 minutes after the event. There’s no overnight parking allowed at any TD Ameritrade Park or CHI Health Center lot.
No motor homes (or other RVs) will be admitted at the TD Ameritrade Park/CHI Health Center lots. But RV parking is available at Horseshoe RV Park, Winsor Cove, Lake Cunningham, Lake Manawa, Mahoney State Park, Riverwest Park, Walnut Creek Recreation Area and West Omaha KOA.
City surface lots, garages, metered spaces and Creighton University also are available for parking. If you leave your quarters at home, you can use the ParkOmaha app to pay the meters. Meters are free on Sundays.
Motorcycle parking is available on the south side of Mike Fahey Street between 13th and 14th Streets. A valet service and parking corral for bicycles will also be available in this area.
Tailgating
Tailgating is allowed. Tailgaters must stay within their own parking stalls and can’t stake tents into the ground. Any cooking equipment must be a minimum distance of 3 feet away from any crowds, buildings, vehicles or combustible materials. All tents and equipment must be put away before entering the stadium.
Transportation
Omaha Rapid Bus Transit (ORBT) runs an eight-mile route along Dodge and Douglas Streets from downtown to Westroads Mall. ORBT is also free.
Heartland B-cycle is a bike sharing system in the Omaha metro area. Heartland B-cycle members will be able to pick up and drop off one of the blue bikes at any B-station.
There are also designated pickup and dropoff spots at CHI Health Center for Uber, Lyft and other shared-ride services.
Security
What you can bring into the park:
Clear bags, or small clutch bags not exceeding 4½ by 6½ inches. Accommodations may be made for bags with medical necessity.
Nonprofessional cameras are allowed in the stadium for personal use but must have a lens shorter than 3 inches. No extra detachable lenses are allowed.
What you can’t bring into the stadium:
Outside food or drink or coolers. Purses, backpacks, camera bags, binocular cases and fanny packs. Frisbees, beach balls, large umbrellas or noise-making devices (i.e. bells, whistles, horns, etc.). Signs or banners. Drones, fireworks, laser pointers, selfie sticks, hoverboards. Any weapon, real or fake.
COVID-19 protocols
Interactions between fans and student-athletes, coaches, officials and team personnel are prohibited. Masks are not required, though unvaccinated attendees are recommended to wear them at all times.
Anything else?
Gates open two hours before game time; parking lots open at 8 a.m. all game days.
People can leave and re-enter the stadium during a game, but they must be screened again for re-entry.
Fans must leave between games. Gates will reopen as soon as possible after the stadium has been cleared.