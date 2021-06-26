A ‘heartbreaking’ ending for CWS Cinderella NC State after positive COVID tests

Despite the prevalence of vaccines and a big drop in cases, COVID-19 still took a big bite out of this year's College World Series.
Early Saturday, the NCAA removed North Carolina State from the tournament because of COVID cases on the team.
The Wolfpack were supposed to meet Vanderbilt in the bracket final that afternoon. Instead, the Commodores advanced to the CWS championship series by default.
NC State — the underdog darlings early in the week — lost to Vanderbilt 3-1 Friday with just 13 players, then found itself reacting to the news-making departure a day later.
“This is a heartbreaking situation and I’m gutted for everyone involved,” Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent said in a release.
Said Wolfpack Athletic Director Boo Corrigan: “The timing of this is simply devastating for everyone involved, but it doesn't diminish their incredible accomplishments this season.”
Friday evening, an email sent by Corrigan to “Wolfpack Nation” confirmed that several vaccinated NC State players had tested positive for the virus. Those positive tests were in addition to, according to DI Baseball, two unvaccinated players testing positive for the virus Friday, which, due to protocols, cut the Wolfpack roster in half for their final game.
Corrigan said in the email that some players “decided to wait (to get the vaccine) until the completion of the season in case of side effects.” He also said North Carolina State University cannot require any of its students — including athletes — to get the vaccine, though other universities, including Creighton, will be requiring that students be immunized to be on campus.
“We respect their rights to make personal healthcare decisions,” Corrigan wrote.
Those decisions affected the trajectory of the CWS. The NCAA announced at 1 a.m. Saturday that it removed NC State “based on the recommendation of the championship medical team and the Douglas County Health Department.”
Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the health department, said it was primarily the NCAA’s decision.
“We told them it was their call to make and we would support their decision,” Rooney said.
NCAA protocols printed before the CWS mandated testing for unvaccinated individuals every other day and reserved the right to test vaccinated people in the case of high spread within the community. Though clear in the rules, Avent initially appeared baffled by developments Friday in his postgame press conference.
"There was a lot of confusion," he said. "(The players) didn't know what was going on; I didn't know what was going on, so I couldn't really tell them."
Fourteen of NC State's 27 players weren't available. The team was offered the chance to forfeit the game, Avent said, but players voted to play. Avent declined to discuss whether he was vaccinated or he told his players to do so, saying he didn't want to "indoctrinate" his team with his opinions. He said players could make their own decisions.
"If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy. You're talking about stuff that's personal information. And probably protected by whatever, HIPAA. That's something I don't want to discuss.”
The coach also had told reporters Monday, after the Wolfpack beat Vanderbilt 1-0 to improve to 2-0 in the series, that an illness was running through the team but made no mention of it possibly being COVID-19. He said associate coach Chris Hart had been sick for five or six days and that second baseman J.T. Jarrett and relief pitcher Cameron Cotter weren’t feeling well. Jarrett, according to ESPN, was one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19.
Cotter reacted to the NCAA's decision Saturday with a profane statement on Twitter.
Flipping the bird with his right middle finger, Cotter held, in his left hand, an unfolded piece of paper with the words "National Committee Against Athletes."
"To say that the NCAA decision to prematurely end our season is based on the safety of the players is a lie," Cotter wrote. "Thank you WPN (Wolfpack Nation) for your constant support this year. More thanks to everyone involved with NC State baseball for the ride of a lifetime."
The NCAA spring championships, including baseball, didn't require players to be vaccinated. Whether individual teams required vaccination isn't clear.
While members of the news media haven’t been allowed to interview players or coaches in person, and the NCAA canceled the annual fan day, some players have been signing autographs for fans throughout the series. Vanderbilt’s baseball program, via Twitter, invited fans to come to the team hotel for a sendoff had the Commodores gotten to play NC State on Saturday.
A World-Herald analysis indicated that most states sending teams to the series had higher rates of new COVID cases than Nebraska, which last week had the third-lowest case rate in the nation.
Most of those states also had lower vaccination rates than Nebraska’s.
The series also comes at a time when many pandemic precautions no longer are in place.
While baseball is played outdoors, therefore poses less risk of transmission, sporting events have been linked to clusters of cases, said Dr. James Lawler, an executive director with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.
“A bubble would have been a more effective strategy until you had 100% vaccination,” Lawler said.
The NCAA volleyball tournament hosted in Omaha from April 14 through 24 was not played in a bubble like the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments before them.
But volleyball players, coaches and others had to follow a code of conduct that required not only daily testing but also called on them to mask and socially distance when not practicing or playing. They also had to avoid interacting with people outside their 27-member travel party. That meant not going out to dinner with friends or family.
The NCAA told The World-Herald that the CWS was not operating in a bubble but a “controlled competition environment," with established tiers and access limitations. Outside the competition venue, teams were expected to comply with the code of conduct and minimize interactions with individuals outside of their tested travel party.
Lawler said he expects to see clusters of COVID cases resulting from the CWS.
“We will clearly see a bump in cases because of the World Series,” he said.
Any such cases would be expected among unvaccinated people who have been attending games and mingling at CWS events, bars and restaurants. In the stands, fans sit shoulder to shoulder, loudly and cheering their teams.
Being vaccinated dramatically reduces the risk of being infected with the virus, Lawler said, even in the face of the new, more contagious variants. Vaccination almost eliminates the odds of getting a severe infection that could lead to hospitalization and death.
While its rare vaccinated people get infected, those cases typically are mild, and those infected often don't have symptoms.
And, in the rare case that a vaccinated person gets infected, the shots significantly reduce that person’s ability to pass the virus on to others.
“That’s why it’s important to get as many people vaccinated as we can,” Lawler said.
As of Thursday, 49.5% of Douglas County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. New cases and hospitalizations are down significantly from recent months and dramatically from last fall’s peak.
But the virus is still out there, Lawler said, and the current rate of vaccination does not provide widespread community immunity. “We’re not near herd immunity yet,” he said. In such an environment, Lawler said, the disease can spread.
The CWS isn't the first high-level college tournament to see teams knocked out because of COVID. In the 16-team NCAA men’s hockey tournament, Michigan and Notre Dame had to forfeit because of COVID. And in the men’s basketball tournament, VCU never took the floor.
But the Wolfpack’s departure was most shocking, and it came deepest into the postseason event.
"To have the season abruptly end this way is devastating,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said.
Outside of Avent’s statement — and Cotter’s middle finger — North Carolina State baseball stayed fairly quiet Saturday.
“This is a lot for everyone involved to process,” a school spokeswoman said.
As for Vanderbilt, the entire team was cleared to play Monday, when it will meet the winner of Saturday night’s Texas/Mississippi State game in the opener of the championship series. No positive tests were reported among the Commodores, according to ESPN.