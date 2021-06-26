A ‘heartbreaking’ ending for CWS Cinderella NC State after positive COVID tests

Fourteen of NC State's 27 players weren't available. The team was offered the chance to forfeit the game, Avent said, but players voted to play. Avent declined to discuss whether he was vaccinated or he told his players to do so, saying he didn't want to "indoctrinate" his team with his opinions. He said players could make their own decisions.

"If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy. You're talking about stuff that's personal information. And probably protected by whatever, HIPAA. That's something I don't want to discuss.”

The coach also had told reporters Monday, after the Wolfpack beat Vanderbilt 1-0 to improve to 2-0 in the series, that an illness was running through the team but made no mention of it possibly being COVID-19. He said associate coach Chris Hart had been sick for five or six days and that second baseman J.T. Jarrett and relief pitcher Cameron Cotter weren’t feeling well. Jarrett, according to ESPN, was one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Cotter reacted to the NCAA's decision Saturday with a profane statement on Twitter.