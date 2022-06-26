After big CWS, Oklahoma's Cade Horton could hear his name called early in MLB draft

On June 12, 2020, Cade Horton sent out a tweet: “Norman to Omaha.”

A little over two years later, Horton made that trip a reality, and he’s made quite a name for himself at the College World Series.

Horton set a CWS finals record Sunday afternoon with 13 strikeouts to earn himself a spot on the CWS all-tournament team.

“I just stuck to what I've been doing the last few starts, and that was just taking it one pitch at a time,” Horton said. “I just wanted to put my team in a position to win and get ahead and throw strikes.”

A one-time Mississippi commit, Horton turned in a stellar outing against the school nearly suited up for.

He switched his commitment to the hometown Sooners in January 2019, but missed the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Horton worked at third base and as a pitcher this season, but it was his work on the mound that has blossomed of late.

Exactly a week after firing a career-high 11 strikeouts against Notre Dame, Horton dialed up quite the encore.

He tossed 7.1 innings, racked up a career-high 13 strikeouts, and allowed no walks and four hits despite OU's 4-2 loss to the Rebels.

“He was going to go until he can't go anymore,” Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said. “That's in his DNA. He's going to battle you and that's what's awesome about him. Watching him play high school football or watching him pitching a game or having an at-bat, that's who he is, that's what he's about.

“I couldn't find a better young man to represent the University of Oklahoma than him.”

The redshirt freshman went 1-0 with 24 strikeouts, one walk and four runs and nine hits over 13.1 innings at the CWS. Besides a sixth-inning home run to shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, Horton kept an Ole Miss offense — which scored 10 runs Saturday night — rather quiet.

But his performance in Omaha raises an interesting question.

What have these two starts done for his future? Horton is draft eligible, and MLB organizations have been watching.

He’s racked up 49 strikeouts over his past five starts — nine in the Big 12 championship against Texas, eight in both the regional (Florida) and the super regional (Virginia Tech), and 11 and 13 in his two starts at the CWS. And his slider — a pitch that has recently emerged — has been electric.

Sunday afternoon specifically, Horton was locked in and gave the Sooners a chance.

He struck out the side in the second, struck out two in the fourth and fifth, and capped his day by striking out the side again in the seventh. He threw 79 of his 107 pitches for strikes.

Beyond the numbers, Horton was composed, picking spots and generating movement on his pitches, too.

According to the Creighton Baseball Analytics Team, which has been working the CWS in the Field press box, Horton generated 21 inches of vertical break on a 97 mph fastball to Kemp Alderman.

“He's really good,” Johnson said of his right-hander. “I get it. But he's got poise. He's got a demeanor, he understands, and he's regurgitating everything that we talk about. One pitch at a time, going to releases, taking deep breaths, staying in his routines.

“He's talking like a guy that's a professional, and he's still got a lot to grow in that area. I'm so proud of him.”

For baseball fans in Omaha though, this isn’t an unfamiliar situation.

Go back one year and look at Mississippi State’s Will Bednar. After a CWS finals performance that earned him CWS MVP, the San Francisco Giants selected Bednar with the 14th overall pick last July.

Though Horton won’t leave Omaha with a national championship like Bednar and it’s still unknown whether Horton will hear his name called in the first round next month, he’ll leave Omaha in the record books. But he and the Sooners are planning on making a return trip next June.

“We made it here, and we accomplished a lot this year. But we'll be back,” Horton said. “I know that because this team laid the foundation for the future of Oklahoma baseball.”.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.