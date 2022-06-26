After big CWS, Oklahoma's Cade Horton could hear his name called early in MLB draft

On June 12, 2020, Cade Horton sent out a tweet: “Norman to Omaha.”
A little over two years later, Horton made that trip a reality, and he’s made quite a name for himself at the College World Series.
Horton set a CWS finals record Sunday afternoon with 13 strikeouts to earn himself a spot on the CWS all-tournament team.
“I just stuck to what I've been doing the last few starts, and that was just taking it one pitch at a time,” Horton said. “I just wanted to put my team in a position to win and get ahead and throw strikes.”
A one-time Mississippi commit, Horton turned in a stellar outing against the school nearly suited up for.
He switched his commitment to the hometown Sooners in January 2019, but missed the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Horton worked at third base and as a pitcher this season, but it was his work on the mound that has blossomed of late.
Exactly a week after firing a career-high 11 strikeouts against Notre Dame, Horton dialed up quite the encore.
He tossed 7.1 innings, racked up a career-high 13 strikeouts, and allowed no walks and four hits despite OU's 4-2 loss to the Rebels.
“He was going to go until he can't go anymore,” Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson said. “That's in his DNA. He's going to battle you and that's what's awesome about him. Watching him play high school football or watching him pitching a game or having an at-bat, that's who he is, that's what he's about.
“I couldn't find a better young man to represent the University of Oklahoma than him.”
The redshirt freshman went 1-0 with 24 strikeouts, one walk and four runs and nine hits over 13.1 innings at the CWS. Besides a sixth-inning home run to shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, Horton kept an Ole Miss offense — which scored 10 runs Saturday night — rather quiet.
But his performance in Omaha raises an interesting question.
What have these two starts done for his future? Horton is draft eligible, and MLB organizations have been watching.
He’s racked up 49 strikeouts over his past five starts — nine in the Big 12 championship against Texas, eight in both the regional (Florida) and the super regional (Virginia Tech), and 11 and 13 in his two starts at the CWS. And his slider — a pitch that has recently emerged — has been electric.
Sunday afternoon specifically, Horton was locked in and gave the Sooners a chance.
He struck out the side in the second, struck out two in the fourth and fifth, and capped his day by striking out the side again in the seventh. He threw 79 of his 107 pitches for strikes.
Beyond the numbers, Horton was composed, picking spots and generating movement on his pitches, too.
According to the Creighton Baseball Analytics Team, which has been working the CWS in the Field press box, Horton generated 21 inches of vertical break on a 97 mph fastball to Kemp Alderman.
“He's really good,” Johnson said of his right-hander. “I get it. But he's got poise. He's got a demeanor, he understands, and he's regurgitating everything that we talk about. One pitch at a time, going to releases, taking deep breaths, staying in his routines.
“He's talking like a guy that's a professional, and he's still got a lot to grow in that area. I'm so proud of him.”
For baseball fans in Omaha though, this isn’t an unfamiliar situation.
Go back one year and look at Mississippi State’s Will Bednar. After a CWS finals performance that earned him CWS MVP, the San Francisco Giants selected Bednar with the 14th overall pick last July.
Though Horton won’t leave Omaha with a national championship like Bednar and it’s still unknown whether Horton will hear his name called in the first round next month, he’ll leave Omaha in the record books. But he and the Sooners are planning on making a return trip next June.
“We made it here, and we accomplished a lot this year. But we'll be back,” Horton said. “I know that because this team laid the foundation for the future of Oklahoma baseball.”.
Photos: 2022 College World Series June 26
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko holds up the championship trophy after defeating Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates a national championship after defeating Oklahoma in a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their win over Oklahoma in the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans react and the Rebels win the 2022 College World Series on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez is greeted after scoring in the eighth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Justin Bench scores on a passed ball to take the lead over Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez is greeted after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Skip Johnson has a discussion with home plate umpire Adam Dowdy after John Spikerman was ruled out because of interference, which removed a run during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez can’t get to a ball in left field leading to an Oklahoma run during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott waits as Mike Bianco removes him from the game during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hayden Leatherwood reacts after the Rebels closed out an inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans rain beverages into the air after a Jacob Gonzalez home run in the sixth inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' John Gaddis reacts after getting a bases loaded strikeout to end the seventh inning against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer after Jacob Gonzalez home run against Oklahoma in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Mike Bianco successfully challenges for runner interference against Oklahoma in the sixth inning during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko holds his arm after colliding with Oklahoma's John Spikerman, who was called out for interference, during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An Ole Miss fan takes a cell phone photo during a trophy ceremony after a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier collects a ground ball before throwing out Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
An Ole Miss fan holds a sign after Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate after a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate after Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Mason Nichols jumps to high five a fan along the outfield wall after Ole Miss defeats Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Brandon Johnson (37) and Hayden Dunhurst (13) celebrate their win over Oklahoma during a Men's College World Series championship game at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Tanner Tredaway sits in the dugout as Ole Miss celebrates winning the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss celebrates their national championship after the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate the three runs scored during the eighth inning of the second game against Oklahoma during the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez drills a solo home run against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks slides safely into second base with a double as Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez dives to apply a tag during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst celebrates after Sebastian Orduno strikes for the last out of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Diego Muniz, left, and Tanner Tredaway sits in the dugout as Ole Miss celebrates winning the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's John Spikerman sits in the dugout after losing to Ole Miss in the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst celebrates after Sebastian Orduno strikes for the last out of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez and Kevin Graham can’t come up with a ball hit to left field which led to an Oklahoma run during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jimmy Crooks scores after a ball fell in shallow left field during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Jackson Nicklaus tries to track down a base hit to shallow right field against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Diego Muniz lays down a sac bunt in the sixth inning against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez(7) and Peyton Chatagnier force out Oklahoma's John Spikerman to start a double play during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Cade Horton throws a pitch against Ole Miss during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis gets back into first base just ahead of a tag from Ole Miss' Tim Elko during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez waits to apply a tag on Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer on the team at the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott pitches in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks chats with Cade Horton during a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott pitches in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Cade Horton pitches in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Ole Miss on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Cade Horton walks off the field after pitching in the first inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Ole Miss on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Hunter Elliott pitches in the second inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals against Oklahoma on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans mostly consisting of Ole Miss faithful stand in line for tickets before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Joanne Mitchell rocks a custom Ole Miss visor while waiting in line for tickets before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans mostly consisting of Ole Miss faithful stand in line for tickets before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans mostly consisting of Ole Miss faithful stand in line for tickets before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans mostly consisting of Ole Miss faithful stand in line for tickets before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans Pat Domin and Diane Hughes looks at their tickets after waiting in line for nearly four hours before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans Joanne Mitchell and Michael Combs check out their tickets after standing in line since early in the morning before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans welcome the team before a College World Series game on Sunday.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma's Diego Muniz applies eye black on John Spikerman before a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk across College World Series Av before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
JT Haynes, an Ole Miss alumni living in Nashville, grabs drinks at Lefty's before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Emily Shaver wears an ice cream cone costume to try and attract customers to Zesto before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans stand outside the gate before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
CWS fans get drinks at Rocco's before the start of the second Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game in the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Peyton Chatagnier takes a moment before the first pitch against Oklahoma during a College World Series game on Sunday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss' Tim Elko writes a message in the dirt before a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer before the opening pitch at a College World Series game on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Amy and Beau Cox cheer on Ole Miss after Oklahoma's third out in the fourth inning during the second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans cheer on their team during the sixth inning of the second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma fans stretch out their arms to motion for safe during the second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma fans react after a runner was ruled out for interference, taking back Oklahoma's run in the sixth inning during second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ole Miss fans celebrate after an Oklahoma runner was ruled out for interference, taking back Oklahoma's run in the sixth inning during second game of the College World Series Finals on Sunday.
MEGAN NIELSEN THE WORLD-HERALD
