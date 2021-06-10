After two grand slams in regionals, Ole Miss' Tim Elko aims for similar showing in super regionals

He decided to put off surgery until this summer as he wanted to try to play with a brace on the knee.

"I remember telling my dad a day or two after we got that news (from doctors about his options) that I don't feel like I'm done. I really felt I had a chance to come back and help us. It's worked out that way," he said.

Elko returned on May 1, and since then he's hit seven of his team-best 16 home runs. He's also hitting .329 with 54 RBIs, one off the team lead.

"I don't think there'll be much I forget about this. This will be one of the most memorable times of my life," Elko said. "Just the endless support I've had from teammates and coaches and family and fans, and all the ups and downs we had to go through this season. The way we're playing right now as a team, it's been an incredible year. A crazy one, but one I wouldn't change for the world.

"And we definitely have some more to go. I think there's more memories still to be made."

Elko said that Wednesday night shortly after the team landed in Tucson, Arizona, for the super regionals. The Rebels will play fifth-seeded Arizona beginning Friday night.

Arizona won the Pac-12 title, swept its regional, is hitting .327 as a team and averages 8.6 runs per game.