At first glance, it seems the only connections among the eight College World Series teams are their differences. Take Friday's series opener.
Regional No. 4 Oral Roberts was making its first CWS appearance since 1978. No. 2 TCU has come to Omaha six times since 2010. TCU’s stadium, which hosted a record 8,994 in a super regional matchup against Indiana State, is three times the capacity of the Golden Eagles’ home park.
On the other side of the bracket, top overall seed Wake Forest faced No. 8 Stanford, which bowed out of the PAC-12 tournament and needed to win consecutive elimination games in its regional and super regional matchups to reach the CWS. The Cardinal, though, are making their third consecutive appearance in Omaha while the Demon Deacons are back in the CWS for the first time since 1955.
And despite No. 5 LSU and Tennessee being from the SEC, the teams have had very different paths to Omaha.
The Tigers were the top team in the country until mid-May, and swept through their regional and super regional. Conversely, the Volunteers were the second-ranked team for the first half of March before hitting a slump then lost their opener in the SEC tournament.
Yet there is a common thread uniting all of these programs: consistency and focus.
Dylan Crews, a junior outfielder for LSU and likely the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s MLB draft, said his team won't change despite playing away from Baton Rouge for the first time since May 26.
“No matter the change of the field, change of the atmosphere. Just sticking to our plan, that's it,” Crews said.
He wasn't the only one speaking to the importance of routine.
TCU infielder Tre Richardson said that consistency has helped the Horned Frogs win 19 of their last 21 games before the CWS.
“Go out there and play the type of game that we've played and do what got us here and keep on doing it,” the junior said.
It's the same story for Oral Roberts and Stanford, which have combined to play seven elimination games the past two weeks — the Golden Eagles having to win those on the road.
Cade Denton, ORU's right-handed flamethrower, admitted that “consistency has been our key this year.” “Environment doesn't affect you if you don't let it affect you.”
Even Quinn Matthews didn't alter his formula. And that was after Stanford's left-hander threw 156 pitches against Texas in the super regional.
“I've just played catch every day since basically," he said. "Didn't take a day off and didn't screw up the routine.”
The CWS coaches echoed the same sentiments. The routine that got them here shouldn’t change just because the environment does.
Coach Ryan Folmar has been at the helm for ORU over a decade, but this year is the first he has led the Golden Eagles past regionals. Folmar plans on keeping things the way they were all season.
“I think if you get to this point and you try to change your identity or try to change what you do, you're going to be in trouble in a hurry,” he said.
Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan is arguably the most experienced skipper in Omaha with eight CWS appearances and the 2017 national title under his belt. He also wants to make sure his Gators stay true to themselves and their fundamentals.
“Who you are is who you are at this point," he said. "When the game comes calling, that’s when you’re going to have to be at your best.”
Stanford's David Esquer has a unique perspective, having also come to the CWS twice as a player. Though he said there will be some changes.
“We're in a different hotel this year. Hopefully that's our lucky break.”
Virginia coach Brian O’Connor perhaps said it best, posing a rhetorical question to reporters Thursday.
“I think one of the things that's really important to do when you get here to Omaha is to stay in character, right?”
And that is the thread which unites all eight teams. All have shown their winning character. All will have a chance to continue showing it off over the next 10 days.
Here's a tale of the tape for each of the Omaha 8 at the 2023 College World Series.
Fan fest provides different experiences for CWS fans
Here's the top batters and pitchers to watch at the 2023 CWS.
The Charles Schwab Field got its finishing touches Thursday with the addition of the 2023 Men's College World Series logo
The field is set for the 2023 CWS and Sam McKewon is joined by Evan Bland to break down what to watch for when the eight make their way to Omaha.
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 17
Wake Forest's Chris Katz signs an autograph for a fan before playing Stanford during the game two of the College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Max Meier (45) walks into the dugout before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The jersey of Stanford's Jake Sapien hangs in their dugout before their game against Wake Forest College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023. A pitch hit Sapien and broke his nose during the regionals and he bled on his jersey. He could not be with the team for the College World Series, so the team hung his jersey in the dugout.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Eddie Barajas of Omaha and his son, Gabriel, 2, watch Stanford and Wake Forest warmup inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Mike Churchman of Fairfax, Va., and his son, Connor, 5, watch Stanford and Wake Forest warmup inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer walks through the dugout before the start of the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) takes the field for warmups before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The Charles Schwab Field grounds crew readies the infield for Stanford and Wake Forest warmups before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12), Stanford's Drew Bowser (2) and Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) sit in the dugout before the start of the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) reacts as a coach walks out of the dugout during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest spectators celebrate a play during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) reacts after being walked in the first to advance a runner to score during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) bat during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) is hit by the pitch by Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Justin Johnson (6) catches a fly ball during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Joey Dixon (23) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Joey Dixon (23) pitches during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) connects during the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) celebrates after the final strike in the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates after a home run by Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Wake Forest dugout celebrates after a home run by Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) catches the pass to out the runner at first base during the second inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The scoreboard announces a weather delay in the Stanford and Wake Forest game College World Series on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) walks to the mound after warming up in the bullpen before the first inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) scores a run during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) catches a fly ball by Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) steals second base as Wake Forest's Marek Houston (7) fields the high ball during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) pitches during the third inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) dives for a ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) dives for a ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter walks to the bullpen during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Adam Cecere (12) swings during the fourth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Pierce Bennett (5) watches the ball hit by Stanford's Carter Graham (31) bounce off the right field fence during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Carter Graham (31) celebrates a double during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) tosses the ball to first base to out the runner during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest fans dressed as the Demon Deacons’ mascot dance during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Drew Dowd (49) pitches during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Spectators watch Stanford play Wake Forest during the fifth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Tommy Hawke (24) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Drew Bowser (2) during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Sean Sullivan (51) jogs to the mound to relieve Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder (4) during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder (4) is relieved during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Sean Sullivan (51) pitches during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Brock Wilken (25) fields a ground ball during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Wake Forest's Nick Kurtz (8) catches the pass to out Stanford's Eddie Park (22) at first base during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford attempt to catch a fly ball during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Drew Dowd (49) pitches during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) catches a fly ball during the sixth inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The scoreboard announces a weather delay in the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
The scoreboard announces a weather delay in the seventh inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer purchases food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Stanford head coach David Esquer waits for the elevator to the team’s locker room after purchasing food from the Charles Schwab Field concession stands during a weather delay inning in game three of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Saturday.
Nikos Frazier | Omaha World-Herald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!