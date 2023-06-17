At first glance, it seems the only connections among the eight College World Series teams are their differences. Take Friday's series opener.

Regional No. 4 Oral Roberts was making its first CWS appearance since 1978. No. 2 TCU has come to Omaha six times since 2010. TCU’s stadium, which hosted a record 8,994 in a super regional matchup against Indiana State, is three times the capacity of the Golden Eagles’ home park.

On the other side of the bracket, top overall seed Wake Forest faced No. 8 Stanford, which bowed out of the PAC-12 tournament and needed to win consecutive elimination games in its regional and super regional matchups to reach the CWS. The Cardinal, though, are making their third consecutive appearance in Omaha while the Demon Deacons are back in the CWS for the first time since 1955.

And despite No. 5 LSU and Tennessee being from the SEC, the teams have had very different paths to Omaha.

The Tigers were the top team in the country until mid-May, and swept through their regional and super regional. Conversely, the Volunteers were the second-ranked team for the first half of March before hitting a slump then lost their opener in the SEC tournament.

Yet there is a common thread uniting all of these programs: consistency and focus.

Dylan Crews, a junior outfielder for LSU and likely the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s MLB draft, said his team won't change despite playing away from Baton Rouge for the first time since May 26.

“No matter the change of the field, change of the atmosphere. Just sticking to our plan, that's it,” Crews said.

He wasn't the only one speaking to the importance of routine.

TCU infielder Tre Richardson said that consistency has helped the Horned Frogs win 19 of their last 21 games before the CWS.

“Go out there and play the type of game that we've played and do what got us here and keep on doing it,” the junior said.

It's the same story for Oral Roberts and Stanford, which have combined to play seven elimination games the past two weeks — the Golden Eagles having to win those on the road.

Cade Denton, ORU's right-handed flamethrower, admitted that “consistency has been our key this year.” “Environment doesn't affect you if you don't let it affect you.”

Even Quinn Matthews didn't alter his formula. And that was after Stanford's left-hander threw 156 pitches against Texas in the super regional.

“I've just played catch every day since basically," he said. "Didn't take a day off and didn't screw up the routine.”

The CWS coaches echoed the same sentiments. The routine that got them here shouldn’t change just because the environment does.

Coach Ryan Folmar has been at the helm for ORU over a decade, but this year is the first he has led the Golden Eagles past regionals. Folmar plans on keeping things the way they were all season.

“I think if you get to this point and you try to change your identity or try to change what you do, you're going to be in trouble in a hurry,” he said.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan is arguably the most experienced skipper in Omaha with eight CWS appearances and the 2017 national title under his belt. He also wants to make sure his Gators stay true to themselves and their fundamentals.

“Who you are is who you are at this point," he said. "When the game comes calling, that’s when you’re going to have to be at your best.”

Stanford's David Esquer has a unique perspective, having also come to the CWS twice as a player. Though he said there will be some changes.

“We're in a different hotel this year. Hopefully that's our lucky break.”

Virginia coach Brian O’Connor perhaps said it best, posing a rhetorical question to reporters Thursday.

“I think one of the things that's really important to do when you get here to Omaha is to stay in character, right?”

And that is the thread which unites all eight teams. All have shown their winning character. All will have a chance to continue showing it off over the next 10 days.

