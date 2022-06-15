All-Midlands baseball: Offseason work paid off for Bellevue University's Elijah Johnson

Elijah Johnson knew his final collegiate season needed to start long before the first game in early February.

“Just took my offseason a lot more seriously,” the Bellevue right-hander said. “It’s just been a learning curve.”

Johnson grew into a standout pitcher. He was a shortstop at Omaha Burke and started junior college as an outfielder before moving to the mound about four years ago. He struggled with his command his first couple of years with the Bruins.

But his control improved last summer in the Corn Belt League. Then, Bellevue coach Duane Monlux said, Johnson dominated batters in fall ball.

He was just warming up for this spring.

“He was committed to the weight room and he was religious with his long toss. He did that with a purpose every day,” Monlux said.

That helped Johnson earn a spot in the starting rotation, and he was outstanding with a fastball regularly hitting 92 to 94 mph. In his 16 starts, he allowed more than three runs twice and struck out double-digit batters nine times.

The honorary captain of the All-Midlands team finished 11-2 with a 1.96 ERA, striking out 153 in 101 innings, averaging 14.06 strikeouts per nine innings. He allowed 49 hits and walked 36.

And he added a pair of postseason saves.

The first came against Concordia when he recorded the last two outs to clinch a spot in the NAIA World Series. Then in an elimination game at the World Series, he got the first four outs in a one-run win over MidAmerica Nazarene.

“He was really consistent all year and really consistent at a high level,” Monlux said. “It was an awesome surprise. I didn’t envision him doing what he did.”

Johnson got noticed for his strong spring.

On Wednesday, he was named an NAIA first-team All-American. On Thursday, he made his pro debut for the Lincoln Saltdogs, allowing one run and two hits with six strikeouts over five innings.

Two of his teammates, shortstop Alec Ackerman and outfielder Kanta Kobayashi, were second-team All-Americans and among six Bruins on the All-Midlands team. Ackerman, the North Star player of the year, hit .378 with 19 home runs and 74 RBIs. Kobayashi led the NAIA in hits (107) while batting .439 with 88 runs.

Doane won a GPAC-record 24 games and had a pair of honorable mention All-Americans. Joe Osborn was the GPAC player of the year after the Norris grad hit .340 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs and scored 71 runs with 19 steals. Opponents hit .157 against GPAC pitcher of the year Thaniel Trumper, who went 9-0 with a 1.15 ERA.

Concordia’s Jay Adams, Jaidan Quinn and Joey Grabanski all had at least 18 homers and 59 RBIs for a team that hit a program-record 113 homers. Adams also led the Bulldogs with 67 runs and 15 steals.

Derek Kolbush set a Nebraska Wesleyan single-season record with 13 homers and hit .378. Wayne State’s Andrew Staebell was 4-2 with three saves and a 2.93 ERA as the Millard South product struck out 69 in 55.1 innings.

Junior college

Catcher Zach Johnson will be playing for the Huskers next spring after a big year for Southeast Community College.

The Millard North grad hit .474 with 21 home runs, 80 RBIs and 13 steals to go with a .913 slugging percentage. Johnson, the honorary captain of the All-Midlands juco team, was part of a Storm squad that went 46-13.

Teammate Matt Goetzmann hit .405 with 25 homers and 58 RBIs. On the mound, Alex Wize was 5-1 with a 3.88 ERA while Levi Gates had 11 saves and a 1.78 ERA.

Northeast set a single-season program record for wins (39) as five Hawks had more than 40 RBIs. Taylor Gill hit a team-leading .386 with 70 runs and 20 steals.

McCook’s Zack Beatty finished with a .346 average, 24 homers and 80 RBIs.

Teams

* — denotes captain

FOUR-YEAR COLLEGES

C Brenton Davis Sr. Bellevue

1B Derek Kolbush Sr. Nebraska Wesleyan

2B Jay Adams So. Concordia

SS Alec Ackerman Jr. Bellevue

3B Jaidan Quinn So. Concordia

OF Conner Barnett So. Bellevue

OF Kanta Kobayashi Jr. Bellevue

OF Joe Osborn So. Doane

DH Joey Grabanski So. Concordia

U Lukas White Jr. Doane

SP Blake Crippen So. Bellevue

SP *Elijah Johnson Sr. Bellevue

SP Andrew Staebell Jr. Wayne State

RP Thaniel Trumper So. Doane

Honorable mention — Bellevue: Andrew Ashii, Alex Celiceo, McGrane Pledger, Alex Stufft. Concordia: Alec Blakestad, Keaton Candor, Jesse Garcia, Alex Johnson, Caden Johnson, Tanner Tompkins. Doane: Kyler Beekman, Nate Mensik, Justin Nevells, Andy Theier, Jack Tillman, Julian Vargas, Jordan Wisner. Hastings: Camden Brichacek, Keaton Hoeke, Tyler Welsh. Midland: Keegan Adams, Peyton Garbers, Lucas Hamzehm, Chase Reynolds, Dakota Thornton. Nebraska Wesleyan: Evan Klingm, Kaleb Knox, Noah Unger. Peru State: Sebastian Rodriguez, Jose Solis, Jesus Tavarez. Wayne State: Andrew Hansen, Alex Logelin, Colin Lynam. York: Luke Juarez, Jesus Licon, Daniel Polo, Daniel Tomkiewicz.

JUNIOR COLLEGES

C *Zach Johnson So. Southeast

1B Zack Beatty So. McCook

2B Daniel Bannon So. McCook

SS Zane Zielinski So. Northeast

3B Tyler Preece Fr. Southeast

OF Matt Goetzmann So. Southeast

OF Eli Hernandez Fr. Western Nebraska

OF Harrison Taubert Fr. Northeast

DH Taylor Gill Fr. Northeast

U Nolan Brown So. Southeast

SP Ethan Fritz So. McCook

SP Corbin Kirk So. Western Nebraska

SP Alex Wize So. Southeast

RP Levi Gates Fr. Southeast

Honorable mention — McCook: Caleb Eiguren, Max Mrakovcic, Ethan Murdoch. Northeast: Sam Manwarren, Preston Tenney. Southeast: Eric Anderson, Tyler Monroe, Cole Whitehill. Western Nebraska: Jack Jones, Jordan Rollins.

