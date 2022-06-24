An underdog in name only, Ole Miss enjoying ride to CWS final

Mike Bianco spent a few minutes Friday morning talking jersey colors.

The Mississippi coach grinned at the question inside Charles Schwab Field about why he and his players were wearing powder blue tops for a press conference. Is it a sign of things to come when the championship series begins Saturday evening?

So Bianco – the longest tenured SEC coach in any major men’s team sport dating back to 2001 – told a story. About how the day’s starting pitcher usually decides the color. About how red was the popular choice late in the season and that it shifted to navy in the postseason as the Rebels piled up wins. And, finally, about the regret he felt last week when the team didn’t don its most distinct threads for media day in front of photographers and ESPN cameras.

“So that was really the reason we’re wearing it today,” Bianco said. “Because we wanted to look good.”

The loose bravado fits the mood Ole Miss has worn for the last month, ever since it was the last team into the 64-school NCAA tournament field and won five straight road games to reach Omaha. The third-seeded club won three more in four tries since then, shaking off a one-run loss to Arkansas on Wednesday by shutting out the Hogs fewer than 24 hours later in an elimination affair.

“I honestly don’t think we've ever lost confidence or belief,” senior third baseman Justin Bench said. “…When we step on that field, we're going to have the belief and confidence to get the job done.”

The offense – a top-50 scoring unit this season – knew what it had from the beginning. Bench, star first baseman Tim Elko and left fielder Kevin Graham all returned for their senior years after going undrafted last summer. The middle infield was set with shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier back. Other proven pieces still in place were catcher Hayden Dunhurst and centerfielder TJ McCants. Even key reserve hitters Hayden Leatherwood and Ben Van Cleve took advantage of their extra pandemic years to run it back once more.

Pitching, however, was the great unknown for a team that lost its top two 2021 starters, its closer and best incoming recruit to the draft. Juco transfer Dylan DeLucia and freshman Hunter Elliott – who have given Ole Miss a dominant 1-2 punch for two months – didn’t make their first starts until April. A bullpen that has evolved into a strength anchored by closer Brandon Johnson coughed up gobs of early leads as the Rebels fell to 7-14 in the SEC and the brink of irrelevance.

“How cool is that to be here and to still be here with the two teams remaining?” Bianco said.

Of course, Ole Miss is hardly the underdog that its third-seeded designation and history without a baseball championship would suggest. The Rebels were ranked No. 1 early in the season. They finished a game shy of Omaha in both 2019 and 2021 and were on course for a similar run in the cancelled 2020 campaign. Bianco’s $1.2 million base salary – tied for sixth in the SEC – is one of the highest figures nationally.

And while the SEC West club may have technically been the last team in the field, Bianco noted it was the final one in among 33 at-large teams. Not all 64, which included 31 automatic berths.

“Were we the 33rd at-large bid? Maybe,” Bianco said. “But one that we felt sitting in that room we deserved to get in. You just don't ever know. We're really glad they let us in.”

Players and coaches acknowledged that its last opponent of the season, Oklahoma, has the rest advantage after navigating its half of the CWS bracket unscathed. While the Sooners have their rotation set, Mississippi declined to name a Saturday starter early Friday and won’t until it sees how Elliott – who went 6 1/3 innings and 100 pitches Monday against Arkansas – responds at practice. Another candidate for the opener is junior righty Jack Washburn.

“Just a ton of belief in the guys,” Elliott said. “We've always thought we were this good.”

Now they only need to be that good two times in three days to secure the program’s first title. Bianco last week spoke with former LSU legendary coach Skip Bertman – Bianco was Bertman’s assistant for Tigers championships in 1993, 1996 and 1997 – and was reminded to find the balance between staying busy and enjoying the experience. Being locked in and at ease.

The Rebels plan to keep that delicate mix for the final moments of their season. No matter what color their jerseys are.

“This is why we came back,” Elko said. “We knew that this team had the potential, and obviously we had a little bit of a rough patch there in the middle. Through and through, we always knew that, if we just kept believing and stuck together, we could be right here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.