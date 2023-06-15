Would major-league baseball ever come back to Omaha? NCAA officials won’t rule it out.

A state-of-the-game press conference on the eve of the College World Series reminded that an MLB event could one day return to The Good Life. NCAA managing director of championships and alliances Anthony Holman said Thursday there is “absolutely interest” in a pro game or draft coming to town to coincide with the CWS.

There’s nothing imminent. MLB has “special” games in the works internationally and elsewhere — a “Field of Dreams” game will return to Iowa in 2024, for example. The draft shifted from June to July in 2021 to become part of All-Star Weekend and wouldn’t revert back until the next player agreement, which is at least three years away.

“We continue to have dialogue with our friends at MLB about those types of things and combines or other types of activities that we can do in conjunction with the series here,” Holman said. “Absolutely.”

The draft’s opening round was set to be at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center in June 2020 — days before the CWS opener — but the pandemic cancelled that season in March. The first MLB game in the state of Nebraska played out between Detroit and Kansas City at then-TD Ameritrade Park in June 2019, two days before the start of the college event.

Momentum for RPI reform

The RPI formula used as a major tool in filling out the NCAA baseball tournament will be reassessed in the offseason.

So said Jim Cohen — the Auburn athletic director who serves as the chair of the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee — following a field that began with the top 16 national seeds featuring 15 inside the top 16 for RPI. Everything evolves, he said, and so should the formula that puts perhaps too heavy a weight on opponents’ win percentage.

“I think there's a need for some adjustment,” Cohen said. “I think the RPI at its most basic form is a good thing. I think it's something that is useful to the committee. I think it's useful to baseball coaches for scheduling and things of that nature, but I would like to see it tweaked. … Not huge, gargantuan changes, but changes that would help things like geography.”

Late-season midweek cancellations have become more rampant as teams chose not to risk their RPI standing against lesser foes. There needs to be a change to dis-incentivize that practice, Cohen said.

Holman said the national seeds aligning with RPI numbers might be a sign that RPI is in agreement with a variety of other factors considered by the selection committee. But he’s also open to tweaks that help get the best teams in the field.

“We're going to dig into that,” Holman said. “That's my commitment. Staff-wise, we're going to dig into that here this summer and provide the committee with some additional items to consider for moving forward.”

Baseball’s power spike

Officials said they consider power in the game to be in a good spot as the season winds down with an average of 1.13 homers per game that will rank as the highest in NCAA history.

The theories for the surge are familiar, including MLB’s draft reduction to 20 rounds, more mature players in college as a result of the pandemic and NIL money and performance gains through strength training and nutrition.

“It’s really changed,” Cohen said. “So it stands to reason that when you increase velocity and you increase the strength and the size of the student-athletes who are receiving that velocity with a barrel in their hand, some dramatic things are going to continue to happen.”

Tourney expansion not close

Increasing the NCAA field to include more than the current 64 teams has no immediate momentum, though a long-term change may be possible.

Holman said the format is secure through at least 2024 or 2025 but “who knows” what the future could hold beyond that. He opined that the high standard to qualify for the postseason is good but that he would entertain a change if member school want one.

Cohen, sitting a chair away, said he would “love” to see a larger field to bring in other deserving teams.

“I can tell you this, whoever is a member of that (selection) committee, they would love to have some more at-large positions,” Cohen said.

As for the idea that the 16 opening-weekend regional sites would ever double to 32, Holman said there would be significant logistical factors to consider including broadcast capabilities and attendance.​