Arizona vs. Vanderbilt features a faceoff between an elite offense and a top pitcher

The talented Arizona hitters will open their College World Series Saturday by digging their cleats into the batter box dirt and staring down one of the game's top pitchers.
Are the Wildcats ready for the challenge?
They might actually be better suited for the test than anyone else.
They're expected to face off against Vanderbilt's right-handed starter Kumar Rocker, the 2019 CWS most outstanding player and a projected top 10 MLB draft pick. He's a 6-foot-5, 245-pound ace with an electric fastball and a devastating slider. He hasn't allowed a run in 14 2/3 NCAA tournament innings.
"We've been here before at some point in our lives. Every hitter has faced a top prospect," junior outfielder Donta' Williams said. "I think it's just not making the situation bigger than our plan."
That's been their approach this season, to this point. And it's worked pretty well.
Arizona's offense is elite.
The Wildcats this season rank fifth nationally in scoring (8.6), second in on-base percentage (.428) and sixth in slugging percentage (.513). Five different regulars are hitting better than .350 on the year. Three guys have double-digit home runs.
They're coming off a super-regional final where they scored 16 times to clinch their CWS berth with a convincing win over Ole Miss.
Rocker's well aware of this, certainly.
"Just in general you hear a lot about Arizona's offense," Rocker said. "So you know it's a good offense, a hit-first offense. As a pitcher in my position, I go out there and play my game regardless. That's what I'm going to do."
So on one hand, there's a confident pitcher who's ready to embrace a competitive showdown by assertively trusting his talent.
And on the other hand? A group of threatening hitters who're relentless at the plate, capable of working together to solve (and wear down) an opposing arm.
It's strength vs. strength, really. A compelling opening day match-up in primetime at the CWS.
Wildcat coach Jay Johnson can't wait.
"I mean, you think about it, 6 o'clock, everybody in Tucson watching, everybody in the entire country watching," Johnson said. "What a great opportunity for our program against one of the best pitchers in college baseball history."
Johnson said he actually brought up the possibility of his team playing Vanderbilt when the NCAA tournament started. On selection day. He saw the bracket and realized that the two teams could — if each took care of business — be paired up in Omaha. The No. 4 national seed against the No. 5 seed.
Now they're both here, neither intending to back down or relent when the action gets underway Saturday night.
"Vandy is a great team," Williams said. "Our team, we like tough tasks. We like to get the job done. We're ready."
