Arizona vs. Vanderbilt features a faceoff between an elite offense and a top pitcher

Rocker's well aware of this, certainly.

"Just in general you hear a lot about Arizona's offense," Rocker said. "So you know it's a good offense, a hit-first offense. As a pitcher in my position, I go out there and play my game regardless. That's what I'm going to do."

So on one hand, there's a confident pitcher who's ready to embrace a competitive showdown by assertively trusting his talent.

And on the other hand? A group of threatening hitters who're relentless at the plate, capable of working together to solve (and wear down) an opposing arm.

It's strength vs. strength, really. A compelling opening day match-up in primetime at the CWS.

Wildcat coach Jay Johnson can't wait.

"I mean, you think about it, 6 o'clock, everybody in Tucson watching, everybody in the entire country watching," Johnson said. "What a great opportunity for our program against one of the best pitchers in college baseball history."