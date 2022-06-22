Arkansas defeats Ole Miss, forcing a winner-take-all game at CWS

Arkansas remained alive at the College World Series on Wednesday night with a 3-2 win over Mississippi.

It was the first loss in the double-elimination event for the Rebels and forced another game between the teams Thursday at 3 p.m. at Schwab Field. The winner will move on to play Oklahoma in the best-of-three final starting Saturday.

The Razorbacks (46-20) won their second straight elimination game in front of 25,401 after losing to Ole Miss 13-5 on Monday. Arkansas knocked out Auburn with an 11-1 victory Tuesday.

Arkansas led 3-1 entering the ninth before Ole Miss loaded the bases with none out. Reliever Zack Morris got two strikeouts before allowing an RBI infield single to Justin Bench, trimming the lead to 3-2.

Morris then got Jacob Gonzalez to line out to left field to end the game.

Arkansas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second when Chris Lanzilli lined a home run to left. It was his 11th of the season and came off Rebels starter John Gaddis.

Ole Miss tied it in the bottom of the inning on a solo homer by Kemp Alderman, also his 11th of the year.

​The Razorbacks went ahead in the fifth when designated hitter Brady Slavens crushed a home run to center field. The ball traveled 436 feet, the longest homer at the CWS since its move from Rosenblatt Stadium following the 2010 Series.

The score remained 2-1 until Cayden Wallace started the eighth by doubling off the glove of Ole Miss third baseman Garrett Wood. He was safe at second on a close play that the Rebels challenged, but the call stood after replay.

Michael Turner then followed with an RBI single to extend the Arkansas lead. The Rebels escaped further damage later in the inning when reliever Jack Dougherty struck out Slavens and pinch-hitter Kendall Diggs, leaving the bases loaded.

Razorbacks starter Hagen Smith struck out eight in five innings to pick up the victory while boosting his record to 7-2. Evan Taylor threw three innings before the wild ninth inning that Morris navigated to earn the save.

​Both Arkansas and Ole Miss are seeking their first championships.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com.

