Arkansas eliminates Auburn from College World Series

A first-pitch leadoff double, a RBI single just after that, followed by an evening of smacking baseballs into the sun-splashed corner of left field, where balls can get lost — or just get out.

Arkansas did all that — and then some — in routing Auburn 11-1.

“We just jumped out on ‘em,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said.

Indeed. On another elimination night at the College World Series, the Razorbacks chased two Tiger pitchers by the fourth inning and gave Auburn left fielder Mike Bello one heck of a headache.

Bello couldn’t locate three different balls in the sun. None of his adventures counted as errors. The second was a double laced down the line, and, baffled as Bello looked, he couldn’t have caught the third one, as Arkansas right fielder Chris Lanzilli hit a 416-foot home run.

By then, Arkansas (45-20) led 8-0 midway through the fourth inning and had sent packing both Auburn starter Mason Barnett and reliever John Armstrong, who allowed four hits to the eight batters he faced. The Tigers (42-22) finished their season on the canvas end of an early-round knockout.

For the tenth straight game, a CWS contest was determined by four or more runs.

Razorback centerfielder Braydon Webb led off the game by hitting Barnett’s first pitch for a double. Freshman first baseman Peyton Stovall — who had seven RBI in his first two CWS games — hit a single up the middle to score Webb. Arkansas led 1-0.

In the third, Stovall had another single — a fly ball to left that Bello couldn’t locate in the glaring sun. Then, with two outs and Razorbacks at first and second, Lanzilli hit a chopper toward first base that Arkansas’s Michael Turner, heading to second, ran in front of, causing Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara to miss the ball. Stovall scored. Robert Moore hit the double down the line to score Lanzilli and Turner for a 4-0 lead.

Barnett left. Armstrong entered. The same Arkansas hitters did damage in the fourth. As the sun set, Webb singled, Stovall doubled, Turner doubled and Lanzilli homered. 8-0.

“Those third and fourth innings were too much to overcome,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

Arkansas added a run in the sixth and two more in the ninth. In front of 24,636 fans at Charles Schwab Field, the Razorbacks had 16 hits against seven Tiger pitchers.

“Top to bottom, we had a pretty good day at the plate,” said Turner, who had three hits and three RBI.

Stovall — moved the No. 2 spot Tuesday night — had five of those hits. He’s the first player to have five hits in a CWS game since 2009.

“He’s been really good since postseason started,” Van Horn said of the freshman.

Auburn’s offense had no answer against Arkansas starter Will McEntire (2-2), who struck out a season high nine batters and allowed one run and three hits over seven innings.

“He spotted up really well and had all his pitches working for him,” Auburn shortstop Brody Moore said of McEntire.

The Razorbacks’ middle infield, particularly shortstop Jalen Battles, made plays both routine and difficult behind McEntire, as well.

“Those two up the middle, you get the ball to them, I never have a doubt they’re going to make a play on it,” McEntire said of Battles and second baseman Robert Moore.

With the win, Arkansas advanced to a Wednesday night game with Mississippi, which beat the Razorbacks 13-5 on Monday night. If Ole Miss wins, it advances to the CWS championship series. Arkansas would have to beat Mississippi twice to make the title series; in early May, Van Horn’s team took two in row from Ole Miss in a series.

“We don’t want to go home,” Van Horn said. “We think we can play five days in a row. We like it. So we’re here until we’re not.”

