Auburn coach Butch Thompson needed advice, so he reached out to CWS coaching fraternity

Faced with the task of rebounding from an opening-game loss at the College World Series, Auburn coach Butch Thompson needed advice.

Who better to ask than the coaches whose teams overcame that setback and went on to win it all?

Four teams in the past 40 years have accomplished that: Southern California (1998), Oregon State (2006, 2018) and South Carolina (2010).

Pat Casey led the Beavers to both of those championships while Ray Tanner was coach of the Gamecocks. Mike Gillespie, who died in 2020, was the coach of the Trojans.

Thompson said after Auburn’s 5-1 loss against Mississippi on Saturday that he needed to learn more about those comebacks.

“I’m sitting in my hotel room and they’re telling me only four teams out of the last 40 have lost that first game and won it all,” he said. “How about I call (those coaches) tonight?”

Both coaches returned Thompson's call and told him about their CWS journeys. Thompson said the main message he received was that the team needs to keep playing hard.

“A team that will never quit always has a chance,” he said. “I just want us to fight and attack. That’s all I can ask for.”

Auburn passed its first elimination test Monday, defeating Stanford 6-2.

“I’m just hunting for every inch we can for our program,” Thompson said. “I’m thankful for today and excited about tomorrow.”

Casey, who retired from coaching, said he was surprised to hear from the Auburn coach. After all, it was the Tigers who eliminated Oregon State in super regional play.

“I’m not going to say I was shocked because I think there’s a lot of respect in the coaching fraternity,” Casey said. “We have some mutual friends so I was happy to share my thoughts on our championships.”

Casey didn’t want to get into specifics about what he told Thompson, but said the point he made is that it can be done.

“It’s happened before and it can happen again,” he said. “The game can humble you in a hurry but the key for me is that every game is a learning process.”

Casey said he was happy to share his CWS knowledge.

“We shared a little bit of baseball talk back and forth,” he said. “I still love talking to coaches and I was grateful that Butch reached out.”

Casey had also sought advice in the past from Gillespie, another member of that CWS comeback fraternity.

“I had unbelievable respect for Mike,” he said. “He talked to me and so I always want to do the same if any coaches want advice from me.”

Casey said he watched Auburn’s season-saving win Monday night over the Cardinal.

“All credit to them for staying alive,” he said. “But they’ve still got their work cut out.”

The four comeback teams in the past 40 years:

1998 Southern Cal (coach Mike Gillespie): First round, lost to LSU 12-10. Final, defeated Arizona State 21-14.

2006 Oregon State (Pat Casey). First round, lost to Miami 11-1. Final, defeated North Carolina 3-2.

2010 South Carolina (Ray Tanner). First round, lost to Oklahoma 4-3. Final, defeated UCLA 2-1.

2018 Oregon State (Casey). First round, lost to North Carolina 8-6. Final, defeated Arkansas 5-0.

