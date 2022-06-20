Auburn rides big 6th inning to win over Stanford in elimination game

Auburn survived a "goofy" fifth inning but did enough afterward to stay alive Monday at the College World Series.

The Tigers defeated Stanford 6-2 in front of 23,594 in an elimination game at Schwab Field. The loss ended the season for the 47-18 Cardinal.

The 43-21 Tigers, who lost their first-round game against Mississippi, advance to play another elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Stanford had grabbed an early 2-0 lead before Auburn came to life in the fifth. But the Tigers came up empty after Brooks Carlson led off with a double and Cole Foster walked.

A sacrifice bunt attempt went awry, leading to a forceout. After a flyout, an attempted double steal blew up and Foster was tagged out between third and home.

"It was goofy baseball," coach Butch Thompson said. "But we scored four runs the next inning and it seems like we got each other's attention."

Things got better for the Tigers in the sixth, which started with singles from Mike Bello and Blake Rambusch. One out later, Sonny DiChiara was hit by a pitch and Bobby Peirce walked to force in a run.

Then the big hit came from Foster, who belted a three-run double off the wall in left-center field.

The sophomore, who also doubled in the second inning, left Saturday night's loss to Ole Miss early because of illness. He was too sick to attend Monday's postgame press conference.

"He got three RBIs and two hits, so he should be in here right now," Thompson said. "He barely pulled into second and dropped his head -- one of the biggest hits of his life and he's trying to keep his head up."

The Tigers added two more runs in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Brody Moore and an RBI double by Peirce.

Stanford tried to rally in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with two out. That brought in Auburn closer Blake Burkhalter, who entered the game with 15 saves.

He faced Brett Barrera, who had an RBI double in the first inning. Burkhalter struck out Barrera, who fanned on a 3-2 fastball.

"I was right on the brink of walking him," Burkhalter said. "But thankfully I had that strikeout and got us off the field."

He retired Stanford in order in the eighth before allowing a two-out single in the ninth. Burkhalter then got Brock Jones to pop out to second to end the game.

Thompson credited his team's three pitchers -- starter Trace Bright, reliever Tommy Sheehan and Burkhalter -- for their performances. They combined to strike out 16 while walking one.

"I'm a pitching guy," the coach said. "Those three men were major contributors in our ball game, for sure."

Bright went five innings to get the win, scattering five hits and striking out eight. Sheehan and Burkhalter yielded three hits and no runs over the final four innings.

"Obviously a great ball game by Auburn," Stanford coach David Esquer said. "I thought they did a good job of pitching out of trouble."

He added that he remained upbeat afterward while speaking to his team, which lost its CWS opener 17-2 against Arkansas.

"When time passes, nobody is going to remember the scores," he said. "What I'll remember is that I went to the College World Series with the team I love."

