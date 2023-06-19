It was Teachers Appreciation Day at the College World Series, and Chase Burns turned in an A-plus pitching effort.

The sophomore right-hander threw six innings of scoreless relief Monday as Tennessee rallied for a 6-4 win over Stanford. The 44-21 Volunteers move on to play in a 6 p.m. game Tuesday while the 44-20 Cardinal become the second team ousted from the tourney.

Burns' strong performance allowed Tennessee to overcome an early four-run deficit. The elimination game was played in front of 23,886 at Schwab Stadium.

Burns came on in the fourth inning and held the fort before the Vols rallied. He allowed two hits the rest of the way and struck out nine.

​The Cardinal had jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first on a throwing error and an RBI double by Alberto Rios. They doubled their advantage in the third on a Braden Montgomery RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Rios.

After a leadoff single in the fourth chased Tennessee starter Chase Dollander, Burns entered the game. He retired the next three batters before the Vols mounted their comeback in the fifth.

​Tennessee scored four in the inning off Stanford starter Quinn Mathews, who was coming off a 156-pitch effort June 11 in a super-regional win. Mathews would not make it out of the fifth Monday as the Vols sent 10 to the plate.

Zane Denton, Cal Stark and Maui Ahuna all singled to load the bases before a Hunter Easley sacrifice fly made it 4-1. Jared Dickey delivered a run-scoring single and Griffin Merritt followed with another single.

Christian Moore brought home a pair with a single to center, the Vols' sixth hit of the inning. A walk to Blake Burke spelled the end for Mathews, who threw 89 pitches.

Tennessee took its first lead with a two-run seventh. A wild pitch scored one run and the second came home on a groundout by Denton.

Burns retired Stanford in order in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to finish off the victory.

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 19