It was Teachers Appreciation Day at the College World Series, and Chase Burns turned in an A-plus pitching effort.
The sophomore right-hander threw six innings of scoreless relief Monday as Tennessee rallied for a 6-4 win over Stanford. The 44-21 Volunteers move on to play in a 6 p.m. game Tuesday while the 44-20 Cardinal become the second team ousted from the tourney.
Burns' strong performance allowed Tennessee to overcome an early four-run deficit. The elimination game was played in front of 23,886 at Schwab Stadium.
Burns came on in the fourth inning and held the fort before the Vols rallied. He allowed two hits the rest of the way and struck out nine.
The Cardinal had jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first on a throwing error and an RBI double by Alberto Rios. They doubled their advantage in the third on a Braden Montgomery RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Rios.
After a leadoff single in the fourth chased Tennessee starter Chase Dollander, Burns entered the game. He retired the next three batters before the Vols mounted their comeback in the fifth.
Tennessee scored four in the inning off Stanford starter Quinn Mathews, who was coming off a 156-pitch effort June 11 in a super-regional win. Mathews would not make it out of the fifth Monday as the Vols sent 10 to the plate.
Zane Denton, Cal Stark and Maui Ahuna all singled to load the bases before a Hunter Easley sacrifice fly made it 4-1. Jared Dickey delivered a run-scoring single and Griffin Merritt followed with another single.
Christian Moore brought home a pair with a single to center, the Vols' sixth hit of the inning. A walk to Blake Burke spelled the end for Mathews, who threw 89 pitches.
Tennessee took its first lead with a two-run seventh. A wild pitch scored one run and the second came home on a groundout by Denton.
Burns retired Stanford in order in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to finish off the victory.
Tennessee rallies to eliminate Stanford from College World Series
Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 19
Omaha area teachers unfurl an American flag in the outfield as the national anthem is played before the start of game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Kiam Lieb, 7, of Omaha, tosses a baseball around in a parking lot outside of Charles Schwab Field with his dad before game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Brandon Waszgis tosses a baseball around in a parking lot outside of Charles Schwab Field before game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee players take the field for warmups before game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) stretches before pitching in the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) pitches during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) bats a beach ball back over the outfield fence before the start of the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) connects during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) tags out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) at home plate during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) tags out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) at home plate during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) catches a fly ball hit by Tennessee's Griffin Merritt (10) before throwing to home plate to out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) celebrates a fly out during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Chase Dollander (11) pitches during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Jared Dickey (17) throws to the infield during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) slides into second base as Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) misses the ball during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) runs to second base after a double during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) celebrates after hitting a double for a RBI single during the first inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander (11) and catcher Cal Stark (30) talk during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Eddie Park (22) slides back into first base as Tennessee's Blake Burke (25) waits for the pass during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) runs to third base during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) motions to the Cardinals dugout after hitting a single for an RBI during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) scores past Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Tommy Troy (12) reacts after scoring during the third inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) pitches during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Owen Cobb (1) hits a sacrifice bunt during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) catches a sacrifice bunt from Stanford's Owen Cobb (1) during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Eddie Park (22) during the fourth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Alberto Rios (11) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Home plate umpire Brandon Cooper calls Tennessee's Zane Denton (44) safe at home plate as Denton scores past Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford head coach David Esquer motions at third base during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) scores a run during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Cal Stark (30) reacts after scoring a run during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Jared Dickey (17) scores a run during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) is relieved by Drew Dowd (49) during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Quinn Mathews (26) embraces Drew Dowd (49) as Mathews is relieved in the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) catches a fly ball during the ninth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) reacts after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Toran O'Harran (18) reacts after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Ty Uber (36) reacts after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford players react after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford assistant coach Steve Rodriguez and Tommy Troy (12) walk out to the outfield after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford assistant coach Steve Rodriguez and Tommy Troy (12) walk out to the outfield after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford assistant coach Steve Rodriguez and Tommy Troy (12) walk out to the outfield after the Cardinals were eliminated by Tennessee, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee players celebrate after defeating Stanford, 6-4, in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Cal Stark, left, hugs Chase Burns after they defeated Stanford in game four of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Stanford's Carter Graham falls while trying to catch a pop-up in foul territory off the bat of Tennessee's Cal Stark in the eighth inning of game four of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Tennessee's Blake Burke, scores on a wild pitch by Stanford's Brandt Pancer, top, in the seventh inning of game four of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Tennessee's Blake Burke, right, celebrates scoring on a wild pitch by Stanford's Brandt Pancer, left, in the seventh inning of game four of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Stanford's Eddie Park patrols centerfield against Tennessee in game seven of the College World Series on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Stanford's Drew Dowd (49) pitches during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Christian Moore (1) catches a fly ball during the fifth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Braden Montgomery (6) catches a fly ball during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Chase Burns (23) pitches during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Jared Dickey (17) catches a fly ball hit by Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Matt Scott (28) pitches during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Eddie Park (22) stands in the outfield during the sixth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Nathan Fleischli (20) pitches during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Blake Burke (25) celebrates after scoring during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Malcolm Moore (10) reacts after allowing a run during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) fields a ground ball during the seventh inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) swings during the eighth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
Stanford's Temo Becerra (27) tags out Tennessee's Maui Ahuna (2) at second base during the eighth inning in game seven of the Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday.
