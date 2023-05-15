Coach Duane Monlux knew coming into the spring that his Bruins would be without their All-America shortstop.

Alec Ackerman, who hit .378 with 19 homers, 74 RBIs and won a Gold Glove last season, tore his rotator cuff last fall and had surgery.

"We thought that was going to hurt a lot, but we've had other guys step up," said Monlux, whose Bellevue University team is 45-8 and ranked fifth in the NAIA. The Bruins are also opening-round bracket hosts for the NAIA tournament.

The tournament at Bellevue East's Don Roddy Field begins at noon Monday with second-seeded Doane facing third-seeded Oklahoma City. Top seed Bellevue plays fourth-seeded Grand View at 3:30 p.m. The final is Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the NAIA World Series in Idaho. And the Bruins are looking for a repeat trip to the final eight.

Like last season, Monlux said his team has leaned on hitting and defense. The group is batting .348 and averaging 9.8 runs per game. A year ago, Bellevue hit .345.

"You go into the year thinking you won't be able to do that again, but we kind of jumped in where we left off," Monlux said.

Seven Bruins have at least 50 hits led by Kanta Kobayashi, who has 81 while batting .395 with 73 runs.

Monlux, though, said the three other teams coming to Bellevue are on a roll, too.

"All four teams won their conference tournament. If you did that, you got hot. You're playing good baseball," Monlux said. "We've got a challenge. We're excited for it."

Doane (42-10), ranked 18th, won the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles. The Tigers had the GPAC pitcher of the year in Aaron Forrest (10-2, 2.63 ERA). Lukas White is batting .425 with 15 homers and 64 RBIs while Norris grad Joe Osborn has 14 homers and 46 RBIs.

Also in opening-round play is GPAC runner-up Concordia, playing in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The Bulldogs, ranked 24th, have 114 home runs and average 10.1 runs a game. They open at 2 p.m. Monday against Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.).