Big Ten baseball tournament adjusts schedule for weather

The Big Ten baseball tournament schedule has been adjusted for rain that is expected in the Omaha area on Wednesday.

Two games will now be played on Wednesday evening, while the remaining first-round games will be moved to Thursday.

All games will be broadcast on BTN.

The new schedule is as follows:

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 3 seed Iowa vs. No. 6 Penn St., 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Purdue, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 8 Illinois, 9 a.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Michigan, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Iowa-PSU loser vs. Rutgers-Indiana loser, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Maryland-Indiana loser vs. Illinois-Michigan loser, 9 p.m.

Friday

Game 7: Iowa-PSU winner vs. Rutgers-Indiana winner, 9 a.m.

Game 8: Maryland-Indiana winner vs. Illinois-Michigan winner, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser (if necessary), 5 p.m.

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if necessary), 9 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 1 p.m.

