 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Big Ten baseball tournament adjusts schedule for weather

  • 0

The Big Ten baseball tournament schedule has been adjusted for rain that is expected in the Omaha area on Wednesday.

Two games will now be played on Wednesday evening, while the remaining first-round games will be moved to Thursday.

All games will be broadcast on BTN.

The new schedule is as follows:

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 3 seed Iowa vs. No. 6 Penn St., 5 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Purdue, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 8 Illinois, 9 a.m.

Game 4: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Michigan, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Iowa-PSU loser vs. Rutgers-Indiana loser, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Maryland-Indiana loser vs. Illinois-Michigan loser, 9 p.m.

People are also reading…

Friday

Game 7: Iowa-PSU winner vs. Rutgers-Indiana winner, 9 a.m.

Game 8: Maryland-Indiana winner vs. Illinois-Michigan winner, 1 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser (if necessary), 5 p.m.

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if necessary), 9 p.m.

Sunday

Championship, 1 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomi Osaka is knocked out of French Open in the first round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert