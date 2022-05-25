Big Ten baseball tournament announces new schedule

After rainy weather postponed the Big Ten baseball tournament for 24 hours, the league will have to cram its entire eight-team, double-elimination event into four days.

The new format, which kicks off Thursday at 9 a.m. with Iowa and Penn State, may require three games to be played on championship Sunday at Charles Schwab Field. That jam-packed plan will go off if no Big Ten team is able to win its first three games in the tournament. If so, elimination games will be played at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, with the title game being played at 5 p.m. It’s also possible the title game will be played at 1 p.m. if two teams win their first three games and advance directly to the title tilt.

The Big Ten’s original five-day schedule featured four games on Wednesday and Thursday, two “losers bracket” games on Friday, and at least two games — four, if necessary — on Saturday, with a Sunday 1 p.m. title game.

Now, at least four games will be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and potentially three on Sunday. The Big Ten has also adjusted game start times from 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to each game starting 40 minutes after the previous one ends. This “rolling schedule” could mean the second, third and fourth games on Thursday start earlier than 1, 5 and 9 p.m.

Maryland, Big Ten regular season champ and the lone league lock to make the NCAA tournament, can probably afford to dial back its elite pitching staff this weekend and still get one of 16 national seeds with the 64-team field is revealed on Sunday. The Terrapins are widely projected as a national seed by various college baseball media publications. Rutgers, the regular season runner-up, appears to be in the field, as well — its RPI is 42 — but every other Big Ten team likely needs to win the tournament to capture the league’s automatic bid.

Weekend forecasts suggest that, after rain finishes in the area Thursday morning, the weather should comply with warm and partly sunny temperatures.

A Big Ten spokeswoman told The World-Herald Wednesday night that league coaches and administrators discussed both a single-elimination format and using multiple sites within Omaha.

“The coaches agreed that upholding the double-elimination format was crucial to provide our teams with the best opportunity to make the NCAA tournament,” the Big Ten representative said. “We also wanted to maintain a consistent and positive experience for our student-athletes, which is difficult to ensure at split locations. We are confident in our partners and their ability to execute an event at a high level at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.”

Schedule

Thursday

Game 1: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 Penn State, 9 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Purdue, 40 minutes after Game 1

Game 3: No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 8 Indiana, 40 minutes after Game 2

Game 4: No. 4 Illinois vs. No. Michigan, 40 minutes after Game 3

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 40 minutes after Game 5

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 40 minutes after Game 6

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 40 minutes after Game 7

Saturday

Game 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 40 minutes after Game 9

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 40 minutes after Game 10

Game 12: Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 40 minutes after Game 11

Sunday

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser (if necessary), TBD

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser (if necessary), TBD

Game 15: Game 11/13 winner vs. Game 12/14 winner (if necessary), TBD

