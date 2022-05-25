Big Ten baseball tournament rained out Wednesday

The Big Ten baseball tournament will start at least one day later than expected.

Due to rainy weather in the area, the league announced a full cancellation of Wednesday’s game. Originally, the Big Ten had hoped to stage two of its four originally-scheduled games Wednesday night, but reversed course Wednesday afternoon.

Removing a day from the double-elimination event put the league’s preferred format in a serious time crunch. The Big Ten Tournament must conclude Sunday – the NCAA Tournament announces its 64-team field on Memorial Day – and Charles Schwab Field can only capably hold four games – at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m and 9 p.m. - per day.

If the event starts Thursday and remains a double-elimination event, four more games have to be played on Friday. Six teams would still remain after Friday’s games, and there may have to be six more games after that just to produce the two Big Ten title game participants for Sunday’s game.

The Big Ten could attempt to use another field in the Omaha area – such as UNO’s Tal Anderson Field or the Omaha Storm Chasers’ Werner Park – to host some of the games. Or it could drop to a single-elimination tournament. Or it could simply try to squeeze in games the next two days and adjust come Saturday.

