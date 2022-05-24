Big Ten tournament: Maryland poised to make a postseason run — possibly to the CWS

Maryland began its ascension from good to great last summer with a phone call.

Coach Rob Vaughn got the good news about a month after the Terps finished second in the Big Ten last year and bowed out in an NCAA regional: One of their best players was sticking around for one more season.

Outfielder Chris Alleyne — Bubba, for those who know the fifth-year senior from Philadelphia — could have moved onto professional baseball as an undrafted free agent. Instead he made a decision that will go down in Maryland lore if the program can realize its potential in the coming weeks.

“He chose to come back and just had a magical year,” Vaughn said Tuesday inside Charles Schwab Field. “He’s as tough as nails, he’s as competitive as it gets. You talk about older position players ... he’s been everything to this team.”

Alleyene claimed Big Ten Player of the Year on Tuesday, leading the conference in home runs (22) and RBIs (73) while hitting .354 and swiping 23 bags. And he’s only the first in a long list of reasons why the Terps — the No. 1 seed and favorite at this week’s league tournament — expect to be playing baseball well into June.

Maybe even long enough to make a return trip to Omaha for the College World Series.

Other Big Ten coaches gushed about Maryland, with a 44-10 record and RPI of 3 that puts it squarely in the mix to be a top-eight national seed and NCAA super regional host. About a lineup of eight experienced regulars and veteran starting pitchers – all who were signed and developed by the school with the exception of Villanova transfer infielder Nick Lorusso. About a team that hasn’t lost two games in a row all spring.

“They’re a complete team,” Michigan coach Erik Bakich said. “On paper, there’s nothing that can stop them.”

Said Indiana coach Jeff Mercer: “I think the harder question would be finding what they haven’t done well.”

Illinois coach Dan Hartleb recalled a weekend in late April when the teams met in Champaign. The Illini took the opener but dropped a Saturday doubleheader when every single misstep came back to bite them. Maryland isn’t necessarily a dominant defensive team (it committed 54 errors to opponents’ 58) but only allowed 30 unearned runs while collecting 43.

“They make you pay for it,” Hartleb said. “I think that’s a sign of a good team — it’s like blood in the water. You just have to play really good baseball against them and can’t make mistakes.”

Maryland has all the makings of a CWS contender. The lineup mashes — 9.3 runs/game is sixth nationally while 121 home runs ranks second. Pitching (ERA of 4.80, 79th) and defense (fielding percentage of .974, 69th) are assets too.

The Terps may also carry the Big Ten flag as the league looks to shake off a down year that will likely result in no more than three NCAA tournament bids. A strong week in Omaha now will ensure they become the third conference team to land a national seed in the last decade after Illinois (No. 6 in 2015) and Indiana (No. 4 in 2014) did it. The Hoosiers’ run to the College World Series in 2013 and Michigan’s appearance in the 2019 CWS final have been high-profile Big Ten moments, too.

Vaughn said this group could handle the pressure if it felt any. Coach John Szefc brought the program to new heights when it made super regional appearances in 2014 and 2015, ending a 43-year postseason drought and straddling a transition from the ACC to Big Ten. Vaughn — Szefc’s former assistant after his boss took the Virginia Tech job following the 2017 campaign — led the Terps to their first league title since 1971. He’s stacked strong recruiting classes, all ranked between 32nd and 56th nationally the last four cycles.

Many have hit. Six Maryland players are All-Big Ten first-team selections in second baseman Kevin Keister, shortstop Matt Shaw, outfielders Alleyne and Lorusso and starting pitchers Ryan Ramsey and Jason Savacool.

“Together as a unit, it’s a very confident group,” Vaughn said. “It’s a group that believes each other.”

Sitting to Vaughn’s right, Bakich smiled at the memory of when his Michigan club made a second trip to Omaha for the CWS. The Big Ten tournament experience made a difference for how quickly that team settled in and kept winning.

Maryland, maybe, is banking that familiarity for an even bigger stage too.

“Just having the repetitions of knowing how the field plays and how the ball bounces and everything, it was great from that standpoint,” Bakich said. “Now, that being said, the World Series environment is totally different — the beach balls, everything. But the actual between the white lines? I think it was definitely an advantage.”

Attendance expectations down

Rain is in the forecast and the host school isn’t playing. So what might Big Ten tournament attendance look like this week?

Recent history says it will be down – but still better than if the event were anywhere other than Omaha.

Since the league went to an eight-team format beginning in 2014, the tourney has been at what is now Charles Schwab Field four times and once each at Target Field in Minneapolis (2015) and Indiana’s home field (2017). Those two non-Omaha venues drew an average game attendance of 568 and 447, respectively.

Predictably, the tourneys involving Nebraska did the best in Omaha. The high-water mark remains 2014, when 4,773 was the average draw and 62,044 came in total. The 2019 and 2016 weeks brought respective totals of 47,790 (3,186 average) and 33,728 (2,409).

The best indicator is 2018, when the Huskers also didn’t qualify for the event they hosted. That year attracted 12,404 overall and averaged 954 across 13 games.

Runs in the forecast

The paradigm of what was good enough to win a game in the Big Ten shifted noticeably this season.

Scoring was up and pitching was down across the league. Within conference games only, just Iowa (3.43) had an earned-run average under 5. Seven schools were north of 7, with Michigan (7.81), Indiana (8.41) and Purdue (8.50) qualifying for the tournament in Omaha this week.

Contrast that with 2019, when Iowa’s Big Ten-only ERA of 5.00 was 12th in the 13-team league. Maryland was last at 6.85 — a mark that would be seventh now. Nebraska was last in 2018 at 6.35.

Why the shift? Coaches have different theories. Illinois’s Dan Hartleb said winds howling out all spring played a major role. Penn State’s Rob Cooper pointed to the league-only 2021 campaign that — absent midweek contests — took away chances for younger pitchers to develop.

Indiana’s Jeff Mercer speculated that Big Ten hitters consistently facing the best arms an opponent had to offer last year made offenses better this time. Meanwhile, a strong group of pitchers within the league left via the draft — 10 teams were tasked with replacing the majority or all of their starting rotations.

“It seems pretty simple: The depth of the hitters is better than the depth of the pitchers across the board,” Rutgers coach Steve Owens said. “It’s hard to keep teams from scoring this year.”

Michigan’s Erik Bakich said the best lineups in the league this season were older, many made more so by additional pandemic-related seasons of eligibility that players took advantage of.

“The teams that have really good starters — like Maryland, like Iowa — that was a little bit of a neutralizer,” Bakich said. “But overall you can definitely see it and I think a lot of it points to the age and physicality of all the teams offensively.”

In a double-elimination format, the runs may come in bunches this week. Perhaps the venue, some coaches suggested, is the only thing that can hold back the bats.

“This ballpark seems to hold the ball in a little bit,” Hartleb said. “I think you’ll see teams need to manufacture runs a little bit. The home run may not play as much as it did during the regular season.”​

