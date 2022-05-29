Big Ten umpires eject Michigan pitcher Willie Weiss after examining his glove

Outside a daylong rainout and the unusual length of each game that followed, there hadn't been much out of the ordinary about the Big Ten baseball tournament — until Sunday afternoon.

That's when, five pitches into his appearance, Michigan pitcher Willie Weiss was ejected from the elimination game with Iowa after umpires examined his glove.

The ump huddle came after a particularly wicked 12-to-6 curveball that fell in for a strike. Someone from Iowa's dugout alerted the home plate umpire, who convened his crew, took Weiss' glove and looked at the spot where the ball nestled into the mitt.

After a short conference, three umpires signaled an ejection for Weiss. One then explained the decision to Michigan coach Erik Bakich, who did not visibly appear to argue.

"We made a mistake there," Bakich said on Big Ten Network after Michigan's win. "We have to own it and apologize for it."

The ejection had little bearing on the momentum of the game. Michigan led 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth at the time, and extended that lead to 13-1 by the seventh to rule-rule the Hawkeyes and advance to the championship game at Schwab Field on Sunday night.

