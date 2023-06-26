Fans often talk about annually reconnecting with friends at the College World Series.

As a CWS vendor, Brad Madison has been doing that for 50 years.

“My dad started the company so I’ve been working here since I was young,” he said. “I’ve been at a lot of games and met a lot of people.”

Madison, a 1979 graduate of Omaha Benson, has been selling snow cones and cotton candy at the Series since 1974. He helped his father at Rosenblatt Stadium when he was young and has carried on the business throughout the move north to Schwab Field.

He was at his post during a recent game, making sure there would be enough supplies to keep those fans happy.

“I bought 1,000 pounds of sugar before the Series and I think we went through about 1,000 pounds of ice last year,” he said. “We go through a lot of ice, especially when it’s as hot as it has been.”

The stand is a family affair with Madison that includes various relatives and friends. He said he remembers when his grandmother — a huge Arizona State fan — attended games in the early 1970s at Rosenblatt.

“People always complained about the concession hallways at Rosenblatt being so hot and sticky,” he said. “It was like that but we all still loved the stadium because it had its own charm.”

Madison said he’s seen changes since the CWS moved downtown in 2011.

“This is a lot more fan friendly but I’m not seeing as many kids these days since they got rid of the general admission seats,” he said. “It’s more corporate now so you just try to adjust the best you can.”

Madison said fewer Little League teams attending the Series means fewer sales.

“It affects our business,” he said. “Especially when you’re selling two things that kids traditionally love to eat at a ballgame.”

One way Madison has tried to diversify is the addition of several flavors. There are 11 at Madison’s SnoFloss stand behind Section 105, including one that’s sugar free.

“We built dispensers so people could have a choice,” he said. “We try to accommodate the fans as best we can.”

Over the span of 50 years, it’s a given that things might not always go smoothly. That was the case last year when an order for syrup didn’t show up in time for the Series and Madison had to drive to St. Louis and back.

“I ordered it in May and they told me it would be here the first week of June,” he said. “I got a reply on the Tuesday before the opening ceremonies that they were still working on it so I got in my truck and brought back 60 cases.”

Madison traced some of those supply issues to the pandemic but added things have gone mostly without drama this year.

“We have another supplier in Iowa and we ended up going over there twice last year for more supplies,” he said. “Last year was phenomenal and this year has been pretty good, too.”

Madison, who owns Center Trophy, also has a stand at Werner Park. Trying to juggle everything at the same time isn’t easy but he continues to crank out the treats.

“That’s when family members really help out,” he said. “It’s tough for anyone to find workers these days.”

One thing Madison said he missed from the CWS this season was fans from 2022 champion Ole Miss.

“Last year seemed perfect because I don’t think we had one rain delay and those Ole Miss fans came out in force,” he said. “They were great people, and they had a lot of fun.”

LSU fans have picked up the slack this year, a fact not lost on Madison as he watched the Tigers defeat Wake Forest earlier in the Series to stay alive.

“Nothing against Wake Forest,” he said. “But LSU brings a lot of fans, and that’s great for everybody.”

While the ongoing heat has helped sales of snow cones — cherry and blue raspberry are the most popular — it’s slowed the sales of cotton candy.

“When it’s hot, it’s not a top seller,” he said. “But we still sell a pretty good amount, to adults as well as kids.”

As for the future, Madison said he’s going to keep his stand going at the CWS as long as he can.

“I’ll do it for a few more years at least and then we’ll see,” he said. “It’s a tradition to work here so I’d hate to give that up.”