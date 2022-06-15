Breaking down the teams in the 2022 College World Series

World-Herald staff writer Andrew Stem has compiled everything you need to know about the eight teams in the 2022 College World Series.

BRACKET ONE

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Record: 42-18

Location: College Station, Texas

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 6-4

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 9-4

D1Baseball: 5

Baseball America: 4

Collegiate Baseball: 2

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 6

CWS record: 2-12

Last appearance: 2017

COACH: JIM SCHLOSSNAGLE

National titles: 0

CWS record: 11-10

Previous CWS appearances: 5

Career record: 853-411 (42-18 at TAMU)

LEADERS

HITTING

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Jack Moss, 60, 253, 49, 99, 17, 1, 6, 47, 8, .391

Austin Bost, 59, 220, 51, 79, 11, 3, 9, 43, 6, .359

Dylan Rock, 59, 208, 65, 69, 13, 1, 18, 61, 16, .332

Brett Minnich, 60, 229, 50, 70, 14, 0, 7, 50, 9, .306

Ryan Targac, 58, 198, 42, 59, 9, 2, 15, 57, 11, .298

Troy Claunch, 59, 226, 42, 67, 15, 0, 3, 49, 4, .296

Trevor Werner, 32, 115, 24, 29, 7, 1, 6, 25, 3, .252

Jordan Thompson, 43, 110, 30, 27, 7, 0, 5, 26, 6, .245

Kole Kaler, 60, 228, 52, 55, 8, 2, 3, 29, 10, .241

Logan Britt, 42, 132, 24, 26, 7, 0, 8, 24, 3, .197

PITCHING

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Nathan Detmer, 17, 83 ⅓, 91, 51, 44, 22, 75, 5-2, 0, 4.75

Micah Dallas, 17, 76 ⅔, 94, 50, 46, 20, 83, 6-3, 0, 5.40

Ryan Prager, 16, 56 ⅔, 56, 37, 31, 24, 49, 1-3, 0, 4.92

Jacob Palisch, 27, 52, 49, 17, 15, 9, 60, 6-3, 5, 2.60

Joseph Menefee, 26, 48 ⅔, 41, 34, 29, 38, 82, 6-2, 1, 5.36

Brad Rudis, 24, 38 ⅓, 41, 24, 22, 12, 34, 3-0, 3, 5.17

Will Johnston, 22, 35, 32, 15, 13, 17, 48, 3-1, 4, 3.34

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Aggies swept through the College Station regional, beating Oral Roberts, Louisiana and then TCU in the regional championship.

While Texas A&M outscored regional opponents 32-17, the Aggies did trail entering the sixth inning in two of those three wins. The offensive outburst in the late innings was punctuated by a seven-run ninth inning against TCU. The Aggies trailed 9-8 and sent 11 hitters to the plate. Jack Moss and Dylan Rock had back-to-back two-run hits to blow the game open.

Texas A&M’s close postseason games continued in a pair of Super Regional wins over Louisville.

Troy Claunch delivered a walk-off single to give the Aggies a 5-4 win in the opener, and Ryan Targac hit a game-tying home run in the sixth and Rock drove in the eventual winning run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to complete the sweep and clinch Texas A&M’s first trip to the CWS since 2017.

KEY PLAYERS

Dylan Rock: A second team All-SEC selection in the outfield, the graduate transfer from Texas-San Antonio leads the Aggies in home runs (18), RBI (61), on-base percentage (.480), slugging percentage (.663) and stolen bases (16). Rock has driven in seven runs in five NCAA tournament games, including five in the regional final win over TCU.

Jacob Palisch: A graduate transfer from Stanford, Palisch has become one of coach Jim Schlossnagle’s most-trusted arms out of the bullpen. He leads the Texas A&M bullpen in earned run average (2.60), saves (five), appearances (27) and innings pitched (52), and he has issued just nine walks while recording 60 strikeouts. He has thrown six scoreless innings in the NCAA tournament and has allowed just two runs over his last seven appearances, totaling 14 ⅓ innings.

SCOUTING REPORT

The fifth-seeded Aggies, who did not qualify for the 2021 SEC tournament, hired Jim Schlossnagle away from TCU in the offseason and rebuilt their roster through the transfer portal, bringing in six transfers who see regular playing time.

The new coaching staff and fresh faces on the roster took time to gel, as Texas A&M started the season 16-11 after a loss to Alabama on April 3. Since then, the Aggies are 26-7 and they claimed the SEC West Division title with a 19-11 mark, the program’s first regular-season title since joining the SEC.

Texas A&M has patience at the plate, having drawn 335 walks as a team, and the squad’s .402 on-base percentage ranks in the top 25 nationally. The Aggies boast extra-base power with five players having at least eleven doubles and six players with at least 18 hits for extra bases, and if their hitters can keep that going, Texas A&M could have an extended stay in town.

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Record: 42-22

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 3-2

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 13-9

D1Baseball: 9

Baseball America: 8

Collegiate Baseball: 4

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 2

Previous appearances: 10

CWS record: 15-16

Last appearance: 2010

COACH: SKIP JOHNSON

National titles: 0

CWS record: 0-0

CWS appearances: 0

Career record: 154-102 (all at OU)

LEADERS

HITTING

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Tanner Tredaway, 63, 263, 59, 98, 18, 3, 9, 61, 23, .373

Peyton Graham, 62, 259, 71, 87, 16, 4, 20, 70, 32, .336

John Spikerman, 30, 101, 26, 33, 8, 1, 2, 14, 12, .327

Brett Squires, 45, 125, 34, 39, 5, 0, 7, 33, 7, .312

Blake Robertson, 64, 238, 60, 74, 24, 2, 5, 48, 12, .311

Jimmy Crooks, 64, 228, 44, 71, 20, 1, 7, 45, 10, .311

Jackson Nicklaus, 57, 194, 45, 56, 9, 0, 10, 30, 6, .289

Kendall Pettis, 50, 122, 43, 34, 4, 0, 5, 26, 22, .279

Wallace Clark, 43, 136, 28, 36, 6, 0, 0, 25, 2, .279

Diego Muniz, 48, 111, 18, 29, 8, 0, 0, 24, 4, .261

PITCHING

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Jake Bennett, 18, 104 ⅔, 94, 49, 41, 22, 120, 9-3, 1, 3.53

David Sandlin, 17, 87 ⅔, 93, 58, 54, 29, 89, 8-4, 0, 5.54

Cade Horton, 12, 40 ⅓, 46, 27, 25, 14, 40, 4-2, 0, 5.58

Trevin Michael, 28, 64 ⅓, 49, 23, 21, 18, 90, 4-1, 10, 2.94

Chazz Martinez, 21, 63, 60, 39, 34, 31, 67, 4-3, 1, 4.86

Carter Campbell, 30, 29, 39, 17, 17, 9, 17, 3-0, 0, 5.28

Carson Atwood, 25, 28 ⅓, 31, 19, 17, 11, 23, 2-4, 0, 5.40

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Sooners, who won the Big 12 tournament and were on the bubble for hosting a regional, went on the road to win both their regional and super regional.

Oklahoma went 3-1 to win the Gainesville regional, including a pair of wins over host Florida. Peyton Graham hit a game-tying home run and then Wallace Clark drove in a run with a groundout and Jackson Nicklaus had a run-scoring single in a four-run eighth inning of the regional championship.

The Sooners went to Virginia Tech for the super regional and won the first game 5-4, dropped the second game and then scored in all but two innings in an 11-2 win in the decisive game. Tanner Tredaway had four hits, including a pair of home runs, in the CWS-clinching win.

KEY PLAYERS

Peyton Graham: A first team All-Big 12 selection and a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Graham ranks in the top 15 nationally with 32 stolen bases in his sophomore season. The Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 tournament, he also leads the Sooners in home runs (20), RBIs (70), total bases (171) and slugging percentage (.660).

Jake Bennett: A first team All-Big 12 selection, the left-hander has a team-best 120 strikeouts over his 104 ⅔ innings. He posted 15 strikeouts in two NCAA tournament wins against Liberty and Virginia Tech, and he earned his first save of the season with a two-inning performance in the regional championship against Florida. The sophomore has recorded double-digit strikeouts four times this season, including 12 against Texas Tech in the Big 12 tournament.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Sooners like to put runners on base and move them along.

Oklahoma ranks fourth nationally with 140 stolen bases, and that is the most of any team in the NCAA tournament. Six Sooners have at least 10 steals, and three (Graham, Tanner Tredaway and Kendall Pettis) have at least 20.

Oklahoma ranks in the top 40 nationally with a .298 batting average.

Relief ace Trevin Michael (90 strikeouts in 64 ⅓ innings) gives the Sooners reliability at the back of their bullpen.

Oklahoma is playing its best at the right time of the season, having gone 24-10 over its past 34 games, and there’s no reason to think the Sooners cannot continue their winning ways in Omaha.

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Record: 40-15

Location: South Bend, Indiana

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 0-0

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 6-8

D1Baseball: 17

Baseball America: 14

Collegiate Baseball: 6

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 2

CWS record: 3-4

Last appearance: 2002

COACH: LINK JARRETT

National titles: 0

CWS record: 0-0

CWS appearances: First

Career record: 300-196 (85-30 at ND)

LEADERS

HITTING

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

David LaManna, 44, 141, 33, 49, 9, 0, 2, 26, 4, .348

Carter Putz, 55, 226, 53, 76, 13, 3, 7, 46, 26, .336

Jack Zyska, 42, 142, 34, 45, 12, 0, 13, 38, 7, .317

Ryan Cole, 53, 199, 46, 62, 10, 1, 9, 33, 21, .312

Jack Brannigan, 53, 203, 45, 60, 15, 1, 12, 46, 10, .296

Zack Prajzner, 55, 194, 43, 56, 8, 0, 6, 34, 2, .289

Jack Penney, 39, 73, 16, 21, 6, 2, 4, 19, 4, .288

Jared Miller, 42, 141, 31, 38, 5, 0, 4, 23, 9, .270

Brooks Coetzee, 55, 210, 41, 56, 8, 0, 11, 42, 6, .267

Spencer Myers, 44, 133, 20, 30, 3, 1, 1, 20, 7, .226

PITCHING

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

John Michael Bertrand, 17, 103 ⅔, 91, 36, 31, 20, 107, 9-3, 0, 2.69

Austin Temple, 17, 68, 48, 29, 27, 34, 87, 4-1, 2, 3.57

Jack Findlay, 18, 45 ⅓, 29, 12, 10, 15, 51, 6-2, 3, 1.99

Aidan Tyrell, 25, 45, 47, 23, 18, 15, 35, 5-1, 2, 3.60

Alex Rao, 23, 44 ⅓, 30, 20, 20, 26, 54, 3-1, 3, 4.06

Liam Simon, 15, 28 ⅔, 19, 19, 16, 25, 51, 2-0, 0, 5.02

Matt Bedford, 9, 8 ⅔, 13, 6, 6, 3, 12, 1-0, 0, 6.23

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Fighting Irish, who had a chance to claim the ACC regular season title in the season’s final week, were surprisingly not selected to host a regional and were sent to the Statesboro, where they beat host Georgia Southern and swept a pair of games against Texas Tech. John Michael Bertrand allowed one run in 7 ⅔ innings and Ryan Cole drove in both runs in a 2-1 win over the Red Raiders in the regional championship.

Notre Dame followed that up by doing something no team had done this year: win a series at No. 1 seed Tennessee. The Fighting Irish hit four home runs and jumped out to an 8-2 lead after four innings and held on for an 8-6 win in the opener. After dropping the middle game, Notre Dame again used the long ball to pull the upset in the decisive game. David LaManna hit a two-run blast in the seventh to tie the game at 3-all, and Jack Brannigan followed with a solo shot to give Notre Dame the lead for good, winning 7-3 and sending the Fighting Irish to the College World Series for the first time since 2002 and the third time in program history.

KEY PLAYERS

Ryan Cole: The senior leadoff man, a third team All-ACC selection, has drawn a team-best 23 walks and has been hit by a pitch 20 times. His .434 on-base percentage and 21 stolen bases lead the Fighting Irish. Cole batted 8 of 14 in the Statesboro regional and is 9 of 24 in the NCAA tournament. He sets the table for the guys behind him in the lineup, and he does it very well.

John Michael Bertrand: Bertrand, a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and a first team All-ACC selection, has been the staff ace in his senior season. The left-hander is the first Notre Dame player to earn multiple first team All-ACC honors (he also did so in 2021). He has recorded at least seven strikeouts in seven of his 17 starts for Notre Dame, including a career best 12 against Florida State in April. His 2.69 earned run average ranks in the top 40 nationally.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Fighting Irish, who have the second-best winning percentage since the start of the 2020 COVID-shortened season behind only Tennessee, have a balanced lineup.

Eight Notre Dame players have driven in at least 20 runs and seven have batting averages above .285. The lineup has nine hitters capable of having a big hit at any time as Tennessee found out in the super regional, with seven players driving in runs over the three games.

With Bertrand at the top of the rotation and Jack Findlay closing out games (51 strikeouts in 45 ⅓ innings, 1.99 earned run average), Link Jarrett’s team has found a winning formula.

After beating the No. 1 team in the country on the road, there’s no reason to think Notre Dame will be an easy out in Omaha.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Record: 47-20

Location: Austin, Texas

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 12-13

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 5-8

D1Baseball: 16

Baseball America: 13

Collegiate Baseball: 5

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 6

Previous appearances: 37

CWS record: 88-63

Last appearance: 2021

COACH: DAVID PEARCE

National titles: 0

CWS record: 3-4

CWS appearances: 2

Career record: 413-221 (216-112 at UT)

LEADERS

HITTING

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Ivan Melendez, 65, 240, 75, 95, 18, 2, 32, 94, 1, .396

Murphy Stelhy, 66, 269, 64, 101, 23, 1, 19, 61, 8, .375

Skyler Messinger, 65, 242, 46, 90, 14, 1, 11, 59, 1, .372

Todd Austin, 49, 178, 38, 59, 8, 1, 6, 30, 1, .331

Douglas Hodo III, 67, 276, 72, 88, 25, 2, 10, 45, 9, .319

Eric Kennedy, 43, 164, 42, 50, 6, 1, 7, 28, 10, .305

Trey Faltine, 67, 234, 60, 67, 18, 1, 15, 56, 6, .286

Silas Ardoin, 67, 232, 48, 64, 20, 1, 12, 50, 1.276

Dylan Campbell, 63, 170, 37, 45, 8, 1, 10, 29, 12, .265

Mitchell Daly, 66, 206, 34, 49, 13, 1, 4, 37, 4, .238

PITCHING

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Lucas Gordon, 17, 84, 67, 32, 25, 25, 76, 7-1, 0, 2.68

Pete Hansen, 16, 103 ⅓, 85, 41, 39, 19, 115, 11-2, 0, 3.40

Tristan Stevens, 25, 81, 88, 48, 44, 23, 70, 7-6, 3, 4.89

Marcus Olivarez, 18, 25, 16, 2, 2, 12, 201-0, 0, 0.72

Jared Southard, 24, 27 ⅓, 13, 10, 8, 18, 43, 4-1, 0, 2.63

Luke Harrison, 31, 33 ⅓, 33, 12, 12, 14, 32, 0-0, 2, 3.24

Travis Sthele, 21, 34 ⅓, 34, 23, 23, 19, 32, 3-1, 0, 6.03

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The ninth-seeded Longhorns rolled through their home regional, beating Air Force (twice) and Louisiana Tech by a combined score of 26-6.

Texas had to go on the road to East Carolina for its super regional, with the Pirates taking the opening game. The Longhorns then trailed 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh of the second game, but Skyler Messinger hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to tie the game, Dylan Campbell hit a solo home run to put Texas in front. After East Carolina tied the game in the top of the ninth, Campbell had a walk-off single to force a final game. Ivan Melendez hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Tristan Stevens allowed one run in six innings of the decisive game as the Longhorns won 11-1 to clinch their 38th College World Series berth, winning a super regional on the road for the third time in school history (2003, 2005).

KEY PLAYERS

Ivan Melendez: The list of the junior first baseman’s season accomplishments includes: Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Player of the Year and first team All-American selection, Golden Spikes Award finalist, NWCBA Dick Howser Trophy finalist and Big 12 Player of the Year. He leads the country in home runs with 32 (the most in a season since the BBCOR bat era began in 2011). He also leads Division I in slugging percentage (.888) and RBIs (94). In addition, he paces the Longhorns in runs scored (75), walks (52), total bases (213) and triples (two). One of the top power hitters in the country, Melendez has seven RBIs and seven runs scored in the NCAA tournament.

Pete Hansen: A second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and a first team All-Big 12 selection, Hansen has allowed opponents to hit just .223 against him. He has had seven starts with at least eight strikeouts this season and three starts with 12 strikeouts, most recently against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament. The left-hander has 115 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 103 ⅓ innings, and he gives the Longhorns a great chance to win every game he starts.

SCOUTING REPORT

Texas was the preseason No. 1 team in multiple polls, and the Longhorns looked the part for the first few weeks, starting out the season on an 11-game winning streak.

A mid-season lull followed, with Texas posting a 14-10 record in Big 12 play. Along the way, the Longhorns had to reshuffle their rotation due to an injury to Tanner Witt and also moved Tristan Stevens to the bullpen.

While the pitching has struggled at times, the offense has never waivered. Melendez is the anchor of a lineup that can hurt opposing pitchers from top to bottom. Six Texas regulars are batting above .300, four rank in the top 45 nationally in hits (all with 88 or more) and six have at least 45 RBIs, so there’s nowhere for pitchers to take a breather.

Since postseason play began, the Longhorns have played like many thought they would when ranking them No. 1 to begin the season, and if they keep that up, they have an excellent chance to play for the school’s seventh CWS title.

BRACKET TWO

STANFORD CARDINAL

Record: 47-16

Location: Palo Alto, California

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 1-0

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 9-3

D1Baseball: 2

Baseball America: 2

Collegiate Baseball: 1

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 2

Previous appearances: 17

CWS record: 41-31

Last appearance: 2021

COACH: DAVID ESQUER

National titles: 0

CWS record: 2-4

CWS appearances: 2

Career record: 706-535-2 (181-68 at SU)

LEADERS

HITTING

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Brett Barrera, 61, 251, 50, 89, 18, 3, 11, 52, 0, .355

Tommy Troy, 53, 176, 33, 61, 14, 3, 7, 23, 5, .347

Carter Graham, 62, 252, 64, 84, 12, 1, 22, 78, 1, .333

Brock Jones, 63, 245, 76, 80, 13, 5, 20, 56, 15, .327

Kody Huff, 63, 231, 52, 75, 21, 0, 13, 51, 2, .325

Eddie Park, 60, 214, 46, 68, 9, 1, 0, 15, 7, .318

Adam Crampton, 63, 206, 34, 63, 7, 2, 1, 39, 11, .306

Braden Montgomery, 60, 239, 50, 71, 16, 2, 18, 57, 6, .297

Drew Bowser, 60, 232, 50, 69, 11, 1, 18, 50, 0, .297

Vincent Martinez, 25, 68, 11, 14, 3, 0, 5, 11, 0, .206

PITCHING

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Quinn Mathews, 26, 96 ⅓, 71, 31, 28, 47, 110, 9-1, 9, 2.62

Alex Williams, 17, 97, 79, 37, 31, 23, 90, 8-3, 0, 2.88

Joey Dixon, 27, 63 ⅔, 67, 30, 28, 19, 44, 6-3, 1, 3.96

Drew Dowd, 21, 71 ⅓, 74, 40, 38, 33, 71, 6-0, 0, 4.79

Ryan Bruno, 28, 38, 19, 15, 11, 33, 68, 6-1, 1, 2.61

Brandt Pancer, 24, 38 ⅔, 35, 17, 14, 11, 31, 3-0, 2, 3.26

Tommy O’Rourke, 29, 32 ⅓, 32, 20, 16, 16, 35, 3-5, 0, 4.45

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The No. 2 seed Cardinal secured their 18th appearance in the College World Series the hard way, winning five elimination games between the regional and super regional.

Stanford dropped a winner’s bracket game to Texas State and then had to defeat UC Santa Barbara to get to the regional championship, where the Cardinal beat Texas State twice to advance. Stanford trailed Texas State 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth of the championship game, but Drew Bowser and Tommy Troy hit back-to-back solo home runs to tie the game, and pinch hitter Trevor Haskins delivered a walk-off single later in the inning.

UConn took game one of the super regional 13-12, just staving off a furious Stanford rally in the ninth. Braden Montgomery and Kody Huff combined for five RBIs as the Cardinal evened the series, and Huff belted a grand slam as part of a six-run fourth inning in the third game to help Stanford back to the CWS for the second consecutive year.

KEY PLAYERS

Carter Graham: The sophomore was a third team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and a first team All-Pac-12 selection. He leads the Cardinal in home runs (22) and RBIs (78). Graham has hit safely in 50 games this year and has scored eight runs and has eight RBIs in the NCAA tournament.

Alex Williams: The Pac-12 pitcher of the year and a first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Williams ranks in the top 55 nationally with a 2.88 earned run average. He was excellent in Pac-12 play, posting eight starts of at least six innings and not allowing more than two runs in any of those starts. In three postseason starts, however, he has allowed 16 runs and 20 hits in 10 ⅔ innings, including seven runs and seven hits in 1 ⅓ innings against UConn. If he can return to his conference season form, he is as good a pitcher as any team in the CWS has.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Cardinal started out slowly, opening Pac-12 play 1-5 after getting swept at Arizona and dropping to 9-8 overall in mid-March.

Since that time, Stanford is 38-8 and won the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles.

The Cardinal rank 16th nationally with a 4.00 team earned run average, but the offense has especially shone in 2022. Stanford ranks in the top 25 nationally in runs scored (485, 7.7 per game) and the team batting average of .311 is 10th-best. The Cardinal have scored 107 runs in 12 games in the Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments. Stanford has six players with at least 50 RBIs and six with at least 11 home runs. In addition, all nine regulars in the Stanford lineup have a batting average of .297 or better.

This is the best Stanford offense of the David Esquer era, and there’s no reason to think it slows down in Omaha.

ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS

Record: 43-19

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 5-5

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 8-8

D1Baseball: 23

Baseball America: 21

Collegiate Baseball: 3

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 10

CWS record: 15-20

Last appearance: 2019

COACH: DAVE VAN HORN

National titles: 0

CWS record: 8-16

CWS appearances: 8

Career record: 1,378-661 (793-421 at UA)

LEADERS

HITTING

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Chris Lanzilli, 54, 202, 34, 65, 9, 0, 8, 33, 3, .322

Michael Turner, 59, 235, 38, 73, 15, 1, 9, 48, 1, .311

Cayden Wallace, 62, 251, 58, 75, 17, 1, 15, 57, 12, .299

Jalen Battles, 61, 229, 47, 67, 13, 1, 10, 44, 2, .293

Peyton Stovall, 47, 175, 35, 50, 7, 0, 5, 21, 1, .286

Braydon Webb, 57, 188, 55, 53, 5, 0, 15, 40, 10, .282

Brady Slavens, 58, 220, 33, 57, 10, 3, 15, 55, 2, .259

Jace Bohrofen, 29, 92, 16, 21, 8, 1, 3, 17, 0, .228

Zack Gregory, 51, 129, 42, 29, 7, 0, 5, 16, 5, .225

Robert Moore, 60, 224, 42, 50, 16, 2, 8, 42, 5, .223

PITCHING

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Connor Noland, 18, 100 ⅓, 96, 47, 43, 33, 105, 7-5, 0, 3.86

Hagen Smith, 19, 72 ⅓, 64, 40, 39, 42, 82, 6-2, 2, 4.85

Jaxon Wiggins, 16, 64 ⅔, 61, 47, 44, 40, 79, 6-3, 0, 6.12

Zack Morris, 20, 33 ⅓, 26, 8, 7, 17, 25, 6-0, 0, 1.89

Evan Taylor, 30, 39, 24, 19, 15, 16, 48, 5-0, 2, 3.46

Brady Tygart, 23, 37 ⅔, 28, 17, 16, 21, 51, 3-4, 8, 3.82

Kole Ramage, 29, 49 ⅓, 41, 28, 25, 18, 61, 3-2, 3, 4.56

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Razorbacks hit the road for a regional for the first time since 2015 and were sent to Stillwater.

After upending Grand Canyon in the opener, Arkansas squared off with host Oklahoma State three times. In the first matchup, the Razorbacks outscored the Cowboys 15-2 over the final three innings to win 20-12. The Razorbacks scored a pair of runs in the ninth of the second game to force extra innings, but Oklahoma State scored four in the 10th to force a winner-take-all game. The Razorbacks won the decider 7-3, thanks to two RBIs apiece from Michael Turner, Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall.

Arkansas, which had not gone on the road for a super regional since 2012, swept North Carolina in a pair of games in Chapel Hill, with Brady Slavens delivering a walk-off single in the second game, to earn its third CWS berth in the past four tournaments.

KEY PLAYERS

Michael Turner: A grad transfer from Kent State, Turner has come on in the NCAA tournament. He is hitting 11 of 27 (.407) with 11 RBIs and two home runs in six tournament games. He ranks second on Arkansas in batting average (.311) and hits (73) and is third on the team in doubles (15) and RBIs (48).

Connor Noland: The senior has led the way for the Razorback rotation, averaging more than a strikeout per inning (105 strikeouts in 100 ⅓ innings). He has only allowed 33 walks and is allowing hitters to bat just .252 against him. He had one of his best starts of the season against Grand Canyon in the Stillwater regional opener, allowing six hits and one run in seven innings. He continued that trend with 6 ⅔ shutout innings against North Carolina in the super regional, after having not gone more than five innings in any of his four starts in May.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Razorbacks were the top-seeded team a year ago and fell one win short of the College World Series. The 2022 edition doesn’t have Christian Franklin, Kevin Kopps or Patrick Wicklander, but it has found a winning formula.

After scuffling down the stretch, the Razorbacks, who lost their final two series in SEC play and then went 0-2 in the SEC tournament, have put together a run to get a chance to play for a national title.

The Razorbacks were the only SEC team to not have a player get first team or second team all-league honors, which shows their ability to win games as a team.

Coaches will say it’s not always their best team that has the most success, but it’s the team that is peaking at the right time. That certainly could be the case with this edition of the Razorbacks.

MISSISSIPPI REBELS

Record: 37-22

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 4-5

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 11-9

D1Baseball: NR

Baseball America: NR

Collegiate Baseball: 8

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 5

CWS record: 5-10

Last appearance: 2014

COACH: MIKE BIANCO

National titles: 0

CWS record: 2-2

CWS appearances: 1

Career record: 949-555-1 (849-484-1 at UM)

LEADERS

HITTING

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Kevin Graham, 41, 169, 28, 56, 9, 0, 10, 46, 0, .331

Calvin Harris, 37, 90, 21, 29, 5, 1, 1, 15, 1, .322

Justin Bench, 59, 228, 55, 71, 16, 1, 3, 37, 4, .311

Tim Elko, 59, 215, 57, 65, 10, 0, 22, 71, 2, .302

Kemp Alderman, 55, 181, 37, 51, 14, 0, 10, 42, 2, .282

Jacob Gonzalez, 59, 216, 64, 60, 9, 3, 17, 49, 4, .278

Hayden Leatherwood, 50, 131, 24, 33, 7, 1, 5, 17, 0, .252

Peyton Chatagnier, 56, 207, 47, 52, 11, 2, 11, 44, 6, .251

Hayden Dunhurst, 50, 150, 28, 37, 8, 0, 6, 28, 0, .247

TJ McCants, 54, 165, 31, 39, 5, 1, 7, 28, 10, .236

PITCHING

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Elliott Hunter, 18, 67, 48, 24, 21, 30, 92, 4-3, 0, 2.82

Dylan DeLucia, 19, 78 ⅔, 79, 43, 38, 26, 88, 6-2, 1, 4.35

Derek Diamond, 16, 65 ⅓, 81, 53, 50, 13, 57, 4-4, 0, 6.89

Josh Mallitz, 15, 27 ⅔, 17, 5, 4, 10, 41, 1-0, 2, 1.30

Mason Nichols, 18, 28, 22, 12, 10, 10, 34, 1-0, 0, 3.21

Brandon Johnson, 22, 39 ⅔, 29, 19, 18, 21, 66, 1-3, 11, 4.08

Jack Dougherty, 15, 37, 43, 22, 22, 14, 52, 3-3, 2, 5.35

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Rebels were the final at-large team to be selected into the field of 64, but they have not played like a team who many thought would miss the tournament.

Mississippi rolled through the rain-delayed Coral Gables regional and then swept two games at the Hattiesburg super regional to claim the program’s sixth trip to the College World Series.

The Rebels have outscored opponents 46-11 in five NCAA tournament games.

Peyton Chatagnier had four RBIs in the regional-opening win over Arizona, Tim Elko had a two-run double to beat Miami in a winner’s bracket game, and after a 22-run outburst in the regional championship four Rebel pitchers combined on back-to-back shutouts of Southern Mississippi in the super regional.

KEY PLAYERS

Tim Elko: A second team All-SEC selection, Elko leads the Rebels in home runs (22), RBIs (71), total bases (141) and slugging percentage (.656). A year after playing in the postseason with a torn ACL, Elko is batting 9 of 18 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored for Mississippi in the NCAA tournament.

Hunter Elliott: Elliott was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Instead of hitting the “freshman wall” that many first year players struggle with at the end of a long season, Elliott has flourished over the past five weeks. Of his past six starts, five have gone at least five innings, allowing just 10 runs over 36 innings and recording 47 strikeouts over that span. In two NCAA tournament games, Elliott has allowed one run on six hits while striking out 18 in 12 ⅓ innings.

SCOUTING REPORT

After a series loss to Arkansas on May 1, it was in doubt whether the Rebels would qualify for the SEC tournament, let alone the NCAA tournament.

Mississippi’s record at the time was 24-19 and 7-14 in the SEC, and since that game, the Rebels are 13-3. The resurgence has come on the mound for Mike Bianco’s club.

With players like Elko and first team All-SEC selection Jacob Gonzalez, the Rebels had no issues on offense, but when Elliott and Dylan DeLucia heated up on the mound, Mississippi took off. DeLucia got going in mid-April, highlighted by a complete-game, eight strikeout performance against Mississippi State and following it up with nine strikeouts in seven innings against Arkansas. He has 21 strikeouts in 11 ⅔ innings in the NCAA tournament.

If DeLucia and Elliott keep pitching well, the national championship trophy could be headed back to the Magnolia State for the second year in a row.

AUBURN TIGERS

Record: 42-20

Location: Auburn, Alabama

SEASON IN REVIEW

Record against CWS teams: 4-5

Record against D1Baseball.com Top 25: 8-7

D1Baseball: 25

Baseball America: 24

Collegiate Baseball: 7

CWS HISTORY

National titles: 0

Previous appearances: 5

CWS record: 3-10

Last appearance: 2019

COACH: BUTCH THOMPSON

National titles: 0

CWS record: 0-2

CWS appearances: 1

Career record: 260-183 (221-162 at AU)

LEADERS

HITTING

G, AB, R, H, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, SB, AVG

Sonny DiChiara, 58, 194, 58, 76, 15, 0, 2, 59, 0, .392

Blake Rambusch, 62, 253, 53, 85, 12, 1, 4, 37, 16, .336

Brooks Carlson, 50, 174, 36, 54, 10, 0, 6, 31, 0, .310

Brody Moore, 61, 245, 46, 72, 12, 1, 5, 37, 5, .294

Bobby Peirce, 45, 150, 31, 43, 6, 4, 9, 27, 5, .287

Kason Howell, 62, 241, 50, 69, 19, 2, 2, 35, 11, .286

Cole Foster, 50, 164, 40, 44, 9, 0, 9, 44, 2, .268

Mike Bello, 40, 91, 17, 24, 4, 0, 1, 12, 1, .264

Bryson Ware, 48, 93, 22, 21, 8, 2, 1, 21, 4, .226

Nate LaRue, 54, 143, 19, 32, 8, 0, 6, 34, 2, .224

PITCHING

G, IP, H, R, ER, BB, SO, W-L, SV, ERA

Joseph Gonzalez, 14, 73 ⅓, 76, 26, 24, 14, 47, 7-3, 0, 2.95

Trace Bright, 17, 75 ⅔, 73, 49, 44, 38, 86, 4-4, 0, 5.23

John Armstrong, 18, 18, 16, 9, 5, 10, 20, 1-0, 0, 2.50

Blake Burkhalter, 29, 44, 34, 21, 19, 7, 66, 4-2, 15, 3.89

Mason Barnett, 18, 61, 58, 28, 27, 31, 79, 3-2, 0, 3.98

Carson Skipper, 25, 52 ⅔, 49, 32, 27, 13, 62, 6-3, 0, 4.61

Tommy Sheehan, 15, 32, 23, 18, 16, 21, 26, 2-0, 1, 4.50

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Despite being the No. 14 seed, the Tigers were not the betting favorite to even advance out of the regional, let alone make the College World Series. No one must have told Butch Thompson’s team, as Auburn rolled through its regional, outscoring Southeast Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA 51-18.

The Tigers then made the cross-country trek to Corvallis and knocked off the third-seeded Beavers 7-5 in the opening game. Sonny DiChiara hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Bobby Peirce added a solo blast in the fifth. After Oregon State evened the series, DiChiara hit another two-run home run in the third game, and the Tigers added two insurance runs in the sixth inning and held on for a 4-3 win and clinch Thompson’s second trip to the CWS as Auburn’s coach.

KEY PLAYERS

Sonny DiChiara: Auburn’s linebacker-sized (6-foot-1, 263 pounds) first baseman is the SEC Co-Player of the Year, a second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award. The Samford transfer leads the country with a .560 on-base percentage, and his .809 slugging percentage ranks fifth nationally. His .392 batting average is in the top 25 of Division I. DiChiara also leads the Tigers in runs scored (58), home runs (22) and walks (68). In the NCAA tournament he is batting 12 of 25 with 11 RBIs, 11 runs scored and four home runs.

Blake Burkhalter: Auburn’s junior relief ace was a second team All-SEC selection, becoming the first Tiger relief pitcher to garner All-SEC honors since 2005. His 15 saves are second most in the country, and he has recorded 66 strikeouts in 44 innings. He has struck out 10 in 5 ⅔ innings in the NCAA tournament and earned a save in both wins over Oregon State in the super regional. Earlier this season, he saved each of Auburn’s wins in a sweep of South Carolina. If the Tigers get him on the mound with a late lead, the odds are pretty good that he will close out the win.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Tigers have had a very steady season, except for a brief lull at the end of regular season and in the SEC tournament against Kentucky.

Auburn won road series at Texas A&M and LSU and nearly won its series at Tennessee. DiChiara is the focus of the Tiger lineup, but Auburn has five players with at least 10 doubles and seven with 30 or more RBIs. Joseph Gonzalez has a 2.95 earned run average at the top of the rotation, and Thompson has to feel good about his bullpen with Burkhalter anchoring it.

While many national pundits were surprised the Tigers advanced out of the regional, no one should be surprised if Auburn has an extended stay in Omaha.

