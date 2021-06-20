Chatelain: For frustrated but loyal Tennessee fans, just getting to CWS is reason to celebrate

The tail on his coonskin cap drips sweat down the back of his overalls. His bank account is drying up. And he’s isn’t likely to sleep all week. But Eric Schumacher’s spirit?
Couldn’t be better.
It’s the first inning of Tennessee’s first College World Series game in 16 years, the Volunteers have runners at the corners with no outs and one of their biggest fans — a fifth-year college student in the last row of the left-field bleachers — clutches a cold Miller Lite.
“I’d bet my life savings we’re beating Virginia and we’re going to the ‘ship,” Schumacher says.
What’s in the bank?
“Bout $300. And that gets me a hotel through next Monday. Wouldn’t call it nice, wouldn’t call it a dump, but it gets the job done. I wouldn’t miss the College World Series for nothing.”
All due respect to Texans and Mississippians, but no fan base stormed Omaha this weekend with more enthusiasm than Tennessee. The Vols have endured the hot-orange flames of college sports hell since their last CWS trip in 2005 and crave redemption.
“You got a fan base that is just starving to latch onto something,” another Vol super fan, Sean Sullivan, said Sunday morning. “This team is exactly what we’ve been searching for. The passion just bleeds on the diamond. It seems like a team of destiny.”
Don’t let Peyton Manning fool you. For the past decade, cheering for UT has been like rooting for the Detroit Lions. It’s like being Jan Brady.
To the north, Kentucky basketball towers over the region. South of the border, Alabama never stops winning football trophies while Georgia and Florida rule the division. Even in-state Vandy has triumphed with two CWS titles.
“Vandy?” Schumacher says. “They’re a bunch of nerds.”
Maybe, but wearing orange in the SEC is about as much fun as being Gen. Johnston at the Battle of Shiloh. (Look it up, nerds.) Nobody would volunteer for this.
“From a return on investment standpoint, it’s just been miserable,” said Corum Webb, a UT grad.
“Watching fan bases that don’t care near as much as we do experience success, it makes us feel like, ‘You don’t deserve that! We care more than you!' ”
Gator football fans stop showing up when they lose a couple games, Webb says. “We still put 100,000 in there when we’re .500.”
How bad has it been? Even Mississippi State feels sorry for Tennessee.
“Doormat,” one Bulldog tailgater called the Vols on Saturday.
“Underachievers,” said another.
“They only know one damn song: Rocky Top. Only damn song they know.”
Of course, this identity crisis should sound familiar. The Tennessee experience echoes Nebraska fans in too many ways to count. We see your Derek Dooley and raise you Mike Riley! But SEC sibling rivalries intensify UT’s humiliation and desperation.
This is the school where a national championship coach (Phil Fulmer) got fired in 2008, then staged a mutiny to return as athletic director (2017), then got run out again (2021).
That’s just the teaser to the soap opera.
>> In 2010, after getting wind that Lane Kiffin was bolting for USC after one season, fans set fires outside the football facility, forcing Kiffin to escape at 4 a.m.
>> Basketball coach Bruce Pearl got fired in August 2011 after breaking NCAA rules, most notably inviting a recruit to his backyard barbecue. He ended up at Auburn and took the Tigers to the Final Four. Ouch.
>> The retirement of Pat Summit (2012) and slow erosion of Tennessee’s most successful program, women’s hoops.
>> More football. In 2017, Tennessee fired Butch Jones and hired Greg Schiano. Or at least it looked that way until another mob of fans rallied at the steps of the football facility demanding a different choice. Instead, they got Jeremy Pruitt, who lasted three seasons.
>> Baseball didn’t make a single regional between 2005 and ’19. This failure flew under the radar nationally, but it’s no less stunning. Seems impossible that UT could produce 14 consecutive losing seasons in SEC play.
Enter Tony Vitello, whose baseball program has quickly connected with the fan base because of its precocious spirit.
“It’s the Scotch-Irish East Tennessee mentality that we owe no one anything, and we don’t care what anybody else thinks about us,” Webb said. “We’re just here to win.”
Saturday night, a South Carolina fan told Sullivan that he was rooting for UT because that’s what SEC fans do, right? Sullivan’s response? No!
“I’m sick of cheering for the SEC," said Sullivan, who turned 30 on Saturday. "You’ve beaten us for years. It’s time for revenge now.”
Just one problem: You gotta score. Those runners at the corners in the first inning Sunday? They got stranded. And Tennessee managed only five more hits against Virginia.
Schumacher isn’t losing faith.
Before he boarded a four-seat plane and flew to Omaha (his brother has a pilot’s license), the 22-year-old moved out of his Knoxville apartment because his lease is up on June 30. He’s here for 11 days no matter what, and he expects the Vols to be, too.
Tennessee athletics is coming back, and you don’t ditch a coonskin cap because of one bad loss.
“Damn right,” Schumacher said Sunday night. “I’ll be wearing it Tuesday.”
