Chatelain: For frustrated but loyal Tennessee fans, just getting to CWS is reason to celebrate

The tail on his coonskin cap drips sweat down the back of his overalls. His bank account is drying up. And he’s isn’t likely to sleep all week. But Eric Schumacher’s spirit?

Couldn’t be better.

It’s the first inning of Tennessee’s first College World Series game in 16 years, the Volunteers have runners at the corners with no outs and one of their biggest fans — a fifth-year college student in the last row of the left-field bleachers — clutches a cold Miller Lite.

“I’d bet my life savings we’re beating Virginia and we’re going to the ‘ship,” Schumacher says.

What’s in the bank?

“Bout $300. And that gets me a hotel through next Monday. Wouldn’t call it nice, wouldn’t call it a dump, but it gets the job done. I wouldn’t miss the College World Series for nothing.”

All due respect to Texans and Mississippians, but no fan base stormed Omaha this weekend with more enthusiasm than Tennessee. The Vols have endured the hot-orange flames of college sports hell since their last CWS trip in 2005 and crave redemption.