Chatelain: It was bleak for Jordy Bahl, but Oklahoma ace did what she does, kept working

Jordy Bahl woke up, walked to the sink and attempted a task she’d completed thousands of mornings before. Not this time.

“I couldn’t brush my teeth with my right arm,” the Oklahoma softball All-American said. “It was that sharp of a pain.”

This was about two weeks before Bahl started the final game of the Women’s College World Series. And it wasn’t just the toothbrush.

Bahl couldn’t turn a doorknob with her right hand. She couldn’t shift her car out of park. All because the day before, she threw a whopping four pitches at roughly 50 mph during a rehab workout in Norman.

Four pitches.

Desperate to help Oklahoma complete arguably the greatest college softball season of all time, Bahl was running out of time. If she couldn’t brush her teeth, shed said, “what are the odds I’m actually going to be able to go out and pitch to these D-I hitters?”

Bahl’s tumultuous spring is still a little hard to comprehend, even 18 days after it ended in jubilation.

The Papillion-La Vista grad looked like the best pitcher in the country the first half of the season. Then she missed a month with a stress fracture. Then she returned in time to record her 22nd win of the season (against one loss) as the Sooners finished 59-3.

“A roller coaster,” Bahl said Friday.

The pitcher is back in Omaha until August. It's her first summer without playing softball since she was 8. She’s busy taking online classes, teaching lessons and training.

But she’s also carving out time for family, friends, the pool and even Papillion Days.

Bahl attended Oklahoma’s 5-1 win over Texas A&M last Wednesday — her first CWS experience, in fact. “Usually I’m traveling for softball around this time.”

In contrast to the OU women, the Sooner men didn’t generate many national headlines en route to their championship series.

“All of a sudden, they won their regional,” Bahl said. “Then, oh my gosh, they won their super regional. So they’re surprising a lot of people.

"They’re not too flashy, they just go out there, play ball and take care of business. So it’s fun to watch.”

Of course, it’s a little odd for Bahl to occupy the cheap(er) seats at Schwab Field. In the softball world, she’s one of the most prominent faces in the country. Consider the talent, confidence and poise necessary to walk into Oklahoma’s clubhouse as a true freshman and become the ace.

Bahl credits the OU upperclassmen for leadership. And their talent for preparing her in practice.

“I competed against the best lineup in the country all fall, so I should feel confident.”

In mid-April, Bahl’s meteoric rise nearly derailed. She started feeling pain in her forearm. A bone bruise, she figured. But it lingered and worsened.

During warmups before a May 6 start against Oklahoma State, Bahl felt a pop, ironically throwing a ball overhand, “Right when it happened, I knew that something was wrong.”

Doctors diagnosed the stress fracture two weeks before NCAA regionals. Not good.

Bahl barely touched a ball those two weeks. Doctors cleared her for rehab, but the pain was so intense, she couldn’t stay on schedule. She thought she was done.

As OU geared up for its super regional, Bahl quieted her mind and started praying, trying to identify the lesson God wanted to teach her, she said. She found peace in the anxiety. Pitch or not, she prayed, “all the glory is going to go to you.”

Her bullpen sessions expanded. Four pitches to 10 to 15 to 20. “Every day there was a tiny little step forward.”

Pitcher Hope Trautwein carried the Sooners through the NCAA tournament. In Oklahoma City, Bahl returned for two relief appearances in the WCWS. That prepared her for the biggest stage: the potential championship clincher.

She didn’t have her best velocity or movement. She focused on location rather than power. “Feed the defense.”

Rival Texas tested Bahl early and often.

The Longhorns scored two runs in the first inning and threatened again in the second. Momentum changed when center fielder Jayda Coleman skied over the wall and robbed a potential three-run Texas blast.

“I just had this big relief, like ‘Oh my goodness, thank you.’” Bahl said. “She’s out in center field screaming ‘I got you! I got you!’ That right there tells the entire story of what our team’s culture and chemistry was like.”

Bahl settled down and the Sooners rolled to a national title 10-5.

“To actually be able to start the championship game — Game 2 — I never would’ve thought. Three weeks earlier, I couldn’t throw 10 pitches.”

The Sooners cemented their status as an historic juggernaut. Within 36 hours, Bahl was driving back to Omaha. Every time she hits I-35 North, she said, it’s decompression time.

“I just turn my music on and I can finally just relax and let go for a while, you know?”

She reaped the rewards of hard work. She absorbed the thrill of a national title. She also looked ahead to 2023, where her mentality won’t change.

Give it everything. Empty the tank. Chase another title.

“We’re already working toward the next one.”

