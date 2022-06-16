Chatelain: The SEC has four teams in the CWS. How did the conference become so dominant?

Michael Jordan was lacing up for a second straight NBA Finals. Dan and Dave, stars of Reebok’s Olympic ad campaign, dominated TV commercials.

Johnny Carson had just bid farewell after 30 years on “The Tonight Show.” Presidential contenders Bill Clinton and George Bush argued over Haitian refugees.

The hottest song on the radio was “Jump” by Kris Kross. Moviegoers bought tickets for Tom Hanks’ summer hit, “A League of Their Own.”

“There’s no crying in baseball!”

Those were the conditions in 1992 when College World Series fans congregated at Rosenblatt Stadium. Why such a landmark year?

It’s the last time the CWS began without an SEC representative.

Thirty years later, the SEC makes up half of this year’s field. That doesn’t count Oklahoma and Texas, two big brands headed to the super league as soon as they can find an escape hatch.

What happened? How did college baseball swing so dramatically toward crawdads and cowbells?

We’ll get to that. But first, it’s worth noting what happened during the last SEC drought.

The ’92 CWS illustrated the old college baseball hierarchy: Miami, Florida State and Wichita State were at Rosenblatt. Three California teams — Cal State Fullerton, Pepperdine and Cal — qualified, too. Texas and Oklahoma rounded out the field.

In the single-game championship, Pepperdine edged Fullerton 3-2. Clearly, the sport’s power center was sunny SoCal.

Now fast forward 30 years.

This season, Stanford was the only California team that even made a super regional. Old powers like Southern California, Fullerton, Long Beach State and Fresno State have dried up as SEC fans form a convoy to Omaha.

“Four teams not just from the SEC, but the SEC West,” said Paul Mainieri, former LSU coach. “Can you imagine that? And that doesn’t include the defending national champion Mississippi State or LSU, who’s won six national championships.”

Mainieri, who retired last year after 15 seasons in Baton Rouge, knows the college landscape as well as anyone. He grew up in Miami and coached a Division II school there. He coached at Air Force and Notre Dame, too. Four very different regions of America.

No matter where you go, Mainieri said, coaches work equally hard. Players compete equally hard. “The big difference is the commitment of the institutions.”

Back in 1976, when Mainieri was a freshman at LSU, college baseball was an afterthought in the South. The Tigers had won the SEC in ’75, but few cared. His head coach doubled as the equipment manager for LSU football.

“He wasn’t even out there for fall practice,” Mainieri said.

But in the ’80s and ’90s, Skip Bertman and Ron Polk demonstrated what was possible.

Their programs at LSU and Mississippi State pushed each other. As LSU built a dynasty in the early ’90s, SEC peers took notice. Look at the glory they’re achieving. Look at the money they’re making.

“That started the ball rolling,” Mainieri said.

Remember, there’s no Major League Baseball between Atlanta and Houston. So college baseball could blossom in college towns like Athens, Oxford and Knoxville. Still, even the visionaries couldn’t have imagined the SEC’s potential.

“Many times,” Mainieri said, “I’ve stood on the top step of the dugout in the fifth inning of a ballgame and did a panoramic view of the whole stadium and just said to myself, 'Wow, this is unbelievable.' And I’m in the midst of a game!

“But we’d have 12,000 people there stomping their feet, clapping. There’s TV cameras everywhere. After the game, you’re surrounded by 20 members of the media. It’s just a way of life in the Southeastern Conference.”

The best evidence of SEC passion is indeed the stadiums.

LSU and South Carolina built new venues at the same time — 2009. LSU won a national title immediately. South Carolina won the next two.

“So Florida says, 'Hey, we’re not going to let LSU and South Carolina pass us by,' so they built a brand-new $75 million stadium,” Mainieri said. “Mississippi State built the Taj Mahal. Arkansas continues to put improvements into theirs. Ole Miss’ upgrades make their stadium beautiful. Texas A&M is going to put $50 million into their stadium.”

That kind of commitment generates enormous enthusiasm and pressure. Coaches and players know they must perform.

“And kids from all around the country — from California to the East Coast — say if I want to play college baseball, I want to go where people really care,” Mainieri said.

“It’s just this machine that keeps feeding itself.”

The level of competition prepares SEC teams to feel comfortable in the postseason. Over 10 conference weekends, you face several future major leaguers, Mainieri said, some of whom will be called up within a year.

“You gotta beat that guy who’s throwing 97 mph with great command. And then the next day, you face the same kind of guy. And the day after that. And when they bring guys out of the bullpen, they’re throwing upper 90s. ...

“When they go into regionals and super regionals, it’s like another day at the office for them. They’re so used to that level of competition.”

The obvious question is why can’t others keep up? Why doesn’t everyone follow the SEC’s lead?

Mainieri doesn’t know.

But it’s a gamble, he said. If you’re going to build a new stadium and pay a coach $1 million a year, the fan base better support it financially. And not many do, especially in California, where college baseball has slumped the past 30 years.

It’s not just a geography shift. College baseball increasingly favors big-money schools in big conferences.

In the ’90s, 19 teams currently outside the Power Five made the CWS. Almost two per year. In the 2000s, it was 18.

Since 2010, seven have qualified for Omaha — and none since Fullerton in 2017. Like it or not, the CWS is almost exclusively a major-conference event. Good weather is important for program building, but not as critical as deep pockets.

Which brings us back to the SEC, the land of deep pockets.

Envisioning a CWS in the 2020s without college baseball’s super conference is like imagining Jordan losing an NBA Finals. Don’t hold your breath.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.