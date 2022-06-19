Chatelain: Through quips, even song, Jack Payne's voice still resonates at CWS

You can bet it’s the only time Jack Payne ever incited a chorus of boos.

It happened at Rosenblatt Stadium, June 8, 1988.

CBS had just acquired the rights to the College World Series championship game and the NCAA wanted to highlight the new partnership. So during the eighth inning of Arizona State-Wichita State, an NCAA official stopped by Payne’s press-box perch and asked him to read an announcement.

Details aren’t precise, but the conversation went something like this:

“I don’t think you want me to do this,” Payne said.

“Sure I do Jack, just read it.”

“Trust me, not here, not now.”

“Jack, just read it.”

“Okey dokey, you’re the boss.”

Then Payne turned on his microphone and drew the crowd’s attention to a couple of special guests in the front row. Most prominent: the polarizing CBS play-by-play voice, who called several Husker football games, Brent Musburger.

And how did America’s most congenial sports fans greet the special guest?

Boooooooooo!

Musburger spread his arms wide as if to ask, “Why?" Payne’s reply: “It sounds, Brent, as if you better not run for office in Omaha.”

Payne, 99, died June 2, two weeks before another CWS. But his legacy is written all over the city’s summer party.

In 37 years (1964 to 2000), Payne called every CWS game at Rosenblatt — 533 straight. He was the folksy host, the master of ceremonies, the man on the porch waving hello.

What made the CWS so unique in sports was its warmth and charm. Nobody delivered that hospitality better than Payne.

(A few days after Musburger’s first appearance, he flew from Omaha to Detroit for the ’88 NBA Finals. He told USA Today it was “like going from a country fair to a gigantic rock concert. You move from the fiddlers to the heavy metal.”)

In conversations with Omahans this month about Payne, a funny pattern emerges: Payne’s most indelible moments were just little things. Trivial to an outsider, but wonderful to those who experienced them. Only when you add up all those anecdotes do you appreciate their heft and meaning.

For Dan McLaughlin, it was the 1981 night that Payne asked everyone at Rosenblatt to give the umpires a standing ovation as they walked onto the field. At first, the umps were confused. Sheepishly, they turned and waved, doffing their caps.

A goosebump moment, McLaughlin said. “Coolest thing I’ve ever seen in a CWS. And I had forgotten that it was Jack Payne who gave me that.”

For Rex Seline, it was a 60s night when the skies suddenly opened up and delayed the CWS. The crowd retreated to the concourse to escape the rain.

In the booth, Payne picked the hourly weather forecast off the wire machine. He read to the crowd the temperature and barometric pressure. Then he got to humidity: "60%.” Payne paused amid the downpour, then deadpanned the weatherman’s name: “Report to your office.”

Payne loved to tease weathermen.

One night in 1983, he said: “Yer ’tension, please! It’s 73 beeeauuuutiful degrees! And the forecast ... no rain.” The crowd cheered, prompting Payne’s punchline. “They’ve been wrong before.”

Another favorite Payne target: Forgetful drivers.

In ’93, while reading a list of cars needing to be moved (or else towed), Payne came to a white Cadillac. "That narrows the field, doesn't it?"

In ’96, he announced that a car was illegally parked: "Your car is being towed ... but we do hope you come back.”

Payne’s signature was encouraging fans in the outfield bleachers to “scootchie-ootchie” to make room for strangers. But that was just the first page in his catalogue of charm.

At least once a night, he requested that everyone stand and say hello to strangers around them. He encouraged left-field fans to shout greetings to right-field fans, and vice versa.

His “noise meter'' between innings not only urged cheers from opposing fans, but delivered one of his favorite bits. Even if it was raucous LSU on one side and little Rice on the other, Payne acted as if he couldn’t tell who was louder.

“Sorry, my machine's broken.”

Older CWS fans awaited those punchlines like younger fans yearned for home runs.

In ’90, LSU and Oklahoma State briefly stopped play when a Boeing 747 from Offutt Air Force Base nearly clipped the flags at Rosenblatt. At the end of the inning, Payne summarized LSU's at bat: "Two runs, one hit, no errors, one low-flying aircraft.”

In ’93, Oklahoma State and Arizona State nearly came to blows after a contentious play at the plate. As the teams tussled, Payne chimed in: "It would appear we have a disagreement.”

That same year, he praised the crowd for its strong showing at the turnstiles. "You're doing swell! Now just bring somebody with you tomorrow. Come on, declare a truce. Bring your mother-in-law.”

He also loved to needle mothers-in-law.

Payne always arrived at Rosenblatt three hours before game time. He sat high above home plate, in a room shared with two scorers, a statistician and the scoreboard operator.

He taped paper to his walls and window frames: Team lineups, player statistics and tournament records. More stacks lay at his feet. His microphone kept the pages of his scorer's book from flapping in the breeze. He never had a script. Didn’t need one.

Payne frequently complimented players for a nice defensive stop. Sometimes he scolded fans for bopping a beach ball onto the field. Occasionally he delivered birthday and anniversary wishes to fans. Or he led them in sing-a-long during the seventh-inning stretch, like this exchange in ’96.

"OK, folks, it's time to rise," Payne said.

Take me out to the ballgame. Take me out to the crowd.

"Come on, come on, crank it up,” he said.

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks. I don't care if I never get back.

"That's better."

For it's root, root, root for (your team).

"Get some volume."

If they don't win, it's a shame.

"All right, big finish, big finish. Loud and clear!"

For it's one, two, three strikes you're out at the old ballgame.

"Aw, you're great,” Payne said. “Thank you.” Then he paused. "Don't call us. We'll call you.”

Payne narrated perhaps Rosenblatt’s most infamous incident — the streaker. In 1974, a 22-year-old interrupted the seventh inning of the championship game with a naked dash.

Wearing nothing but sneakers, socks and a blue polka-dot hat, Dan Krzemien opened the gate behind home plate and hurried to the batter's box. He tapped home plate a few times with his big pink bat and took an imaginary swing. Then, with security closing in, he took off running.

“There he goes!” Payne said.

The streaker outran the cops to the right-field wall before meeting a locked gate. Payne could barely hold it together. “I was laughing my head off,” he recalled later.

He narrated the College World Series like no else could. And the best part was, everyone knew it.

In ’98, Jack Payne was 75 years old — two years from retirement as Rosenblatt PA voice — when he called his 500th CWS game. Official scorekeeper Lou Spry grabbed the microphone in the the fourth inning to announce Payne's milestone.

Payne soaked up the standing ovation and shed a couple of tears. Then he gave the crowd of 20,738 what they really wanted: His voice.

''You've just set another College World Series record,'' Payne said. ''You've rendered Jack Payne speechless.''

