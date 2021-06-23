Chatelain: Welcome to the strikeout era of college baseball

What’s going on? A few things.

» Pitchers are better than ever.

Training regimens and specialized instruction have boosted velocity to unprecedented levels — 95 is the new 90. Batters have tried to keep up, but it’s harder to teach hitting than pitching.

Hitters are kind of like Big 12 football defensive coordinators during the era of Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. Good luck.

» The strikeout stigma is gone.

As former South Carolina coach Ray Tanner told me a few years ago: “If you go back in time, striking out was not something that players took lightly. You choke up, you shorten up, you cover the dish, you put it in play. Now it’s OK to strike out.”

MLB rewards its highest strikeout victims with nine-figure contracts and all-star appearances. Shohei Ohtani. Ronald Acuna. Fernando Tatis. They all average more than one strikeout per game.

College kids follow their lead. Think of hitters like NBA jump shooters. Sure, it’s easier to make shots inside the 3-point arc, but it’s more efficient to launch from long range because those shots are worth more.