Chatelain: Welcome to the strikeout era of college baseball
topical
COMMENTARY

Chatelain: Welcome to the strikeout era of college baseball

Mississippi State

Mississippi State's Will Bednar struck out 15 Texas batters during day two of the College World Series.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Mississippi State gets big win over Texas

The kids watch baseball games clutching smartphones. Nancy Kemp prefers a pen and scorebook.

5-3

F7

6-4 FC

Nancy Kemp

Nancy Kemp first attended CWSgames in the 1960s — her father annually took her to Rosenblatt for her birthday. 

The Council Bluffs native first attended College World Series games in the 1960s — her father annually took her to Rosenblatt for her birthday. She didn’t learn baseball shorthand, though, until her kids were playing. When she did, she was hooked.

“If (my husband) had to work, I could tell him specifically how the game went,” Kemp said.

Now Kemp charts CWS games. If you studied her scorebooks from the past decade, you’d see glimpses of college baseball history. You’d also spot a remarkable trend transforming the sport.

The strikeout era.

On Sunday, Kemp scribbled 33 Ks (and backward Ks) during the Texas-Mississippi State pitchers duel. That was a CWS record.

One day later, she wrote 24 Ks during the 1-0 Vandy-North Carolina State nail-biter — versus only six hits.

“If you're a pitching person, you like it,” Vandy coach Tim Corbin said afterward. “If you're an offensive person, you want to hit yourself over the head with a shovel.”

This CWS could produce more strikeouts than any on record. Through eight games, 29.4% of CWS at-bats have ended with a strikeout, compared with 24.2% five years ago. That’s consistent with regular-season trends.

In 2014, the average college team struck out 6.48 times per nine innings, the lowest mark since 1994. It correlated with record-low home run numbers. The NCAA adopted a flatter-seam baseball to boost scoring.

Since then, scoring and homers have climbed toward more traditional averages. But they correspond with a strikeout surge that defies logic. College teams have shattered the NCAA record for Ks each of the past five seasons.

2016: 7.17 (per team)

2017: 7.54

2018: 7.88

2019: 8.08

2021: 8.60

Look at it this way. Before 2015, college baseball teams had exceeded seven strikeouts per game in two seasons since 1970. Now, if they stay on pace, they might reach double digits by 2025.

Of course, it’s not just a college trend. MLB strikeouts have risen sharply, too, much to the chagrin of purists.

“It's embarrassing,” Reggie Jackson told ESPN in May.

Said all-time strikeout leader Nolan Ryan: “It has turned me off to the game.”

What’s going on? A few things.

Texas

Texas' Tanner Witt pitches against Tennessee during a College World Series game.

» Pitchers are better than ever.

Training regimens and specialized instruction have boosted velocity to unprecedented levels — 95 is the new 90. Batters have tried to keep up, but it’s harder to teach hitting than pitching.

Hitters are kind of like Big 12 football defensive coordinators during the era of Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. Good luck.

» The strikeout stigma is gone.

As former South Carolina coach Ray Tanner told me a few years ago: “If you go back in time, striking out was not something that players took lightly. You choke up, you shorten up, you cover the dish, you put it in play. Now it’s OK to strike out.”

MLB rewards its highest strikeout victims with nine-figure contracts and all-star appearances. Shohei Ohtani. Ronald Acuna. Fernando Tatis. They all average more than one strikeout per game.

College kids follow their lead. Think of hitters like NBA jump shooters. Sure, it’s easier to make shots inside the 3-point arc, but it’s more efficient to launch from long range because those shots are worth more.

Same thing in baseball. Hitting bombs is more efficient than stringing three hits together.

NC State

NC State's Luca Tresh celebrates the final strike out in the top of the eighth during a College World Series game.

» College baseball’s flat-seam ball — more capable of flying out of the yard — encouraged hitters to take bigger swings. But pitchers preferred the flat seams, too, because the ball cuts through the air easier. Fastballs are faster. Breaking balls are tighter.

Free swings and precision pitching equal more strikeouts.

Over the past five years, run production has increased slightly, largely because home runs (0.88 per team) have jumped from 2016 (0.61).

But the biggest change is the lack of contact. A Baseball America study this spring found that roughly 75% of college baseball plate appearances from 2008 to 2014 resulted in a ball in play. Now it’s about 67%.

Batting averages (.269) are only slightly down from five years ago (.275), but it still threatens the NCAA record low in the aluminum bat era (post-1974).

Does the strikeout surge equate to a CWS crisis? We shouldn’t go that far.

Teams are still scoring runs and home runs are fun. But with all those Ks, it’s not easy to stay engaged with every AB.

So if you feel a wind gust at TD Ameritrade Park, kids, you might want to check your phones to make sure. It might just be another whiff.

dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

