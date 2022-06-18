College baseball's power surge is already translating to the CWS

Jim Schlossnagle has seen enough to convince him that the reputation of Omaha’s downtown ballpark as cavernous is changing.

The Texas A&M coach watched balls in batting practice sail out to right field. And with the wind blowing in Friday, he saw the Aggies and Oklahoma combine for four homers. All were no-doubters — “legitimate home runs about in any park,” he said.

The query about whether college baseball’s power surge this season would translate to Omaha has likely already been answered. Notre Dame added two against Texas in the nightcap.

“There’s no question, whether it be older players or lack of good pitchers, the ball is flying everywhere this year,” Schlossnagle said.

The NCAA postseason has already seen a record 426 homers in 128 games spanning regionals and super regionals. That’s an average of 3.33 per game after a regular season that saw power spike to near the peak of the “gorilla ball” era of the late 1990s.

A change in bat in 2011 to more closely mimic wood cut CWS homers from 32 in 2010 to nine. The 2013 and 2014 Omaha events each featured three long balls, prompting outcries from many to bring in the fences.

A shift to flat-seamed balls in 2015 — decreasing air resistance on fly balls — pushed the total to 15 that year. The number has continued to trend up ever since, including a downtown ballpark record of 28 in 16 games last summer.

“It didn't feel like any bigger ballpark,” Texas A&M outfielder Jordan Thompson said. “Just felt like a normal ballpark.”

Officials earlier in the week insisted that the ball hasn’t changed this season.

Craig Keilitz, the executive director of the American Baseball Coaches Association, credited the homer binge to a “natural evolution” aided by pitchers throwing as hard as ever. Older, more physically mature lineups as a result of the additional pandemic year and a shortened MLB draft from 40 rounds to 20 are other major factors.

NCAA Baseball Selection Committee Chair Mike Buddie proposed that advanced metrics, like launch angle and spin rate, filtering into college baseball make a difference, too.

“The ball hasn’t changed,” said Anthony Holman, the NCAA’s CWS director. “The ball, the coefficient of restitution, all those things are still the same and have been consistent over the past couple of years. We'll continue to watch that and study those things and provide kind of guidance or a pivot where necessary.

"But I think it's exciting, and I think folks have been watching it.”

The extreme nature of the shift has Schlossnagle and many of his peers skeptical.

“The ball has definitely changed,” the A&M skipper said. “I'm not a big conspiracy theory guy, but there's a lot of coaches out there who think the ball has changed a lot this particular season.”

To wit: 19 teams this spring reached the 100-homer plateau, with Mississippi (99) likely to join in the coming days. There were three teams last season and one in 2019, when Vanderbilt hit 100 exactly.

Tennessee (158) led the way this year. CWS qualifiers Texas (128, third nationally), Stanford (115, tied for ninth) and Arkansas (100, tied for 17th) also raked. Texas long ago shattered its program record of 81 homers in a season — and would have done it even without counting any of the 32 from its new single-season home run king Ivan Melendez.

“That swing path is the reason,” Texas coach David Pierce said. “And then you contribute to timing, rhythm, strength, all those things play a part.”

