For a third straight June, the College World Series has set a new standard for attendance.

The annual Omaha event would have established a fresh high mark even without Monday’s if-necessary contest in the championship round, which attracted 24,878. The CWS final total draw of 392,946 and per-game average of 24,559 — across 16 games this month — are both the best in the 73-year history of the College World Series in Nebraska.

The 15-game 2022 CWS was previously tops in total attendance (366,105) and per-game crowds (24,407).

The latest and most populous “Greatest Show on Dirt” benefited from an if-necessary semifinal game last Thursday between LSU and Wake Forest that brought in 23,993 as well as the winner-take-all finals bout. Weather has cooperated — only a 1-hour, 28-minute lightning delay during the Stanford-Wake Forest game June 17 has interrupted the action — and LSU’s eight games at Charles Schwab Field have kept its formidable fan base around in droves.

Total attendance in Omaha passed 11 million total fans last year. The all-time number after this year’s event is 11,719,319.​