College World Series breaks record for home runs at TD Ameritrade Park

The CWS site change in 2011 coincided with the introduction of BBCOR bats, which were designed to be more woodlike and limit homers. Blasts in Omaha dropped from 32 to nine. There were three total shots in both the 2013 and 2014 Series, leaving participants to bemoan the spacious outfield and the unconventional direction the ballpark faces.

Homers have slowly risen since then, reaching a TD Ameritrade Park-high 23 in 16 games in 2017 and 22 over 15 games in 2019.

This year’s barrage reflects a seasonlong trend for taters in college baseball. With 12,649 homers in 14,378 games entering the CWS, the average of .880 per contest dwarfs recent seasons that included per-game clips of .390 in 2014, .602 in 2016 and .750 in 2019.

Why the rise?

Some point to older rosters in the sport, leading to more physically mature batters. Others say the major league trend of three true outcomes — homers, walks and strikeouts — has trickled down. An alteration to the baseballs is also possible.

“History has told us in the last decade in this ballpark it's really difficult to hit balls out,” said Virginia coach Brian O’Connor, whose teams qualified four times including this season. “But certainly in these first (few) games in Omaha, things have maybe changed a little bit.”