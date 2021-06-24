College World Series enters weather delay

The 2021 College World Series has hit its first weather delay.

The Texas-Virginia elimination game Thursday has been halted by storms in the Omaha area. The game went into an indefinite delay at 5:39 p.m. There is not yet a time for a potential start.

An extended delay could result in the game being played into the late hours tonight, or potentially a change to the rest of the CWS schedule.

There are two games scheduled for Friday (at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.), and Saturday is the "if necessary" day when zero, one or two games will be played depending on the results of Friday's games. Sunday is an open date before the championship series is set to begin Monday.

Thursday's delay is the first of the CWS after the first nine games were played without interruption.

