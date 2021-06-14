 Skip to main content
College World Series field is set
Check out the matchups as the Road to Omaha is now complete.

These eight teams have punched their tickets to Omaha and will begin competing for a national championship later this week at TD Ameritrade Park.

» Arizona Wildcats | 18th CWS appearance | Four national championships

» Mississippi State Bulldogs | 12th CWS appearance

» North Carolina State Wolfpack | Third CWS appearance

» Stanford Cardinal | 17th CWS appearance | Two national championships

» Tennessee Volunteers | Fifth CWS appearance

» Texas Longhorns | 37th CWS appearance | Six national championships

» Vanderbilt Commodores | Fifth CWS appearance | Two national championships

» Virginia Cavaliers | Fifth CWS appearance | One national championship

Super Regional results

North Carolina State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11)

Game 1: Arkansas 21, NC State 2

Game 2: NC State 6, Arkansas 5

Game 3: NC State 3, Arkansas 2

No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15)

Game 1: Vanderbilt 2, East Carolina 0

Game 2: Vanderbilt 4, East Carolina 1

No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15)

Game 1: Stanford 15, Texas Tech 3

Game 2: Stanford 9, Texas Tech 0

No. 12 Ole Miss (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15)

Game 1: Arizona 9, Mississippi 3

Game 2: Mississippi 12, Arizona 3

Game 3: Arizona 16, Mississippi 3

South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15)

Game 1: Texas 4, South Florida 3

Game 2: Texas 12, South Florida 4

Dallas Baptist (40-17) vs. Virginia (34-24)

Played in Columbia, South Carolina

Game 1: Dallas Baptist 6, Virginia 5

Game 2: Virginia 4, Dallas Baptist 0

Game 3: Virginia 5, Dallas Baptist 2

LSU (38-24) at No. 3 Tennessee (49-16)

Game 1: Tennessee 4, LSU 2

Game 2: Tennessee 15, LSU 6

No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15)

Game 1: Mississippi State 9, Notre Dame 8

Game 2: Notre Dame 9, Mississippi State 1

Game 3: Mississippi State 11, Notre Dame 7

