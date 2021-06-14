College World Series field is set

These eight teams have punched their tickets to Omaha and will begin competing for a national championship later this week at TD Ameritrade Park.
» Arizona Wildcats | 18th CWS appearance | Four national championships
» Mississippi State Bulldogs | 12th CWS appearance
» North Carolina State Wolfpack | Third CWS appearance
» Stanford Cardinal | 17th CWS appearance | Two national championships
» Tennessee Volunteers | Fifth CWS appearance
» Texas Longhorns | 37th CWS appearance | Six national championships
» Vanderbilt Commodores | Fifth CWS appearance | Two national championships
» Virginia Cavaliers | Fifth CWS appearance | One national championship
Make your picks for the College World Series
Who will win bracket one of the 2021 College World Series?
The top bracket of the College World Series is loaded including defending national champion Vanderbilt.
Who will win bracket two of the 2021 College World Series?
The bottom bracket features series firepower including Tennessee and Texas.
Who is your pick to win the College World Series?
A loaded College World Series field should make for an entertaining two weeks in Omaha.
Super Regional results
North Carolina State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11)
Game 1: Arkansas 21, NC State 2
Game 2: NC State 6, Arkansas 5
Game 3: NC State 3, Arkansas 2
No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15)
Game 1: Vanderbilt 2, East Carolina 0
Game 2: Vanderbilt 4, East Carolina 1
No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15)
Game 1: Stanford 15, Texas Tech 3
Game 2: Stanford 9, Texas Tech 0
No. 12 Ole Miss (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15)
Game 1: Arizona 9, Mississippi 3
Game 2: Mississippi 12, Arizona 3
Game 3: Arizona 16, Mississippi 3
South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15)
Game 1: Texas 4, South Florida 3
Game 2: Texas 12, South Florida 4
Dallas Baptist (40-17) vs. Virginia (34-24)
Played in Columbia, South Carolina
Game 1: Dallas Baptist 6, Virginia 5
Game 2: Virginia 4, Dallas Baptist 0
Game 3: Virginia 5, Dallas Baptist 2
LSU (38-24) at No. 3 Tennessee (49-16)
Game 1: Tennessee 4, LSU 2