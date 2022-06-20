College World Series hosts serve up food and hospitality for each team

The first clue something special was happening was the identity of the guy standing watch for the Texas team bus.

It’s Paul Taylor, commander of American Legion Post No. 1.

“This is kind of new for me,” he said. “I haven’t been on guard duty for 60 years.”

Taylor was stationed near the entrance of the parking lot at Legion Post No. 331 in South Omaha. The Longhorns had just finished a Saturday morning practice and were going to be there soon for lunch.

It was an event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and the Nebraska Legion, the CWS host organizations for Texas. Each team has a host, whose job is to take care of off-the-field details so the coaches and players can concentrate on baseball.

The other clubs with those duties: Concord, Cosmopolitan, Exchange, Lions, Optimists and Rotary. Offutt Air Force Base is listed as a community partner host.

Most have been doing this a long time, including Kiwanis — which has been hosts since the CWS moved to Omaha in 1950.

The key man this day is Jim Costello, a member of both the Kiwanis and Legion.

“We want to help change the pace,” he said. “We want to give these college athletes a chance to relax.”

On Saturday, that was a tougher task after Texas fell to Notre Dame 7-3 in its opener the previous night.

The bus arrived and Taylor was the first to welcome it. He waved it into the parking lot and Costello took it from there, telling the driver to park near the hall’s entrance.

Inside, a pulled pork luncheon awaits. Costello said the informal atmosphere and the simple menu is by design.

“It’s not a fancy sit-down meal,” he said. “It’s low-key and we encourage their families to come because the time the players spend with them here in Omaha is limited.”

The service clubs’ recent assistance also has been limited.

The pandemic canceled the 2020 CWS and there were several restrictions in place when the series returned last year.

“We picked up our team (2021 champion Mississippi State) and there was really no other interaction,” Costello said. “They missed out and we missed out.”

This isn’t the first rodeo for Costello, who has been doing this since 1985.

He welcomed the Longhorns inside, including David Pierce — a former assistant at Rice who took over as coach at Texas for Augie Garrido in 2016.

“I’ve been here seven times (four with Rice, three with Texas),” Pierce said. “These organizations do a great job, and you get to meet good guys like Jim.”

Costello said the service clubs take pride in the teams they represent.

“We feel that we have a stake in their success,” he said. “But I rarely bring up baseball at an outing like this because we just want them to have a nice time.”

Some teams have thanked Kiwanis in a tangible way. Costello has been given two championship rings, courtesy of South Carolina and Oregon State.

He said there’s a bond that’s formed with coaches like Pierce when a team comes to town.

“They’re all really good guys,” he said. “They respect what we do, and we respect what they do.”

After lunch was served, Costello headed to the microphone — it’s time for karaoke. It’s another way to get the team to unwind, and assistant Philip Miller is the first one courageous enough to step forward.

A few players follow until Pierce was summoned. Next was Longhorns superfan and alum Scott Wilson, who hasn’t missed a football game in more than 50 years or a baseball game since 2000.

He breezed through Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” then has everyone join in for a spirited version of “The Eyes of Texas.”

After the Dairy Queen dilly bars were consumed, the team was ready to head out. Everyone was smiling, including Jackie O’Dowd — mother of sophomore infielder Jack O’Dowd.

“You get a real feeling of camaraderie here,” she said. “You could really feel the support and the love.”

Taylor, the post commander who volunteered to help Saturday, said the simple event meant something more.

“Seeing a group of young men like this, I see promise for America,” he said. “This was really great to see.”

Kiwanis member Val McPherson said he asked Pierce earlier if there was anything else the team needed.

“He told me a win tomorrow would be nice,” McPherson said. “That’s a little out of our hands.”

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, it isn’t meant to be. A loss to Texas A&M on Sunday made Texas the first team eliminated from the CWS.

Costello, who was busy Monday morning getting the Longhorns squared away for the trip home, said he wished their stay could have been longer.

“You feel bad if your team goes 0-2,” he said. “But we’ll be back doing this again next year, that’s for sure.”

