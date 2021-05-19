College World Series in Omaha will be at 100% capacity

Engdahl said she understands that the NCAA will recommend that fans wear masks if they haven’t been vaccinated.

But she said the NCAA is still determining how to handle masks for staff working at TD Ameritrade Park for the series. That, too, may come down to local requirements, which should be lifted before the series starts.

In a release, the NCAA said it changed course based on feedback from its COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group. Masks and physical distancing won’t be required unless mandated by public health authorities.

“The effectiveness and prevalence of vaccinations in our country have allowed the Medical Advisory Group to provide this guidance that has tremendous impact on student-athletes, coaches and fans attending NCAA championships,” said Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA chief medical officer. “It’s still important for anyone attending championships to remember common sense measures like hand washing, hand sanitization and proper etiquette when coughing or sneezing.”

So-called “Tier 1” participants will remain in a controlled environment for their events. Those individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials. Nonvaccinated participants will continue to be tested in keeping with previous protocols.