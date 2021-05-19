College World Series in Omaha will be at 100% capacity

Crowds are set to return in full force to the College World Series and much of the NCAA baseball and softball postseasons in the coming weeks.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that championship events for both sports will allow full capacity at venues if local and state guidelines allow for it. The NCAA in late April had capped attendance at remaining outdoor spring championship events at 50%.
The policy change is a massive financial upgrade for Omaha, which in typical years sees an economic boost of roughly $88 million as visitors from around the country fill hotels, restaurants and TD Ameritrade Park for the College World Series. The 2019 CWS saw a total attendance of 332,054, only a couple years after the 2017 version brought in 357,646 — the highest figure in the 70-plus year history of the event.
Local public health authorities told The World-Herald the CWS is free of any state or local regulations that might limit operations at the ballpark.
Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said there are no obstacles to full attendance. The state-imposed Directed Health Measure — the formal name for health restrictions that have been in place for most of the coronavirus pandemic — runs only through May 31. At this point, they are mostly guidance, not a requirement. Any gathering at a stadium is not restricted by size.
“The CWS is clear to fill its seats,” he said.
Previously, the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) was required to submit plans for its events to the Douglas County Health Department for review, as did any organization holding a larger gathering.
But Krystyna Engdahl, MECA’s spokeswoman, said that no longer applied as of May. Engdahl said some discussions are continuing about how to handle general admission seating for the series. It’s possible GA seating won’t be fully capacity, she said.
On masks, Omaha’s indoor mask mandate runs until May 25 and is expected to expire.
Engdahl said the protocol for masks at the ballpark is not fully decided yet.
Engdahl said she understands that the NCAA will recommend that fans wear masks if they haven’t been vaccinated.
But she said the NCAA is still determining how to handle masks for staff working at TD Ameritrade Park for the series. That, too, may come down to local requirements, which should be lifted before the series starts.
In a release, the NCAA said it changed course based on feedback from its COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group. Masks and physical distancing won’t be required unless mandated by public health authorities.
“The effectiveness and prevalence of vaccinations in our country have allowed the Medical Advisory Group to provide this guidance that has tremendous impact on student-athletes, coaches and fans attending NCAA championships,” said Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA chief medical officer. “It’s still important for anyone attending championships to remember common sense measures like hand washing, hand sanitization and proper etiquette when coughing or sneezing.”
So-called “Tier 1” participants will remain in a controlled environment for their events. Those individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials. Nonvaccinated participants will continue to be tested in keeping with previous protocols.
The loosened approach didn’t seem likely as recently as nine days ago. That’s when the NCAA sent emails to CWS season-ticket holders while planning for 50% capacity. Ticket holders were asked to choose between four options: reducing their total number of seats by 50%, maintaining their seat total while reducing their games by 50%, opting out of the 2021 CWS or cancelling their CWS tickets entirely.
The “Greatest Show on Dirt” was among the many sports-related casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, preventing the 12-day event from playing out in Omaha for a 71st straight year. The shutdown came after a thrilling 2019 in which Game 1 of the final between Vanderbilt and Michigan hit a seven-year high television rating. The decisive Game 3 was the most watched finals Game 3 since 2014.
TD Ameritrade Park has a capacity of 24,000. This year’s CWS is set to begin June 19 and end with the best-of-three final June 29 or 30.
Omaha in April hosted the entirety of the NCAA volleyball tournament, with attendance limited to family and friends for the first three rounds at the CHI convention center, then a 25% limit for the remaining matches in the arena.
402-444-1201,