College World Series nears new attendance record

After a year went by without the College World Series, fan attendance hasn’t missed a step.

The 2021 series has had an average of 22,396 per game through Monday's game, the highest since 2013. Through 14 sessions, that brings the total to 313,537.

With the CWS championship series going to a third game, the total attendance record is likely to be broken. That number, 357,646, was set in 2017 over 16 games.

Part of the increase in attendance may be credited to the success of Mississippi State. The Bulldogs own 18 of the top 19 single-game on-campus attendance marks this season, and the fans have brought that to Omaha.

Games involving Mississippi State average an attendance of 23,325. Fans even crowded the Bulldogs’ hotel after a win over Virginia.

This is a continuing trend from this postseason.

The Bulldogs brought in 14,385 for the opening game of the super regionals against Notre Dame, setting an all-time super regional record. They then took second on that list the next day.

Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis has continually recognized the fanbase throughout the tournament, and said it has prepared the team for the stage at TD Ameritrade Park.