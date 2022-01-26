College World Series sets times and releases ticket information

A new ballpark name and a new format will hit the College World Series this summer. And now fans have a little more details on game times and tickets.

Instead of a Saturday start, the series will start Friday, June 17, a move announced last January. The first six days of the CWS will have two games apiece with start times at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The second day of bracket finals, if needed, will be Thursday, June 23, with the times to be determined.

Group tickets will be available Feb. 14 and sales for for new season tickets will begin in mid- to late-March. Single-game reserved seats will go on sale Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at NCAA.com/MCWSTickets. During the series, any available tickets will be accessible through that site and the Charles Schwab Field box office.

Reserved seating in the outfield will also remain.

That was changed last season from general admission due to the pandemic. In a press release Wednesday, CWS of Omaha, Inc. said they received positive feedback from fans, so decided to kept the ticket designation.

Ticket packages are already available on NCAA.com/MCWS.