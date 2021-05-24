College World Series tickets will be available on June 7

There will be a few more seats available for advance purchase when the College World Series single-game tickets go on sale June 7.

The TD Ameritrade Park outfield bleachers won't be used for general admission entry at this summer's event due to COVID-19 protocols, CWS of Omaha, Inc. announced Monday.

So instead of waiting in line on gamedays for a first-come, first-serve seat, fans interested in sitting beyond the outfield wall must now visit NCAA.com/CWStickets on June 7 and purchase reserved tickets for either $30 (first four games and CWS finals), $25 evening weekday games or $20 afternoon weekday games.

Tickets for the other available seats around the stadium will be available starting at 10 a.m. on June 7 as well. Those tickets will cost $20-$60. A maximum of eight tickets can be purchased at one time. All tickets have to be bought online.

The NCAA announced last week that attendance would not be limited at the College World Series this year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The previous plan, revealed in April, called for a stadium capacity cap of 50% but the NCAA changed course after considering new feedback from its COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.