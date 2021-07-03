Corey Jackson, Matt Keating captain 2021 World-Herald's All-Midlands baseball teams

It was a season to remember, a season of firsts and program records for the Concordia baseball team this spring.

First trip to the NAIA World Series. First time ever being ranked in the NAIA poll—the Bulldogs finished 12th. They set program records for single-season wins (42) and home runs (90) while winning the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles.

“I think offense has been our strength this year,” Concordia coach Ryan Dupic said. “Our guys swung the bats really well. They’ve been able to hit for more power and drive the ball this year.”

The record-setting season helped Concordia land five players on the All-Midlands baseball team.

All three position players drove in at least 44 runs, led by Joey Grabanski with 17 homers and 60 RBIs. Jake Fosgett (9-1, 1.43 ERA, 101 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings) was the GPAC pitcher of the year, while Nathan Buckallew won four games and saved seven out of the bullpen.

“Things kind of came together this year for us to make a deep run,” Dupic said before the World Series.