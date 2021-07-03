Corey Jackson, Matt Keating captain 2021 World-Herald's All-Midlands baseball teams

It was a season to remember, a season of firsts and program records for the Concordia baseball team this spring.
First trip to the NAIA World Series. First time ever being ranked in the NAIA poll—the Bulldogs finished 12th. They set program records for single-season wins (42) and home runs (90) while winning the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles.
“I think offense has been our strength this year,” Concordia coach Ryan Dupic said. “Our guys swung the bats really well. They’ve been able to hit for more power and drive the ball this year.”
The record-setting season helped Concordia land five players on the All-Midlands baseball team.
All three position players drove in at least 44 runs, led by Joey Grabanski with 17 homers and 60 RBIs. Jake Fosgett (9-1, 1.43 ERA, 101 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings) was the GPAC pitcher of the year, while Nathan Buckallew won four games and saved seven out of the bullpen.
“Things kind of came together this year for us to make a deep run,” Dupic said before the World Series.
Concordia reached the World Series by winning a regional over Bellevue, which has three on the team. Josh Vaughan was the North Star conference co-player of the year, while second-team All-American Corey Jackson (9-3, 2.43 ERA) led the NAIA in strikeouts with 176.
Doane, picked to finish seventh in the GPAC preseason poll, tied Concordia for the league’s regular-season title behind a strong offense.
Lukas White hit .419 with a single-season school record 85 hits; Talon Little broke Doane’s single-season record for homers with 16; and Andy Theiler hit .359, 14 homers and had team-highs with 57 runs and 18 steals. Jordan Wisner tied the single-season program record for wins with nine.
Junior colleges
Southeast Community College had a pair of NJCAA third-team All-Americans as it went 38-15 this season.
Matt Keating, an Omaha Creighton Prep grad and a Southern Cal commit, hit .404 with 19 homers, 62 RBIs and 27 steals. He also had a team-best four saves. Matt Goetzmann, a Millard North grad who will play at New Mexico next season, hit .468 with 15 homers, 59 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.
Joe Richter (7-2, 3.55 ERA) and Omaha Burke grad Alex Wize (6-0, 3.49) were the top two pitchers for the Storm, who have eight players who have signed with D-I programs.
McCook’s Daniel Bannon was the Region IX freshman of the year as he set program records for batting average (.439), on-base percentage (.525) and runs scored (77). Catcher Ricardo Hernandez led the team with 17 homers and 66 RBIs.
Northeast’s Colin Lynam, a Platteview graduate, also was a third-team All-American as he hit .391 with 13 homers and 56 RBIs.
Teams
* denotes honorary captain
NAIA/NCAA D-II, D-III
SP: Jake Fosgett, Concordia
* SP: Corey Jackson, Bellevue
SP: Jordan Wisner, Doane
RP: Nathan Buckallew, Concordia
C: Ben Berg, Concordia
1B: Lukas White, Doane
2B: Cody Banks, Bellevue
SS: Talon Little, Doane
3B: Jose Solis, Peru State
OF: Keaton Candor, Concordia
OF: Joey Grabanski, Concordia
OF: Andy Theiler, Doane
DH: Josh Vaughan, Bellevue
Honorable mention: Bellevue: Riley Baasch, Conner Barnett, Graham Cahill, Charlie Patterson, McGrane Pledger. Concordia: Jay Adams, Beau Dorman, Jesse Garcia, Nick Little. Doane: Travis Cowan, Jaryn Nakamoto, Joe Osborn, Jack Tillman. Hastings: Ryder Ghidotti, Gates Johnson, Race Traynor, Tino Zach. Midland: Sam Braun, Trey Nichols, Dakota Thornton. Nebraska Wesleyan: Derek Kolbush, Riley Ward. Peru State: Adam Cendejas, Luis Landaeta. Wayne State: Peyton Barnes, Bryce Bisenius, Alex Logelin, Ryan Obrecht. York: Jesus Licon, Alejandro Loera.
JUNIOR COLLEGE
SP: Arjun Huerta, McCook
SP: Joe Richter, Southeast
SP: Alex Wize, Southeast
RP: Alex Potter, Northeast
C: Ricardo Hernandez, McCook
1B: Cooper Whitt, Northeast
2B: Daniel Bannon, McCook
SS: Luis Alcantara, Western Nebraska
* 3B: Matt Keating, Southeast
OF: Matt Goetzmann, Southeast
OF: Colin Lynam, Northeast
OF: Kade Woost, McCook
DH: Eric Anderson, Southeast
Honorable mention: McCook: Zack Beatty, Max Mrakovcic. Northeast: Parker Dorrance, Sam Manwarren, Preston Tenney, Zane Zielinski. Southeast: Seth Claybourne, AJ Garcia, Tyler Mattingley. Western Nebraska: Michael Felton, Joey Olson, Jayden Orozco, Paul Panduro, Jordan Rollins.
