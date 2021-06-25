COVID protocols left NC State short on players, and a coach short on explanations

Four days of rest quickly turned into a last-minute scramble for NC State.

Shortly after Friday's game was originally scheduled to start against Vanderbilt, NC State put out a statement that "several players” were put into COVID-19 protocol. The game was delayed an hour.

Coach Elliott Avent said postgame that he was just as confused as everyone else.

“I don't want to discuss anything that happened today because, quite frankly, I have no understanding of what happened today,” he said. “I'd rather not discuss any of that.”

What he did understand come game time was that he had 13 players available. Avent said the team voted on whether to play or forfeit, and it took six seconds to make the decision. They'd play.

For Vanderbilt, which won 3-1, the moment came with confusion, as well. But coach Tim Corbin said the team just controlled what it could.

“We didn't know what was going to happen,” he said. “The NCAA said that there was something up from a health standpoint. So they weren't specific about it.