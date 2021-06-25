COVID protocols left NC State short on players, and a coach short on explanations

Four days of rest quickly turned into a last-minute scramble for NC State.
Shortly after Friday's game was originally scheduled to start against Vanderbilt, NC State put out a statement that "several players” were put into COVID-19 protocol. The game was delayed an hour.
Coach Elliott Avent said postgame that he was just as confused as everyone else.
“I don't want to discuss anything that happened today because, quite frankly, I have no understanding of what happened today,” he said. “I'd rather not discuss any of that.”
What he did understand come game time was that he had 13 players available. Avent said the team voted on whether to play or forfeit, and it took six seconds to make the decision. They'd play.
For Vanderbilt, which won 3-1, the moment came with confusion, as well. But coach Tim Corbin said the team just controlled what it could.
“We didn't know what was going to happen,” he said. “The NCAA said that there was something up from a health standpoint. So they weren't specific about it.
“It's almost going back to playing sandlot. We didn't know who was going to pitch until five minutes before the game. So there's really nothing you can do about it. You knew he was right-handed. You knew that once we got the information, we started to give the information to the kids real quick.”
The Wolfpack had 13 available players Friday. They used 12. Freshman ace Sam Highfill started at first base, and the bottom four in NC State’s batting order were freshmen with 27 combined at-bats.
Earlier in the week, Avent said that the longer break between games (the Wolfpack won Monday) would help with his pitching staff since the team doesn’t have a deep bullpen.
He then turned to that bullpen very early, with freshman Garrett Payne opening the game. It was Payne's first start after six relief appearances in which he had a 7.27 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.
Despite taking the loss Friday, Payne did enough to keep NC State in the game. He allowed two hits in five innings and all three runs, though only one was earned.
“(Payne) gets told probably at about 1 or maybe later, maybe it's like 1:30 that he's got the ball at 2:07 to throw against the defending national champs,” Avent said. “You couldn't be more proud of him and his effort. But he's done that a few times this year.”
Other fill-ins also shined.
Dalton Feeney pitched the final four innings and didn’t allow a run. Highfill, who had no at-bats coming into the game, went 3 for 4, including a pair of singles off ace Kumar Rocker. Freshman DeAngelo Giles was credited with the lone RBI for the Wolfpack, bringing in freshman Carson Falsken on a sacrifice fly.
After the game, Avent fielded multiple questions on his vaccination status and that of his players. NCAA protocols mandate that student-athletes be tested every other day during the CWS, though exemptions may be made for fully vaccinated players. He declined to go into detail, but said he wouldn’t try to influence his players.
“My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on the right track forward," he said. "But I don't try to indoctrinate my kids with my values or my opinions. Obviously we talk about a lot of things. But these are young men that can make their own decisions, and that's what they did.”
Avent wouldn’t share any more details on the players who were unavailable and didn't want talk more about the COVID-19 protocols.
"If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball,” he said. “If you want to talk politics or stuff like that, you can go talk to my head of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.”
“You're talking about stuff that's personal information. And probably protected by whatever, HIPAA. That's something I don't want to discuss.”
The coach doesn’t know which players will be available for Saturday's elimination game against the Commodores, but is focused on trying to get the win.