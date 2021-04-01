Creighton baseball's series against Sacramento State canceled due to COVID

For the second time in four weeks, a Creighton baseball series has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Positive test results within the Sacramento State program will prevent CU's opponent from traveling this weekend. So the Jays' four-game set against the Hornets — originally slated to begin Friday — will no longer be played.

CU's three-game series against South Dakota State on March 12 and 13 was also canceled due to positive tests within the Jackrabbits' squad. Additionally, the Jays had a game canceled last weekend because of poor field conditions.

Creighton (6-7) is looking to find a replacement opponent this weekend, but as it stands right now, the Jays won't be returning to action until their Big East opener against Villanova on April 9 at TD Ameritrade Park. Beginning with that series, the remainder of CU's schedule is filled up with 28 league games.

Creighton's won two games in a row since suffering a five-game losing streak.

