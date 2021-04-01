 Skip to main content
Creighton baseball's series against Sacramento State canceled due to COVID
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball's series against Sacramento State canceled due to COVID

For the second time in four weeks, a Creighton baseball series has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Positive test results within the Sacramento State program will prevent CU's opponent from traveling this weekend. So the Jays' four-game set against the Hornets — originally slated to begin Friday — will no longer be played.

CU's three-game series against South Dakota State on March 12 and 13 was also canceled due to positive tests within the Jackrabbits' squad. Additionally, the Jays had a game canceled last weekend because of poor field conditions.

Creighton (6-7) is looking to find a replacement opponent this weekend, but as it stands right now, the Jays won't be returning to action until their Big East opener against Villanova on April 9 at TD Ameritrade Park. Beginning with that series, the remainder of CU's schedule is filled up with 28 league games.

Creighton's won two games in a row since suffering a five-game losing streak.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

