CWS championship live updates: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2 (copy)

A national champion will be crowned tonight at TD Ameritrade Park.
It's time for the decisive Game 3 of the CWS championship series between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The Commodores won the first game Monday night, 8-2, but the Bulldogs rebounded Tuesday with a dominant 13-2 victory.
The World-Herald will be there for every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com/cws for more coverage.
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
When: 6 p.m., Wednesday
Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 1620 AM