CWS championship live updates: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2
BASEBALL

The path to the CWS title series for Mississippi State and Vanderbilt

A national champion could be crowned tonight at TD Ameritrade Park.

It's time for Game 2 of the CWS championship series after Vanderbilt won the first game Monday night, 8-2. But Mississippi State will attempt to even the series and force a decisive Game 3.

The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com/cws for more coverage.

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1620 AM

CWS coverage

» Vanderbilt takes Game 1

» Home run record broken at TD Ameritrade

» Shatel: 2022 CWS schedule a home run

» Omaha morphs into 'Starkville North'

» Get to know the championship teams

» Schedule/Bracket | Fan guide

Live updates

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

