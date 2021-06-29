CWS championship live updates: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2

A national champion could be crowned tonight at TD Ameritrade Park.
It's time for Game 2 of the CWS championship series after Vanderbilt won the first game Monday night, 8-2. But Mississippi State will attempt to even the series and force a decisive Game 3.
The World-Herald will be there for every game and every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com/cws for more coverage.
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha
TV: ESPN
Radio: 1620 AM