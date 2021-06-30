 Skip to main content
CWS championship live updates: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Game 3
BASEBALL

CWS championship live updates: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Game 3

  • Updated
The path to the CWS title series for Mississippi State and Vanderbilt

A national champion will be crowned tonight at TD Ameritrade Park.

It's time for the decisive Game 3 of the CWS championship series between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. The Commodores won the first game Monday night, 8-2, but the Bulldogs rebounded Tuesday with a dominant 13-2 victory.

The World-Herald will be there for every pitch until a champion is crowned. Scroll down for a Twitter feed of live updates, or head to Omaha.com/cws for more coverage.

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 1620 AM

Live updates

